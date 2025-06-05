Cullinan Bets $700M+ in Back-Heavy China Deal for Autoimmune T Cell Engager

Like its Big Pharma peers, Cullinan Therapeutics is turning to China for novel drug candidates. The company on Wednesday inked a licensing deal with Genrix Bio, gaining global rights to the Chongqing-based biotech’s velinotamig, a bispecific T cell engager being studied for autoimmune diseases.

In a note to investors on Wednesday evening, analysts at William Blair said velinotamig “complements” Cullinan’s autoimmune portfolio well, particularly CLN-978, which the company is developing for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren’s disease.

Under the terms of Wednesday’s agreement, Cullinan will pay $20 million upfront for the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize velinotamig outside the Greater China area. Though this initial investment is relatively small, the agreement puts Cullinan on the hook for up to $292 million in development and regulatory milestones and up to $400 million in sales-based milestones.

Like CLN-978, velinotamig is a bispecific antibody that binds to both BCMA and CD3, proteins found on the surface of various immune cells. For velinotamig in particular, this mechanism of action allows cytotoxic T cells to target and destroy BCMA-expressing cells, which are often abnormally activated in autoimmune conditions.

As per Cullinan’s announcement, velinotamig has a higher affinity for BCMA than it does CD3, which William Blair said will help “drive specific recruitment and activation of T cells while minimizing safety liabilities from non-specific T-cell activation.” Along with CLN-978, Cullinan can “target the treatment of both B-cell and plasma-cell mediated autoimmune indications,” the analysts added.

Genrix has also previously tested the drug in multiple myeloma. According to a Thursday morning note from Leerink, in a Phase II trial, it showed “superior overall response rate (85%) vs. approved agents (58-71%). Genrix is planning to run a Phase I autoimmune study in China later this year, after which Cullinan will take charge of all of velinotamig’s subsequent clinical development. Cullinan will focus its efforts on autoimmune diseases, though it has not yet specified with specific indications it intends to prioritize.

Cullinan on Wednesday also reiterated that its cash runway will be enough to keep the lights on through 2028, though William Blair noted that the company might “require additional capital in the future for continued development and potential commercialization.” The deal with Genrix does not affect Cullinan’s runway projection.

With the Genrix deal, Cullinan joins the growing group of biopharma companies looking to China to boost their pipelines. Most recently, Astellas last week pledged more than $1.5 billion for Evopoint’s Claudin18.2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, which the pharma will leverage for solid tumors. Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca have also turned eastward in recent months, each with their own multibillion-dollar contracts.