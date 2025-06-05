AI’s Role in Decoding the FDA’s New Regulatory Communications

> Listen on Spotify

In a dynamic regulatory environment, IQVIA’s Michelle Gyzen suggests that AI may be the best and only way to keep with changes that are happening daily–and sometimes hourly.

In this discussion Lori and Michelle touch on the governance frameworks for cybersecurity, risk, and how AI transformation and integration is evolving to help regulatory professionals navigate the speed and complexity of global requirements.

This episode is presented in partnership with IQVIA.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

⁠Michelle Gyzen⁠, Sr. Director, Strategic Regulatory Solutions; Head of Regulatory Services Innovation & Technology, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.