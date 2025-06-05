SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

AI’s Role in Decoding the FDA’s New Regulatory Communications

June 5, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, presented by IQVIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses how AI transformation can help organizations navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory environment with senior director of regulatory innovation and technology, Michelle Gyzen.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

In a dynamic regulatory environment, IQVIA’s Michelle Gyzen suggests that AI may be the best and only way to keep with changes that are happening daily–and sometimes hourly.

In this discussion Lori and Michelle touch on the governance frameworks for cybersecurity, risk, and how AI transformation and integration is evolving to help regulatory professionals navigate the speed and complexity of global requirements.

This episode is presented in partnership with IQVIA.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

⁠Michelle Gyzen⁠, Sr. Director, Strategic Regulatory Solutions; Head of Regulatory Services Innovation & Technology, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Data Artificial intelligence Regulatory FDA
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Neurodegenerative disease
Vigil’s TREM2 Antibody for Rare Brain Disease Flunks Phase II Trial
June 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Rare diseases
FDA’s Prasad Vows to Make Rare Disease Drugs Available at ‘First Sign of Promise’
June 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Podcast
M&A Ticks Up, ASCO Excites and Vaccines Cause More Drama
June 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Composite photo collage of business people hands hold checkered flags success finish vote competition isolated on painted background.
Cancer
Kura Posts New Data, Secures NDA Acceptance in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Race With Syndax
June 3, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky