The veteran technology executive brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation and enterprise technology, including recent work in artificial intelligence.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stowers Institute for Medical Research has appointed Brandon Mayer as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Mayer brings more than two decades of experience leading technology strategy and large-scale organizational transformation.

Mayer most recently served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Transformation Officer at Employers Reassurance Corporation (ERAC), a GE Aerospace company. His expertise spans cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

In his new role, Mayer will lead the Stowers Institute's information technology strategy, research and advanced computing infrastructure, enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and digital transformation initiatives. He will work closely with both scientific leadership and leadership in administrative scientific support. Mayer will report to Kristin Bechard, Stowers Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to strengthen the technological capabilities that support foundational biological research and enable scientists to manage and analyze increasingly complex data.

"Brandon brings a valuable combination of strategic vision, technical expertise, and experience leading transformation within complex global organizations," said Bechard. "As the opportunities of our scientific research continue to evolve, so must the systems and infrastructure that support it. Brandon's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our technology investments are thoughtful, secure, and positioned to meet the Institute's needs for years to come."

At ERAC, Mayer led a technology and transformation organization and was responsible for overseeing enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, artificial intelligence platforms and engineering, as well as strategic technology partnerships.

"The Stowers Institute is an extraordinary organization with a mission that places discovery and innovation at its center," said Mayer. "Technology has an increasingly important role to play in enabling scientific progress, from the infrastructure that supports foundational research to the responsible application of AI and advanced data analytics."

During his tenure, Mayer led ERAC's transition from shared corporate technology systems to an independent, cloud-based environment. He also advanced initiatives involving Microsoft Fabric, enterprise analytics, and generative AI, while helping establish governance practices for the responsible use of emerging technologies.

The Institute's distinctive funding model reflects the intent of founders Jim and Virginia Stowers to advance biomedical research for the benefit of human health. Every year, 40% of dividends from American Century Investments support biomedical research at the Stowers Institute, directing more than $2 billion since 2000. This sustained investment enables the Stowers scientists to pursue fundamental biological questions with the potential to inform new approaches to understanding, treating, and preventing disease.

As scientific research generates increasingly large and complex datasets, advances in computational technologies, artificial intelligence, and secure research infrastructure are creating new opportunities to investigate fundamental biological processes.

Mayer added, "I look forward to working with scientists and colleagues across the Institute to build capabilities that support their research while preparing us for the many opportunities ahead."

About the Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Founded in 1994 through the generosity of Jim Stowers, founder of American Century Investments, and his wife, Virginia, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. Its mission is to expand our understanding of the secrets of life and improve life's quality through innovative approaches to the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases.

The Institute consists of 20 independent research programs. Of the approximately 500 members, more than 370 are scientific staff, including principal investigators, technology center directors, postdoctoral scientists, graduate students, and technical support staff. Learn more at www.stowers.org and www.stowers.org/gradschool.

Media Contact Joe Chiodo, Director of Communications



Stowers Institute for Medical Research



724-462-8529



joe.chiodo@stowers.org

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SOURCE Stowers Institute for Medical Research