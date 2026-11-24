Mullighan will continue and build upon St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's established excellence in research and care for pediatric malignancies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has named Charles Mullighan, MBBS (Hons), MSc, MD, FRS, executive vice president and director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center. Mullighan currently serves as St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center senior deputy director, co-leader of the Hematological Malignancies Program, medical director of the St. Jude Biorepository and a faculty member in the Department of Pathology. He will succeed Charles W.M. Roberts, MD, PhD, who was named president and CEO of St. Jude earlier this year. Both Mullighan and Roberts will assume their new leadership roles Jan. 1, 2027.

As he moves to take the helm of the entire institution, Roberts reflected on how the Cancer Center has been at the forefront of developing new therapies that can treat pediatric cancer while reducing the damaging effects of many current treatments.

"Seeing his exceptional scientific acumen and skill in growing and overseeing major initiatives, I brought Dr. Mullighan onto my senior leadership team as deputy director seven years ago; what he has achieved since then has been truly impressive," Roberts said. "He is not only a phenomenal scientist, but a phenomenal leader, and I am excited to see him take the helm of the St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center as we stand poised at the dawn of a new era for pediatric cancer research and treatment."

Dedicated to pediatric cancer

Mullighan has been a researcher at St. Jude since 2004, when he joined the institution as a postdoctoral researcher in the laboratory of outgoing President and CEO James Downing, MD. Mullighan became a faculty member in the Department of Pathology in 2008. He then became co-leader of the Hematological Malignancies Program in 2011, deputy director of the Cancer Center in 2019 and senior deputy director in 2024.

Mullighan is a world-renowned expert in the genetic changes that cause acute leukemia, how those changes drive leukemia, and how they can be exploited for new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

"When I first met Charles, he was a young physician-scientist driven to better understand pediatric leukemia," Downing said. "Today, he is a world leader in leukemia genomics whose discoveries have transformed the field. As director of the St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center, he will bring that same drive and scientific rigor to improving outcomes for children with cancer worldwide."

In his new role, Mullighan will oversee the strategic direction of cancer research and the clinical research enterprise at St. Jude and will lead the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. That status was first achieved in 2008. The Cancer Center has since been recognized with the highest possible rating of "exceptional" by the NCI.

To attain comprehensive status, a cancer center must have a deep and broad portfolio of research that extends from the laboratory to the clinic, including population-based research. Cancer centers offer patients access to the latest therapies and clinical trials that are not widely available. The St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center includes scientists, physicians and educators who collaborate across disciplines to advance pediatric cancer research and care.

Learning from patients to advance care

Throughout his research career, Mullighan has turned to patients to help advance understanding of the precise biology of rare and difficult-to-treat hematologic malignancies. By studying the genomic underpinnings of disease, he has helped identify new disease subtypes and uncover novel vulnerabilities that can be targeted therapeutically. His vision for the future of the Cancer Center builds on that foundation of molecular discovery driven by the need to usher in an era of novel pediatric cancer therapeutics.

"I envisage a key role in conducting innovative clinical trials in partnership with other institutions to test promising new agents quickly," he said. "This is critical as we have reached the limits of conventional, non-targeted therapy, and are entering an era of novel targeted and immunotherapeutic approaches. We must embrace these opportunities to achieve our goal that every child with cancer should have a long and healthy life."

Moving toward a bright future

Mullighan credits Roberts and previous Cancer Center leaders with establishing a strong foundation that he plans to build upon.

"My skills and goals as a scientist have been shaped by my experiences at St. Jude," he said. "The unique environment, resources and mission of St. Jude have enabled me to build teams that spanned areas from genomics and cancer biology through structural biology and chemistry, which has taught me the importance of team science and collaboration to address key questions in high-risk childhood cancer."

"It is a tremendous honor to be asked to take this role, and I look forward to having a role in leading efforts to improve outcomes for children with cancer."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read Progress: A Digital Magazine, and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

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SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital