Soufflé Therapeutics™ Announces Oversubscribed $135 Million Series B Financing to Advance Lead Clinical Programs and Continued Pipeline Progress

Oversubscribed financing led by Juvia Group, welcomes an expanded syndicate of leading institutional investors, reflecting strong conviction in Soufflé’s team, product engine and pipeline.

Proceeds will support Soufflé’s first clinical studies in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), heart failure, and muscle and metabolic disorders, and expedite additional progress in preclinical development.

Soufflé’s proprietary product engine, REMEDY™ (Receptor Mediated Delivery), enables cell-specific delivery of oligonucleotide therapies outside the liver, to address a range of diseases.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOUFFLÉ THERAPEUTICS, INC. (“Soufflé™” or “Company”), a leading RNA therapies company aimed at advancing the next generation of therapies designed to help people live healthier lives, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $135 million Series B financing. The round was led by Juvia Group and welcomes leading institutional investors TCG Crossover Management, BB Biotech, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Balyasny Asset Management, and a Leading Sovereign Wealth Fund, to Soufflé’s existing group of exceptional syndicate partners. The round was also supported by existing investors, including Amgen Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breyer Capital, The Invus Group, Janus Henderson, Leaps by Bayer, Polaris Partners, Safar Partners, TAS Partners, Temasek and Vida Ventures.

This broadened syndicate reflects investor confidence in both the underlying science and Soufflé’s path to innovative therapies. Soufflé is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of discovery, development, and commercialization of potential best-in-class therapies and was founded by leaders in the fields of genetic medicine and targeted delivery. Proceeds from the Series B will support the progress of Soufflé’s three lead programs into clinical studies and advance its pipeline in other cell types and tissues.

“The confidence this exceptional group of investors has placed in Soufflé supports our belief that the REMEDY™ cell-specific product engine can make an impact in patients' lives,” said Amir Nashat, Chief Executive Officer, Soufflé Therapeutics. “We are honored and grateful for their support and partnership as we advance our first program into the clinic.”

Soufflé systematically identifies internalizing receptors for cell-specific delivery via our REMEDY™ product engine, and generates proprietary binders, such as monoclonal antibodies or other ligands, designed to deliver therapies to specific tissues via these receptors. This approach has the potential to enable development of highly potent, safe, and durable therapies that are differentiated across a range of diseases.

"Cell-selective delivery could change what medicines can achieve for patients across countless diseases. We believe Soufflé has the platform, the pipeline and the people to make it happen,” said Stefan Vitorovic, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Juvia Group. “Patients have waited long enough for real precision from targeted therapies. This is a team we trust to deliver it. Juvia is excited to lead this round and partner with Soufflé in its mission to unlock a new paradigm in drug discovery and development."

Soufflé's most advanced program targets striated muscle to address FSHD, a disease with significant unmet need and no approved disease-modifying therapies. The Company's second program targets the phospholamban (PLN) gene in cardiomyocytes to address heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The Company’s third program is an undisclosed target for muscle and metabolic disorders.

"We were compelled by Soufflé's lead programs that are already making meaningful progress in FSHD and heart failure, two diseases with very limited treatment options,” said Chen Yu, Managing Partner, TCGX. “We are excited by the vision of the Soufflé team and what we believe they can achieve for patients.”

About Soufflé Therapeutics™

Soufflé Therapeutics™ is a biotechnology company aimed at advancing the next generation of therapies to help people live healthier lives. The Company’s proprietary product engine, REMEDY™ (Receptor Mediated Delivery), enables cell-specific extra-hepatic delivery of oligonucleotide therapies across multiple cell types to enable the development of potent, safe and durable therapies across a range of diseases. Soufflé’s initial programs target striated muscle (both skeletal muscle and cardiomyocytes) to help people living with various muscle dystrophies and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The Company is also advancing a program to address muscle and metabolic disorders, and its product engine is enabling development of novel therapies for other cell types and tissues. To learn more about Soufflé, our expert team, and our work to change the lives of patients, visit souffletx.com

About Juvia Group

Juvia Group exists to change what is possible for patients. Founded in 2026 by seasoned investors, operators and entrepreneurs, our team has supported more than 25 FDA-approved therapeutics, 20 IPOs, raised over $15 billion in capital and achieved eight multi-billion-dollar M&A exits. Alongside our Science Partners, who have discovered and developed some of today's most important therapies, we back the teams who pursue bold science to make meaningful medicines. To learn more, visit juvia.group

Investor Contact:

Becky Stevenson, CFO

Email: bstevenson@souffletx.com

Media Contact:

Arran Attridge, Communications

Email: arran.attridge@souffletx.com