Real Canadians' stories reveal how access to innovative medicines can change lives, help families and communities thrive, and strengthen Canada's healthcare systems and economy.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) today announced the launch of Time for More, a new initiative showing the true value of innovative medicines told through real-life stories and everyday experiences – and why timely access can't wait.

For Canadians living with serious or chronic health conditions, time can take on a different meaning. It can mean more birthdays, more milestones and more everyday moments with loved ones.

"When I was diagnosed with lupus in university, I worried I might never finish school, build a career or have the life I imagined," said Maya Desai, who lives with lupus. "Access to treatment helped me see a different future, one where I could graduate, have a family or travel with friends. Living with lupus still brings challenges, and managing treatment hasn't always been easy, but it has helped me keep building a life that isn't defined by my diagnosis. I hope sharing my story through Time for More can help others understand what is possible when you have access to the medicines you need."

Stories like Maya's remind us what matters most and what we really value. These stories show us how having access to the right care at the right time can help people living with complex health challenges maintain independence and participate more fully in everyday life. Beyond improving health, medicines can also help reduce pressure on healthcare resources, strengthen Canada's healthcare systems and support a healthy workforce and economy.

"At Roche Canada, our commitment to patients and science is fueled by the comprehensive value our medicines create. Beyond improving health, medicines unlock system-wide cost savings and drive our economy forward," said Laura Pagnotta, Vice President of External Affairs, Roche Canada. "Through Time for More, we are putting the experiences of Canadians at the centre to spark a national conversation about these benefits. It is time to remember what truly matters, and to reinforce why access to innovative treatments is vital not only for individual health, but also for our economic strength and the sustainability of Canada's healthcare systems."

Research reinforces the broader impact of innovative medicines and the importance of timely access to them:

Longer lives: New medicines and treatments drove 35 percent of life expectancy gains over a 25-year period. 1

New medicines and treatments drove 35 percent of life expectancy gains over a 25-year period. Fewer hospital days, lower costs: A 2025 study found innovative medicines cut Canadian hospital days by 55 per cent in 2022, saving nearly $80 billion--more than double the total public spending on these medicines. 2

A 2025 study found innovative medicines cut Canadian hospital days by 55 per cent in 2022, saving nearly $80 billion--more than double the total public spending on these medicines. Lost productivity: According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, chronic illness costs the Canadian economy an estimated $190 billion every year, including $122 billion in indirect losses from reduced productivity and lost income.3

Time for More brings to life the personal impact of new and innovative medicines, through first-hand stories, to remind us what matters most and what's at stake for the future of Canadian healthcare.

"Important progress has been made, but more work is needed. At Roche Canada, we are committed to working with governments and partners to advocate and find solutions for improved access to new and innovative medicines for all Canadians," said Pagnotta.

Continuing into 2027, the initiative will spotlight more stories like Maya's, bringing to life what access to new treatments can mean for others.

To explore Time for More and discover what access to innovative medicines can make possible, visit TimeForMore.ca.

About Roche Canada

Roche Canada is a healthcare company that unites leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions to prevent, stop and cure diseases.

We focus on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology to provide real and positive change for patients, the people they love, and the professionals who care for them.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and began its journey in Canada in 1931. Today, Roche Canada employs nearly 2,000 people at its offices in Mississauga, Ontario, in Laval, Quebec, and across the country.

For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com or follow Roche Canada on LinkedIn.

References

Buxbaum, J. D., Chernew, M. E., Fendrick, A. M., & Cutler, D. M. (2020). Contributions Of Public Health, Pharmaceuticals, And Other Medical Care To US Life Expectancy Changes, 1990-2015. Health affairs (Project Hope), 39(9), 1546–1556. https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2020.00284 Lichtenberg, F. R. (2025). The impact of pharmaceutical innovation on mortality and hospital utilization in Canada, 2000–2022. https://www.canadianhealthpolicy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/LICHTENBERG-11-AUG-2025.pdf Public Health Agency of Canada. (2020). Evaluation of the Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention – Multi-Sectoral Partnerships (MSP) program 2014-15 to 2018-19. Office of Audit and Evaluation, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/transparency/corporate-management-reporting/evaluation/healthy-living-chronic-disease-prevention-multi-sectoral-partnerships-program-2014-2019.html

SOURCE Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada)