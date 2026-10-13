Rhode Island Life Science Hub and Cognito Therapeutics Launch Brain Health Collaboratory to Advance Innovation in Alzheimer’s Disease

Partnership seeks to establish a first-of-its-kind statewide platform for brain health innovation, research, and care

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhode Island Life Science Hub (RILSH) and Cognito Therapeutics today announced the launch of the Rhode Island Brain Health Collaboratory, the third Collaboratory in Cognito's growing national network, following collaborations with the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in 2025 and Ochsner Health in 2026. Together, RILSH and Cognito will partner to establish a first-of-its-kind statewide platform that brings together research, clinical care, industry, and community partners to advance brain health across Rhode Island.

The RI Brain Health Collaboratory is a statewide initiative designed to accelerate research, innovation, and care delivery related to Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions. The Collaboratory will bring Cognito together with Rhode Island health systems, researchers, and community stakeholders to evaluate and deploy Spectris®, Cognito's technology platform, designed to optimize neuromodulation protocols through clinical research, real-world studies, and engagement with providers, caregivers, and patients. The initiative aims to accelerate a new model for brain health research and care.

RILSH will support the integration of Cognito into Rhode Island's life sciences ecosystem, facilitating connections with leading academic institutions, healthcare systems, researchers, and public-sector partners across the state.

"Rhode Island offers a unique environment for innovation because of its ability to bring together stakeholders across healthcare, academia, government, and industry," said Christian Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Cognito Therapeutics. "Through this collaboration, we have an opportunity to generate valuable clinical and real-world insights, engage directly with patients and caregivers, and help advance a new model for brain health innovation that could ultimately benefit people living with Alzheimer's disease and related conditions."

Cognito Therapeutics is advancing a novel category of non-invasive neuroprotective therapies designed to preserve brain function and slow neurodegenerative disease progression. The company has raised more than $220 million in private financing and expects to report results later this year from its pivotal HOPE clinical trial evaluating Spectris®, its investigational therapy for Alzheimer's disease. Spectris AD received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and has demonstrated promising results in earlier feasibility clinical studies, including potential improvements in cognition and function, as well as evidence of slowing brain atrophy, supporting its potential as a first-in-class, potential disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease.

"Rhode Island can move quickly, and that makes us the right place for new breakthroughs to reach patients first. Nearly all of us have been touched by dementia, and patients have far too few options today. Together with Cognito, Rhode Island will help change that," said Bob Cormier, Chief Executive Officer of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. "The Brain Health Collaboratory positions Rhode Island to lead in one of medicine's most urgent frontiers. Non-invasive therapies like the ones Cognito is advancing could change how we treat Alzheimer's and other neurological conditions — offering real hope to the families living with them. By connecting our researchers, health systems, and innovators, Rhode Island is building the foundation for new discoveries and a lasting investment in both our patients and our economy."

The collaboration builds upon Rhode Island's growing momentum in neuroscience and aging research. The state is home to nationally recognized expertise in Alzheimer's disease, neuroscience, and brain health through organizations including Brown University, the University of Rhode Island, Brown University Health, Care New England, Butler Hospital, and other leading research and clinical institutions.

"Rhode Island has the extraordinary opportunity to advance brain health research because of the integrated biomedical ecosystem that has been created through collaboration among our universities, healthcare systems, and industry partners," said Mukesh K. Jain, M.D., Senior Associate Provost for Life Sciences, Senior Vice President for Health Affairs, and Dean of Medicine and Biological Sciences at Brown University. "The Brain Health Collaboratory represents a powerful new model for collaboration, bringing together academic discovery, clinical care, and emerging technologies to advance our understanding of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions. We are excited to help build a statewide effort that accelerates innovation and improves lives."

As part of the partnership, the organizations will work to establish Rhode Island as a national model for coordinated brain health innovation, advancing research collaborations, clinical implementation programs, workforce development initiatives, and future industry investment focused on neurodegenerative disease.

About the Rhode Island Life Science Hub

The Rhode Island Life Science Hub (RILSH) is a quasi-public state entity working to grow and serve Rhode Island's life-science community — investing in, coordinating, and connecting academia, industry, clinical care, and capital to translate innovation into economic growth and improved health. Its vision is a Rhode Island recognized as a global life-science leader — a destination where companies from anywhere can build and grow, and where discovery becomes better health for people everywhere. As the state's central coordinating organization for life sciences, RILSH is a gateway into Rhode Island's research institutions, health systems, and talent — bringing companies and partners together to advance medical and scientific breakthroughs. For more information, please visit www.rilifescience.com and follow @rilifesciencehub.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito is a neurotechnology company developing a new therapeutic approach to cognitive and neurological health, designed to work with the brain's own activity and biology. Born from pioneering neuroscience research at MIT, Cognito brings together neuroscience, engineering, medicine and technology to translate breakthroughs in brain science into practical therapies designed for everyday life. Our first therapeutic application, Spectris AD, is an investigational, prescription, at-home therapy for Alzheimer's disease. With our pivotal HOPE study now complete, Cognito is entering an important new phase as we advance Spectris AD toward regulatory review, prepare for potential commercialization and continue exploring the broader potential of our science across neurological health. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.cognitotx.com.

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SOURCE Cognito Therapeutics; Rhode Island Life Science Hub