Early feasibility observations from initial cohort under FDA IDE show zero device-related adverse events through 90 days and directional improvements across all evaluated clinical metrics as trial progresses toward 6-month milestone

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renerva, Inc., a medical device company developing solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced the completion of the 3-month interim clinical follow-up for the initial patient cohort in its ongoing first-in-human clinical feasibility study (FDA IDE G250147) evaluating the Renerva Terminus™ (Terminus) nerve capping device (investigational protocol identifier: Renerva PNM-CAP™).

Conducted at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under Principal Investigator Amy M. Moore, MD, Interim Dean of The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the prospective, single cohort, open-label pilot study is designed to evaluate the preliminary safety profile, surgical feasibility, and exploratory clinical performance of the Renerva Terminus™ device in patients undergoing surgical nerve management for chronic, intractable neuropathic pain.

The 3-month interim review evaluated four initial subjects implanted with Terminus. Because the porcine nerve extracellular matrix of the Terminus device is designed to remodel and integrate with host tissue over a 2-to-3-month biological window, the 3-month evaluation represents a meaningful timepoint to assess post-operative recovery and procedural tolerability.

Across all four implanted patients, zero device-related adverse events, infections, allergic reactions, or worsening neural deficits were observed through the 3-month follow-up period.

Validated clinical assessments—including the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) for pain intensity, the Pain Disability Index (PDI), the EuroQoL-5D-5L (EQ-5D-5L) health status index, and the Pain Self-Efficacy Questionnaire (PSEQ)—were collected through 3 months. Within the limitations of a small, uncontrolled pilot cohort, pooled cohort averages at three months tracked favorably against literature-established Minimum Clinically Important Difference (MCID) benchmarks. Complete quantitative findings from the study are planned to be submitted for publication.

"Reaching the 3-month interim milestone for our initial clinical cohort provides important early visibility into how the Terminus device performs in the clinic," said Lorenzo Soletti, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Renerva. "As we align our clinical and regulatory programs under the Renerva Terminus™ brand, we remain mindful of the preliminary nature and small sample size of this early feasibility evaluation. Observing zero device-related adverse events alongside encouraging patient-reported functional trends reinforces our commitment to rigorous clinical execution as we advance toward our 6-month interim study readout."

"In patients suffering from refractory neuropathic pain, the first 90 days following surgical nerve reconstruction are vital for evaluating tissue tolerability and the trajectory of post-operative recovery," said Dr. Moore. "The early observations from this initial pilot cohort support the surgical feasibility of integrating the device into standard peripheral nerve management workflows and provide valuable clinical insights as we continue following patients toward the 6-month and 12-month study endpoints."

Terminus is an investigational nerve capping device intended to inhibit disorganized nerve growth (neuroma formation) and associated neuropathic pain when functional recovery of a severed peripheral nerve is neither achievable nor desired.

About Renerva, Inc.

Renerva, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing implantable technologies designed to address peripheral nerve injuries and damage. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Renerva is advancing a portfolio of extracellular matrix-based surgical solutions—including Renerva Terminus™—intended to support peripheral nerve repair, reconstruction, and terminal nerve management. To learn more, please visit www.renerva.com.

Regulatory & Clinical Disclaimer:

Renerva Terminus™ is an investigational device limited by United States law to investigational use and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial distribution. Interim observations from this early-stage, small-cohort feasibility study are preliminary, lack statistical power or a concurrent control group, and are not necessarily predictive of full trial results or future clinical outcomes.

Media & Investor Contact

Phone: +1 412-212-6661



Email: media@renerva.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renerva-announces-completion-of-3-month-interim-follow-up-in-first-in-human-clinical-study-of-investigational-renerva-terminus-device-302949133.html

SOURCE Renerva, Inc.