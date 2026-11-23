Ophthalmologist and biotechnology executive brings nearly two decades of clinical development experience to advance RayTx’s pipeline of optogenetic therapies

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ray Therapeutics (RayTx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering optogenetic vision restoration therapies for those living with severe retinal degenerations, today announced the appointment of Phillip Lai, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lai brings nearly two decades of experience across all stages of drug development in ophthalmology.

“Phil brings a valuable combination of clinical insight as an ophthalmologist and extensive experience advancing novel therapies for eye diseases,” said Paul Bresge, CEO & Co-Founder, Ray Therapeutics. “His expertise will be instrumental as we advance RTx-015 through late-stage and commercial development and progress our RTx-021 programs in Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy. We are delighted to welcome Phil to our leadership team as we work to bring meaningful improvements in vision to patients and families who urgently need new treatment options.”

Dr. Lai most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Perfuse Therapeutics, where he led clinical strategy and development, advancing its lead therapy through Phase 2 studies in glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy before the company’s acquisition by Bayer. Previously, he held senior clinical development roles at Genentech, where he led the ophthalmology and neurology early clinical development groups, and at Avalanche Biotechnologies, where he worked on ocular gene therapy programs. He also served in Roche/Genentech’s late-stage ophthalmology development group, focusing on retinal diseases. He began his industry career at Vistakon, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, developing long-acting delivery approaches for medications to lower intraocular pressure.

“As an ophthalmologist, I understand the profound impact vision loss has on patients’ independence and daily lives, and the need for therapies that can restore meaningful visual function,” said Dr. Lai. “RayTx’s approach to optogenetics offers the potential to address vision loss across a range of retinal degenerative diseases, regardless of the underlying genetic mutation or disease etiology. I look forward to working with this talented team to translate that potential into clinical progress.”

Dr. Lai received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University. He completed his ophthalmology residency at George Washington University and a glaucoma fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.

About Ray Therapeutics, Inc.

Ray Therapeutics (RayTx) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing optogenetic therapies to restore vision in people with degenerative retinal diseases. By delivering bioengineered, highly light-sensitive proteins to surviving retinal cells through a single intravitreal injection, RayTx’s approach is designed to improve visual function in people with advanced visual impairment, regardless of the underlying genetic mutation or disease etiology. RayTx’s pipeline includes lead program RTx-015, which targets retinal ganglion cells and is being developed for retinitis pigmentosa and other inherited retinal diseases, and RTx-021, which targets retinal bipolar cells and is being developed for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy. For more information, visit www.raytherapeutics.com and follow RayTx on LinkedIn.

Molly Cameron

Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

Ray Therapeutics

molly.cameron@ray-tx.com

Glenn Silver

Partner, National Media Relations Specialist

FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

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