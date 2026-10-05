PharmaTher Outlines Corporate Strategy and Upcoming Milestones; Launches New Corporate Website and Rebrands PERSONALIZ3D as M3DICINES

We advance proprietary products and build out the placement network: 503A, rare and ultra-rare disease, psychedelic and discontinued-medicine products, and a national emergency preparedness network.

proprietary products and build out the placement network: 503A, rare and ultra-rare disease, psychedelic and discontinued-medicine products, and a national emergency preparedness network. We open the platform to partners: CraftMake™ distribution, formulation licensing, white-label products, CDMO services, research collaborations and government readiness contracts.

Launch. Initial orders in Q4 2026, with the first placements at PD Labs, a national 503A compounding pharmacy and PharmaTher's U.S. Center of Excellence, and at a GMP contract manufacturer.

Initial orders in Q4 2026, with the first placements at PD Labs, a national 503A compounding pharmacy and PharmaTher's U.S. Center of Excellence, and at a GMP contract manufacturer. Scale. Up to 50 placements targeted over the next 12 months across pharmacies, telehealth companies, CDMOs, hospitals, and research and government sites, out of an estimated 10,000+ potential sites in North America.

Up to 50 placements targeted over the next 12 months across pharmacies, telehealth companies, CDMOs, hospitals, and research and government sites, out of an estimated 10,000+ potential sites in North America. Recurring revenue. Each placement is designed to generate system revenue plus recurring software, consumables and service revenue, and can become a node in the national emergency network. As the network grows, each new site adds potential demand for formulations, products and services, so partnering and revenue opportunities compound.

503A personalized products. First launches, planned for Q4 2026, include Rx wellness products such as NAD+ and glutathione and 503A-eligible peptides such as sermorelin and PT-141, printed as chewables, dissolvable tablets and multi-layer combinations. A ketamine dissolvable tablet for telehealth is planned for Q1 2027. More peptides may follow once the FDA completes the required rulemaking: in July 2026, its Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recommended adding six to the 503A bulks list, including BPC-157, KPV and TB-500, and it is scheduled to review five more, including GHK-Cu and LL-37, before the end of February 2027.

First launches, planned for Q4 2026, include Rx wellness products such as NAD+ and glutathione and 503A-eligible peptides such as sermorelin and PT-141, printed as chewables, dissolvable tablets and multi-layer combinations. A ketamine dissolvable tablet for telehealth is planned for Q1 2027. More peptides may follow once the FDA completes the required rulemaking: in July 2026, its Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recommended adding six to the 503A bulks list, including BPC-157, KPV and TB-500, and it is scheduled to review five more, including GHK-Cu and LL-37, before the end of February 2027. FDA rare pediatric disease program. A 3D-printed dissolvable tablet of a never-approved active ingredient for a serious rare pediatric disease with no FDA-approved treatment (compound and indication undisclosed for competitive reasons). PharmaTher plans to apply for orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations in October 2026, and will announce the applications once filed, followed by a pre-IND meeting in Q1 2027 and an NDA submission in Q4 2028. Approval could bring seven years of orphan exclusivity and a priority review voucher that the Company could sell; such vouchers have recently sold for US$100–155 million.

A 3D-printed dissolvable tablet of a never-approved active ingredient for a serious rare pediatric disease with no FDA-approved treatment (compound and indication undisclosed for competitive reasons). PharmaTher plans to apply for orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations in October 2026, and will announce the applications once filed, followed by a pre-IND meeting in Q1 2027 and an NDA submission in Q4 2028. Approval could bring seven years of orphan exclusivity and a priority review voucher that the Company could sell; such vouchers have recently sold for US$100–155 million. FDA ultra-rare disease program. About 95% of the roughly 10,000 known rare diseases have no FDA-approved treatment, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Many are ultra-rare, commonly defined as affecting fewer than 1 in 50,000 people (roughly 7,000 or fewer in the U.S.). Their small, often weight-based dose needs are too few for a production line but well suited to 3D printing. PharmaTher is evaluating ultra-rare diseases where a precisely dosed printed product could become the first approved therapy, using the same regulatory approach as its lead program. The FDA's 2025 Rare Disease Evidence Principles allow approval based on one adequate and well-controlled study plus confirmatory evidence for certain genetic diseases affecting fewer than 1,000 U.S. patients.

About 95% of the roughly 10,000 known rare diseases have no FDA-approved treatment, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Many are ultra-rare, commonly defined as affecting fewer than 1 in 50,000 people (roughly 7,000 or fewer in the U.S.). Their small, often weight-based dose needs are too few for a production line but well suited to 3D printing. PharmaTher is evaluating ultra-rare diseases where a precisely dosed printed product could become the first approved therapy, using the same regulatory approach as its lead program. The FDA's 2025 Rare Disease Evidence Principles allow approval based on one adequate and well-controlled study plus confirmatory evidence for certain genetic diseases affecting fewer than 1,000 U.S. patients. Psychedelic medicines for clinical trials and special access. Psilocybin and MDMA are already available to eligible patients through Health Canada's Special Access Program and Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme, and a 2026 U.S. executive order directs the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to create a Right to Try pathway for investigational psychedelic drugs. Trials and access programs need small GMP batches in several strengths, plus matching placebos for trials. PharmaTher intends to become a reliable supplier of precisely dosed, 3D-printed psychedelic medicines to researchers, trial sponsors and access programs, working with licensed GMP partners and building on its ketamine experience.

Psilocybin and MDMA are already available to eligible patients through Health Canada's Special Access Program and Australia's Authorised Prescriber Scheme, and a 2026 U.S. executive order directs the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to create a Right to Try pathway for investigational psychedelic drugs. Trials and access programs need small GMP batches in several strengths, plus matching placebos for trials. PharmaTher intends to become a reliable supplier of precisely dosed, 3D-printed psychedelic medicines to researchers, trial sponsors and access programs, working with licensed GMP partners and building on its ketamine experience. Discontinued medicines. Many medicines are discontinued because demand is too small to justify a production line, not because they stopped working, leaving patients without supply. 3D printing makes these small volumes economical again. PharmaTher plans to bring back discontinued medicines with ongoing patient need, either through FDA abbreviated pathways that reference the original approval (once the FDA confirms the product was not withdrawn for safety or effectiveness reasons) or through 503A compounding where permitted. PharmaTher has already taken a product through FDA approval with its ketamine ANDA.

Q4 2026: initial CraftMake™ orders; first proprietary 503A product launches; initial white-label and CDMO agreements; orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designation applications.

initial CraftMake™ orders; first proprietary 503A product launches; initial white-label and CDMO agreements; orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designation applications. Q1 2027: ketamine dissolvable tablet launch for telehealth; first ketamine ANDA payments expected; pre-IND meeting with the FDA on the rare pediatric program.

ketamine dissolvable tablet launch for telehealth; first ketamine ANDA payments expected; pre-IND meeting with the FDA on the rare pediatric program. Next 12 months: up to 50 CraftMake™ placements; telehealth partnerships and further white-label and CDMO agreements; national emergency demonstration and readiness-contract discussions.

up to 50 CraftMake™ placements; telehealth partnerships and further white-label and CDMO agreements; national emergency demonstration and readiness-contract discussions. 2027–2028: M3DICINES™ formulation licences; government readiness contracts; an expanded product portfolio, including ultra-rare disease, psychedelic and discontinued-medicine programs and additional peptides as FDA rulemaking allows.

M3DICINES™ formulation licences; government readiness contracts; an expanded product portfolio, including ultra-rare disease, psychedelic and discontinued-medicine programs and additional peptides as FDA rulemaking allows. Q4 2028: rare pediatric NDA submission (target).

rare pediatric NDA submission (target). Beyond: first FDA approval of a PharmaTher printed medicine; potential priority review voucher.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing 3D-printed personalized medicines, today outlined its corporate strategy and upcoming milestones, following its October 1, 2026 announcement that it is now the exclusive North American distributor of Craft Health Pte. Ltd.'s ("Craft Health") CraftMake™ pharmaceutical 3D printing platform. PharmaTher has also launched its new corporate website and rebranded its PERSONALIZ3D™ platform as M3DICINES™.Mass manufacturing is built to make millions of identical tablets. Pharmaceutical 3D printing makes it economical to produce the exact dose a specific patient needs, in small batches, close to where it is needed.PharmaTher's strategy rests on two pillars that share one platform:PharmaTher owns its formulations, data and regulatory filings, and runs an asset-light model with Craft Health (hardware), PD Labs (U.S. 503A compounding and R&D), and GMP contract manufacturer (FDA-track products and CDMO services).M3DICINES™ is the platform for the four business lines: CraftMake™ placements build the installed base, the pipeline creates proprietary value, the national emergency network adds preparedness capacity, and partnering earns service revenue.PharmaTher focuses on products where 3D printing creates a real advantage: a precise dose, several medicines in one unit, or a small batch that mass manufacturing cannot make economically. Its pipeline spans five areas:Emergency stockpiles hold finished medicines in fixed, mostly adult strengths, and the U.S. is building a reserve of raw drug ingredients that must be made into doses when needed. PharmaTher's National Emergency Preparedness Node Network is built on a simple idea: stockpile the inputs, not the pills. Validated digital recipes, held under one quality system, are released in an emergency to qualified CraftMake™ sites, such as pharmacies, hospitals, CDMOs and government facilities, to print doses where and when they are needed. In peacetime, the same printers do commercial work, and governments would pay readiness fees to keep the network ready.PharmaTher is evaluating the approximately 26 critical drugs prioritized for the U.S. Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve, managed by the U.S. Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) under a 2025 executive order, to determine which can be developed as validated 3D-printed formulations so that stockpiled ingredients can be printed into ready-to-use doses, including for children, during an emergency.Over the next 12 months, PharmaTher plans to complete a demonstration and pursue readiness contracts with U.S. and Canadian agencies, including ASPR and Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC).Partners can work with PharmaTher through M3DICINES™ in six ways: placing CraftMake™ systems; licensing M3DICINES™ formulations; white-label products for telehealth, wellness and consumer-health brands; CDMO services, including clinical trial supply; research collaborations; and national emergency readiness.PharmaTher's strategic assets outside its 3D printing business offer potential non-dilutive value. Its FDA-approved ketamine ANDA, sold in December 2025, could generate more than US$25 million over time, subject to commercial performance, with payments expected to begin in Q1 2027. PharmaTher intends to license, sell, partner or spin out its other strategic assets: KetaVault™, a ketamine microneedle patch, the KetaMist® collaboration and its 49% interest in Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc.PharmaTher's new corporate website,, outlines the Company's strategy, pipeline, partnering opportunities, and investor information, including its corporate presentation.M3DICINES™, a name that says what the platform makes, replaces PERSONALIZ3D™. At, customers and partners can learn about CraftMake™ and PharmaTher's services."Today we are setting out how we plan to turn our exclusive North American rights to CraftMake™ into a scalable business," said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "We are advancing proprietary products, and we plan to grow a network of placements and open our platform to partners. Each printer we place is designed to generate recurring revenue and add a node to a network that can support our commercial partners and help in a national emergency. We expect the model to reinforce itself, as each placement brings formulations, data and partners that can lead to the next. Over the next 12 months, we plan to place our first systems, launch our first products and apply for designations in our rare pediatric program. From there, we plan to expand into other ultra-rare diseases and bring back discontinued medicines that are no longer made at scale, working toward our goals of growing commercial sales and recurring revenue and achieving an FDA approval of a PharmaTher printed medicine."PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing 3D-printed medicines. Through its M3DICINES™ platform and its exclusive North American distribution of Craft Health's CraftMake™ system, PharmaTher develops proprietary personalized products, including peptides, ketamine, treatments for rare and ultra-rare diseases, discontinued medicines and medical countermeasures, and plans to supply psychedelic medicines for clinical trials and special access programs. It also offers CDMO services, white-label products and formulation licensing to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, telehealth, wellness and consumer-health companies, and partners with pharmacies and academic and government organizations. Learn more atandFabio ChianelliChairman and Chief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Partnering inquiries:Websites:Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "targets", "anticipates", "estimates", "potential", "may", "could", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's corporate strategy and business model, including its commercial services for partners; the M3DICINES™ brand and the Company's websites; the commercial plan for CraftMake™, including the timing of initial orders, the first placements at PD Labs and the Company's GMP contract manufacturer, the target of up to 50 placements over the next 12 months, the estimated number of potential placement sites and the expectation that placements will generate recurring revenue and compounding partnering and revenue opportunities; the development, launch timing and commercialization of the Company's 503A products, including Rx wellness, peptide and ketamine products; the potential compounding of additional peptides following FDA rulemaking and future Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee reviews; the Company's FDA rare pediatric disease program, including the planned applications for orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations and their announcement, a pre-IND meeting, clinical development, the timing of an NDA submission, potential approval, orphan exclusivity and potential eligibility for, and the value of, a priority review voucher; the Company's evaluation and potential development of products for ultra-rare diseases; the Company's plans to supply psychedelic medicines for clinical trials and special access programs; the Company's plans to identify and reintroduce discontinued medicines; the Company's national emergency and medical countermeasures initiatives, including its evaluation of drugs identified for the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve, the planned demonstration, the node network and potential readiness contracts with government agencies; the Company's partnering opportunities, including the timing of white-label, CDMO and telehealth agreements, formulation licensing and research collaborations; the timing and amount of payments from the sale of the Company's ketamine ANDA; the potential licensing, sale, partnering or spin-out of the Company's strategic assets; the Company's goals for commercial sales, recurring revenue and FDA approval; and the Company's upcoming milestones.Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including that: Craft Health will supply CraftMake™ systems, software, materials and support on a timely basis; PD Labs, the Company's GMP manufacturing partners and its other partners will perform as expected; the Company will maintain its exclusive distribution rights; the Company will obtain financing on acceptable terms to fund its plans; there will be demand for pharmaceutical 3D printing and for the Company's products and services; the Company and its partners will be able to develop, validate and produce formulations to the required quality standards; the regulatory framework for pharmacy compounding, including for peptides, will develop as expected; the Company and its partners will obtain the required regulatory designations, approvals, licences and registrations, including for controlled substances; special access, expanded access and Right to Try pathways for psychedelic medicines will remain available or be established as expected; the FDA will confirm that discontinued medicines selected by the Company were not withdrawn for safety or effectiveness reasons; the purchaser of the Company's ketamine ANDA will commercialize the product as expected; government agencies will fund and procure distributed manufacturing and readiness capabilities; and the Company will be able to enter into agreements with pharmacies, telehealth companies, contract manufacturers, government agencies and other partners.Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history in pharmaceutical 3D printing; the Company's dependence on Craft Health as the sole supplier of CraftMake™ systems, software and materials, and on PD Labs, its GMP manufacturing partners and other partners; the risk that the Company does not meet the conditions required to maintain exclusivity or that its distribution agreement is terminated or not renewed; the Company's ability to obtain financing when needed and on acceptable terms; market acceptance of CraftMake™ and of the Company's products and services; competition from other pharmaceutical 3D printing technologies, from conventional compounding and manufacturing, and from established suppliers of psychedelic medicines; changes in the laws and regulations governing pharmacy compounding, outsourcing facilities, controlled substances, dietary supplements and natural health products in the United States, Canada and other jurisdictions, including the outcome of FDA rulemaking on the Section 503A bulks list; changes to, or the failure to establish, special access, expanded access and Right to Try pathways for psychedelic medicines; the risks inherent in drug development, including that designations may not be granted, clinical studies may not succeed and regulatory approval may not be obtained; the risk that the FDA does not accept a reduced evidence package for an ultra-rare disease product, or does not confirm that a discontinued medicine was withdrawn for reasons other than safety or effectiveness; the risk that a priority review voucher is not awarded, including because the rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program is currently authorized only through September 30, 2029, or that a voucher cannot be sold on attractive terms; the absence of a finalized FDA framework for distributed manufacturing and the uncertainty of government funding and procurement for medical countermeasures; the commercial performance of the purchaser of the Company's ketamine ANDA; the Company's ability to license, sell, partner or spin out its strategic assets on acceptable terms; product quality and product liability risks; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and brands; tariffs, trade restrictions, import requirements and currency fluctuations affecting equipment and materials sourced from outside North America; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ atCompounded drugs are not approved by the FDA. 503A products are patient-specific prescriptions prepared by licensed pharmacies, and 503A eligibility is confirmed for each product before launch. Certain peptides, including BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, GHK-Cu and LL-37, may not be compounded under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act unless and until the FDA completes the applicable rulemaking. Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recommendations are not binding on the FDA. Ketamine is a controlled substance, and its compounding, manufacture and distribution require registrations with the DEA. Psilocybin and MDMA are Schedule I controlled substances in the United States and are controlled in Canada and other jurisdictions; they are not approved for any medical use by the FDA, and their manufacture, supply and use require licences and authorizations from the DEA, Health Canada and other regulators. The Company's product candidates are at an early stage of development, and timelines are internal estimates. Reported priority review voucher sale prices are taken from public disclosures by the companies involved, and rare disease statistics are from the U.S. National Institutes of Health; this third-party information has not been independently verified by the Company. The award and value of a voucher are not assured. The number of potential placement sites and the placement target are management estimates.Statements regarding PharmaTher's products, pipeline and business plans are made solely by PharmaTher. Craft Health and PD Labs have not independently verified, and make no representation regarding, such statements. CraftMake™, CraftControl™ and CraftBlends™ are trademarks of Craft Health Pte. Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary note and speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.To view the source version of this press release, please visit