Pediatric Healthcare Veteran to Spearhead Clinical Integration and Strategy, Enhance Care at Nation's Largest Pediatric Primary Care Organization

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC), the largest pediatric primary care organization in the U.S., has appointed Vivian Ziltzer, MD, MBA, FAAP, to Chief Clinical Officer (CCO), to lead the next phase of clinical integration and strategy across its national network, strengthen collaboration among pediatric providers and advance a more connected approach to care for children and families.

Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC) Names Dr. Vivian Ziltzer as Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Ziltzer, known as Dr. Z, assumed the role on Oct. 26 and reports directly to CEO Scott Powers.

As PAFC's top clinical executive, Dr. Ziltzer will lead one of the most significant transformations in the organization's 70-year history: unifying the enterprise under a single, modern platform to enhance patient care for every family it serves. Today, PAFC cares for more than 1.7 million children annually across more than 300 clinics in seven states.

A board-certified pediatrician, entrepreneur and healthcare executive with more than 35 years of experience, Dr. Ziltzer brings a rare combination of clinical experience and proven business leadership. She spent more than 30 years seeing pediatric patients while building Arbor Pediatrics, a successful Arizona-based practice that is now part of PAFC's national network.

"Dr. Ziltzer understands this organization from every angle," said Powers. "She knows what it takes to care for families in the exam room and what it takes to run a practice that both families and clinicians trust. Her ability to connect the realities of patient care with the strategic needs of a growing national organization makes her uniquely qualified to help lead our next chapter."

"I believe the best care begins with listening to the people who deliver it and the families who depend on it," said Dr. Ziltzer. "As we bring our clinical teams closer together, my priority is to ensure every provider has the support and resources they need to deliver exceptional care. We have an incredible opportunity to build on what makes each of our practices special while enhancing the patient experience for the families we serve."

A key priority under her leadership will be elevating the voices of clinicians across PAFC's national network. As part of this transition, the organization established the PAFC Clinician Council, which will be guided by Dr. Ziltzer. Bringing together dozens of clinician leaders from across its seven-state footprint, the Council will serve as a regular forum for collaboration with members sharing frontline clinical insights and shaping clinical priorities based on the evolving needs of patients, families and care teams.

Dr. Ziltzer most recently served as PAFC's Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, helping to build the organization's current clinical foundation. She first joined PAFC as Vice President of Operations for Arizona before expanding her role to Vice President of Practice Enablement.

Dr. Ziltzer began her career as principal owner and operator of North Scottsdale Pediatrics. She grew the practice and led the merger of several independent pediatric practices to form Arbor Pediatrics in the Phoenix area. In addition to her leadership at Arbor, she has held leadership positions at HonorHealth, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and Banner Health Hospital.

Dr. Ziltzer earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and biology and an MBA from the University of Southern California, and her MD from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

About Pediatric Associates Family of Companies

Founded in 1955 in Hollywood, Florida, the Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC) is the largest pediatric primary care organization in the United States, caring for more than 1.7 million patients through more than 1,000 clinicians at more than 300 locations across seven states. Our practices deliver 3.5+ million patient visits each year, providing well care, immunizations, sick visits, developmental and behavioral health support, and chronic condition management. Operating under 17 regional practice brands in Arizona, California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas, we are guided by the same belief our founders started with: every family deserves loving, accessible care, and every clinician deserves a place to deliver it. PAFC is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. Learn more at thepafc.com.

media@pediatricassociates.com

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SOURCE Pediatric Associates