Nurix Therapeutics Announces Second Research Term Extension for Oncology Program Under Collaboration with Gilead Sciences

Two-year extension builds on productive relationship established in 2019

Nurix continues to retain co-development and 50/50 profit sharing options on up to two programs in the United States

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that Nurix and Gilead Sciences have agreed to extend the research term for an undisclosed oncology program within the companies’ ongoing strategic collaboration by an additional two years. This is the second two-year extension of the research term for this program.

“Gilead’s decision to extend the research term for this program reflects our longstanding commitment to productive collaborations, the outstanding dedication of our research teams, and the potential of Nurix’s targeted protein degradation platform to generate novel medicines against therapeutically important targets,” said Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix. “Our collaboration has already advanced GS-6791, an oral IRAK4 degrader discovered by Nurix, into clinical development, and we are pleased to continue working with Gilead to discover and advance additional drug candidates across oncology and inflammatory diseases. This extension provides further evidence of the value of the collaboration and the capabilities of our platform.”

Under the collaboration agreement, originally established in 2019, Nurix is deploying its proprietary drug discovery platform to identify novel agents that use E3 ligases to induce degradation of specified drug targets. Gilead has an option to license drug candidates resulting from the collaboration, and Nurix retains options for 50/50 profit and loss sharing for development, commercialization, and co-detailing on up to two programs in the United States, subject to certain restrictions. For programs in which Nurix exercises its option, the parties will share U.S. development costs as well as profits and losses 50/50, and Nurix will be eligible to receive royalties on ex-U.S. sales and reduced milestone payments.

In connection with today’s announcement, Nurix will receive a $10 million research term extension fee under the amended collaboration agreement. As of May 31, 2026, Nurix is eligible to receive up to approximately $1.3 billion in total payments based on certain additional fees, payments and the successful completion of certain preclinical, clinical, development and sales milestones. Nurix is also eligible to receive mid-single-digit to low-teens percentage tiered royalties on annual net sales from any commercial products. The first program licensed by Gilead under this agreement, GS-6791 (NX-0479), is a potent, selective, oral IRAK4 degrader which is now in Phase 1 clinical development.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s clinical-stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of BTK being co-developed with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix’s autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and clinical-stage degraders of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead and STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline and under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information, visit www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Nurix’s expectations for its collaboration with Gilead Sciences; the potential benefits of Nurix’s collaboration with Gilead Sciences; the potential benefits of the research term extension for the undisclosed oncology program; the potential achievement of milestone, royalty and license payments; and the potential advantages of Nurix’s scientific approach and DEL-AI platform. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of each party to perform its obligations under the Nurix-Gilead collaboration; (ii) whether the parties will be able to successfully conduct and complete preclinical development, clinical development and commercialization of any drug candidates under the Nurix-Gilead collaboration; (iii) the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development; (iv) whether Nurix will be able to fund development activities and achieve development goals, including those under the Nurix-Gilead collaboration; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from Nurix’s collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2026, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media and Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@nurixtx.com