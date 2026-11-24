Medical University of South Carolina and Greenwood Genetic Center collaboration earns NORD® designation for South Carolina's First Rare Disease Center of Excellence

NORWELL, Mass., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) today announced the designation of the South Carolina Rare Disease Center of Excellence, a collaboration between the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC). The designation marks NORD's 50th Rare Disease Center of Excellence Network member and the first in South Carolina, recognizing the institutions' combined expertise in rare disease care and research.

The milestone expands NORD's first-of-its-kind national Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network to 29 states and the District of Columbia, with more than 175 affiliated medical and research institutions and children's hospitals. Together, Network members connect leading institutions and specialists to expand access to coordinated care, advance research and improve outcomes for the 1 in 10 Americans affected by rare diseases.

"Our 50th designation is especially meaningful because the partnership between MUSC and Greenwood Genetic Center exemplifies the power of NORD's Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network to bring together specialized expertise, research and resources to improve care for people living with rare diseases no matter where they live," said Pam Gavin, NORD President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, they combine exceptional clinical expertise and groundbreaking genetic research with a shared commitment to translating scientific discoveries into better patient care. We are thrilled to welcome South Carolina to our growing national Network."

MUSC, the state's largest academic medical center and tertiary referral hospital, provides specialized care across a broad range of medical disciplines. GGC brings more than 50 years of expertise in clinical genetics, diagnostic testing, education and research. The two institutions have collaborated for more than a decade to expand access to genetics services, coordinate care and advance rare disease research across the state.

The collaboration earned its designation through NORD's rigorous review process, meeting benchmarks for comprehensive genetics and metabolic services, coordinated pediatric and adult care across specialties, rare disease research, workforce training and community education.

"For individuals and families affected by rare diseases, finding answers and accessing the specialized care they need can be a long and challenging journey. This designation represents an important step toward bringing together the clinical expertise, research and collaborative resources needed to better support these patients. Through our partnership with Greenwood Genetic Center and the NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network, we can strengthen connections across specialties, expand opportunities for research and help ensure patients and families have access to the expertise they need, both here in South Carolina and beyond," said Neena Champaigne, M.D., FACMG, FAAP, director of the South Carolina Rare Disease Center of Excellence and chief of the Division of Medical Genetics and Genomics in the Department of Pediatrics.

"Collaboration across institutions and specialties is so important for rare diseases. By bringing together the combined expertise of Greenwood Genetic Center and MUSC, this designation strengthens our ability to connect patients and families with specialized care, advance research, and share knowledge that can make a difference well beyond South Carolina. We are proud to contribute to a network that is working to improve the lives of people affected by rare diseases nationwide," said Richard Steet, Ph.D., director of the South Carolina Rare Disease Center of Excellence and director of research at GGC.

NORD launched its Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network in November 2021 with 31 designated members, growing to 50 in just five years. With more than 10,000 known rare diseases, no single institution can have expertise in every condition. The Network helps bridge this gap by connecting specialists across institutions and state lines to share knowledge, strengthen referral pathways and advance research.

Through multidisciplinary case conferences, working groups and research initiatives, Network members are helping shorten the path to an accurate diagnosis, expand access to specialized care and train the next generation of rare disease experts. Over the past two years, nearly 90 complex cases have been discussed through cross-network case conferences, engaging more than 2,000 health care professionals, researchers and trainees.

To learn more about the NORD Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network, visit rarediseases.org/center-of-excellence.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders

Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is a leading independent, nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with more than 350 disease-specific member patient organizations and 50 NORD® Rare Disease Centers of Excellence Network Members, NORD advances care, research, education, and advocacy on behalf of the rare disease community. Learn more at rarediseases.org.

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SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)