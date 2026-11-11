NEREUS™ – The Goat of Biscayne Bay Arrives for Miami Art Week

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that "NEREUS™ – The Goat of Biscayne Bay" is arriving during Miami Art Week, offering a floating activation on Biscayne Bay for people who experience motion sickness.

The activation celebrates NEREUS™ (tradipitant), the first new prescription treatment for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting in more than 40 years. Designed for travelers, creatives, and anyone navigating Art Week by boat or water taxi, the float ties the medication's boat-trial heritage to Miami's signature waterfront setting. As a Miami Art Week–inspired activation, NEREUS™ -- The Goat of Biscayne Bay will serve as a floating celebration of the week.

Miami Art Week is about being fully in the moment—on the water, at the fairs, and everywhere in between. NEREUS™ is arriving so more people can enjoy that experience and not miss that boat ride where they would otherwise be vomiting.

NEREUS™ is available by prescription. People can speak with their healthcare provider about whether NEREUS is right for them and can access the medication through participating retail pharmacies or directly via nereus.us.

About NEREUS™

NEREUS™ (tradipitant) is an oral NK-1 receptor antagonist approved in December of 2025 for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting in adults. For full Prescribing Information and additional resources, visit nereus.us.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Indication and Important Safety Information for NEREUS™ (tradipitant) capsules.

INDICATION

NEREUS™ (NEER-ee-us) [tradipitant] is a prescription medication used for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



NEREUS™ may impair abilities required for driving a motor vehicle or operating heavy machinery. Combining NEREUS™ with sedatives or medications that increase NEREUS™ levels may increase this effect. If use together cannot be avoided, your doctor may warn against driving or operating heavy machinery.

The most common side effects associated with NEREUS™ include drowsiness, headache, and fatigue.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you're taking. Strong CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase NEREUS™ levels and the risk of side effects.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your health conditions, including if you have liver or kidney problems, or if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding. There are limited data on NEREUS™ use in pregnant women.

Monitor breastfed infants for drowsiness.

The safety and effectiveness of NEREUS™ for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in children have not been established.

NEREUS™ is not recommended in patients with liver problems or severe kidney problems.

Consumer Important Safety Information

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. To report side effects, contact Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-844-GO-VANDA (1-844-468-2632) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, ask your healthcare provider or call 1-844-468-2632.

This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider for medical advice about your condition or treatment.

Download the full US Prescribing Information for details.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran



Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



202-734-3400



pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore



Collected Strategies



VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Follow us on X @vandapharma

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SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.