TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medication abortion, now the most prevalent method of abortion in the U.S., is claimed by Planned Parenthood to be “safer than Tylenol.” Christina Cirucci, M.D., examines this allegation in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



FDA has approved mifepristone (Mifeprex, RU-486) in combination with misoprostol (Cytotec) for abortion of pregnancy up to 70 days. Normally, FDA requires two randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trials, but approval for mifepristone was based on one U.S. study and two unpublished French trials, none of which was a randomized controlled trial, Dr. Cirucci states.



Another irregularity, she notes, is that misoprostol by itself is only approved for prevention of gastric ulcers induced by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Motrin. It was tacked on to the mifepristone approval despite the manufacturer’s objection.



FDA has progressively relaxed requirements. It extended permitted use from up to 49 days gestation to 70 days, and eliminated the in-person visit requirements. The drugs can be delivered by mail, even to states that have outlawed abortion. There is no need for an ultrasound to rule out an ectopic pregnancy or to reliably determine the gestational age, Dr. Cirucci writes.



Although U.S. studies have shown low complication rates, Dr. Cirucci outlines their limitations, especially the high number of patients lost to follow-up. In a study in Nature Medicine, the outcome of those who received “care by text message” was unknown in 30% of patients.



Studies in countries with more complete reporting of abortion complications often show higher complication rates, she reports. A Finnish study found 20% of women undergoing medication abortion had an adverse event, compared with 5.6% for those undergoing surgical abortion. Common events included hemorrhage, infection, and incomplete evacuation.



The FDA has eliminated nearly all safeguards for medication abortion, Dr. Cirucci concludes. “Those promoting abortion access consider this a win for women’s health, while others see this as, at the very minimum, a disservice to women who deserve the same kind of medical care they would expect for other life-changing interventions.”



The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Christina Cirucci, M.D., obcac@msn.com or Jane Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com