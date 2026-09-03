SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Breaking borders: Building biotech scale in Benelux

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Christina Takke, managing partner at V-Bio Ventures and Mariette van der Velden-Roesink, founding partner at Curie Capital. We explore why the Benelux region remains scientifically strong, but investment fragmented, and what it will take to turn it into a more unified biotech investment corridor.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Watch on YouTube

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Christina Takke, managing partner at V-Bio Ventures and Mariette van der Velden-Roesink, founding partner at Curie Capital. We examine why Benelux delivers world‑class science yet remains an investment patchwork, and what it will take to knit the region into a truly unified biotech investment corridor.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Christina Takke, Managing Partner, V-Bio Ventures

Mariette van der Velden-Roesink, Founding Partner, Curie Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Europe Regulatory Venture capital Funding Cancer Healthcare Collaboration Academia Belgium Netherlands
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Concept illustration showing two hands exchanging a dollar sign for a lightbulb
Career Advice
Follow the money: How funding announcements can help identify jobs before they’re posted
September 2, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Huntington’s disease
UniQure files for FDA, UK approval of first gene therapy for Huntington’s disease
September 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GEMPHARMATECH
Beyond GLP‑1s: The race for next‑gen obesity drugs starts in the preclinical models
September 2, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Dashed line from pills isolated on white
Regulatory
Tavneos no longer available for new patients in UK as Amgen awaits FDA hearing
September 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac