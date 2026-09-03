Breaking borders: Building biotech scale in Benelux

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Christina Takke, managing partner at V-Bio Ventures and Mariette van der Velden-Roesink, founding partner at Curie Capital. We examine why Benelux delivers world‑class science yet remains an investment patchwork, and what it will take to knit the region into a truly unified biotech investment corridor.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Christina Takke, Managing Partner, V-Bio Ventures

Mariette van der Velden-Roesink, Founding Partner, Curie Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.