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MannKind to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Prentiss, will provide a business update at two upcoming investor conferences in London.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Fireside Chat, Tuesday, November 17 at 11:20-11:50 a.m. GMT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation, Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00-8:25 p.m. GMT

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events & Presentations section of MannKind’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Miranda
ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
media@mnkd.com

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