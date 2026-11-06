MannKind Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Q3 2026 total revenues of $101.9 million, +24% vs. Q3 2025

Q3 2026 commercial product revenue of $45.0 million, +102% vs. Q3 2025 Furoscix ReadyFlow™ was approved and shipments commenced mid-September Rapid adoption of Furoscix ReadyFlow, making up approximately 75% of the current weekly Furoscix shipments Afrezza ® pediatric launch accounts for an approximately 80% increase in average monthly new-to-brand prescriptions in Q3 vs. Q2 2026

Pipeline Advancements Reported positive Phase 1b INFLO-1 results, demonstrating tolerability of nintedanib DPI and clinical validation of Technosphere DPI technology in IPF; global Phase 2 trial underway

Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions for cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026, and provided a business update.

“The third quarter marked an important transition for MannKind as we shifted from delivering on three major catalysts to executing against them,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “We are focused on scaling two commercial launches while supporting three programs in IPF. Furoscix ReadyFlow is off to an exceptionally strong start, and we believe Furoscix will generate more revenue in the fourth quarter than it did in the first half of 2026. ReadyFlow significantly expands the opportunity ahead and reinforces our conviction that Furoscix can be transformational for MannKind and the patients we serve.”

Business Update

Commercial Products

Furoscix

Furoscix ® generated $22.4 million in net revenue for the third quarter of 2026, with Furoscix ReadyFlow shipments commencing in mid-September

generated $22.4 million in net revenue for the third quarter of 2026, with Furoscix ReadyFlow shipments commencing in mid-September Approximately 75% of Furoscix shipments transitioned to ReadyFlow by late October, demonstrating rapid adoption following launch

Achieved record monthly prescribers and prescriptions in September, reflecting continued growth in Furoscix utilization



Afrezza

Afrezza ® generated $19.3 million in net sales for the third quarter of 2026

generated $19.3 million in net sales for the third quarter of 2026 Total prescriptions increased approximately 17% compared with Q2 2026, driven by strong early uptake following the pediatric launch

All 60 priority pediatric institutions have prescribed Afrezza, with approximately 2,000 pediatric patients treated since launch



Development

Nintedanib DPI (MNKD-201)

Positive Phase 1b INFLO-1 results demonstrated tolerability of nintedanib DPI, validating the Technosphere ® DPI platform in IPF

DPI platform in IPF Advancing MNKD-201 into global Phase 2 trial

Ralinepag DPI (MNKD-1501)

Formulation work completed; United Therapeutics plans to pursue clinical development

Anticipate earning $15 million in milestone payments in 2027

Inhaled GLP-1 Program

Entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Rose Pharma to develop an inhaled rapid-acting, short-duration GLP-1 for weight management



Corporate Update

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2026, totaled $96.6 million

Closed $50 million private placement on July 24, 2026; proceeds funded the $45 million CVR payment triggered by the FDA approval of Furoscix ReadyFlow

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Three Months

Ended September 30,

2026 2025 $ Change

% Change

Revenues (Dollars in thousands)

Afrezza 19,349 18,493 856 5 % Furoscix 22,376 — 22,376 N/A V-Go 3,277 3,812 (535 ) (14 %) Collaborations and services 19,405 26,506 (7,101 ) (27 %) Royalties 37,463 33,319 4,144 12 % Total revenues $ 101,870 $ 82,130 $ 19,740 24 %

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 increased compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to the addition of Furoscix to our product portfolio following the October 2025 acquisition of scPharma, as well as an increase in revenue from royalties. The increase in royalties was due to UT’s increase in net revenue from sales of Tyvaso DPI. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from collaborations and services which was primarily attributable to decreased product sold to UT. UT provides notice of their subsequent year purchase quantity on or prior to October 15th of each year and quarterly revenue fluctuations reflect delivery timing rather than changes in annual order volume.

Operating Expenses and Other Financial Highlights

Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to the inclusion of Furoscix into our product portfolio following the acquisition of scPharma in October 2025. The Furoscix on-body infusor has a lower gross margin percentage than Afrezza which resulted in a decrease in gross margin in the current period.



Research and development expenses were $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $14.1 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 2%. The increase was primarily attributable to the development of Furoscix ReadyFlow, higher personnel costs following the acquisition of scPharma, and increased clinical development costs for MNKD-201. These increases were partially offset by lower clinical development expenses resulting from the discontinuation of the ICoN-1 clinical study for MNKD-101 and the completion of the Afrezza pediatric study.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $61.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $29.1 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 111%. The increase was primarily attributable to costs associated with the promotion and support of Furoscix, which was acquired from scPharma in October 2025, expansion of our field-based teams, and launch activities related to Furoscix ReadyFlow and the pediatric indication for Afrezza.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Revenues

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2026 2025 $ Change

% Change

Revenues (Dollars in thousands)

Afrezza 51,643 51,709 (66 ) (0 %) Furoscix 60,061 — 60,061 N/A V-Go 9,188 12,023 (2,835 ) (24 %) Collaborations and services 77,941 78,727 (786 ) (1 %) Royalties 102,583 $ 94,552 $ 8,031 8 % Total revenues $ 301,416 $ 237,011 $ 64,405 27 %

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased compared to the same period in the prior year due to the addition of Furoscix to our product portfolio following the October 2025 acquisition of scPharma, as well as an increase in royalties. The increase in royalties was due to UT’s increase in net revenue from sales of Tyvaso DPI.

Operating Expenses and Other Financial Highlights

Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $33.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to the inclusion of Furoscix into our product portfolio following the acquisition of scPharma in October 2025. The Furoscix on-body infusor has a lower gross margin percentage than Afrezza which resulted in a decrease in gross margin in the current period.



Research and development expenses were $49.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $38.8 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 28%. The increase was primarily attributable to the development of Furoscix ReadyFlow, higher personnel costs following the acquisition of scPharma, and increased clinical development costs for MNKD-201. These increases were partially offset by lower clinical development expenses resulting from the discontinuation of the ICoN-1 clinical study for MNKD-101 and the completion of the Afrezza pediatric study.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $173.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $85.7 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 103%. The increase was primarily attributable to costs associated with the promotion and support of Furoscix, expansion of our field-based teams, and launch activities related to Furoscix ReadyFlow and the pediatric indication for Afrezza.



Conference Call and Webcast

MannKind will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed live via the Events & Presentations section of MannKind’s Investor Relations website. A replay will remain available in the same location for approximately 90 days following the conference call.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated growth potential for Furoscix, including as a major commercial brand; the development plans for ralinepag DPI and the expected timing for milestone payments related thereto; the potential benefits of and opportunities for MannKind’s products and product candidates; and expectations regarding MannKind’s ongoing and planned clinical trials and nonclinical studies, including the ongoing Phase 2 INFLO-2 trial. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intend,” “will,” “goal,” “potential,” “prepare,” “opportunity” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with developing product candidates; risks and uncertainties related to unforeseen delays that may impact the timing of clinical trials and reporting data; risks associated with safety and other complications of our products and product candidates; risks associated with the regulatory review process; risks associated with competition; manufacturing risks; market adoption risks; and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, being filed with the SEC later today. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Tyvaso DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

AFREZZA, FUROSCIX, MANNKIND, and V-GO are registered trademarks, and Furoscix ReadyFlow is a trademark of MannKind Corporation.

MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands except per share data)

Revenues: Commercial product sales $ 45,002 $ 22,305 $ 120,892 $ 63,732 Collaborations and services 19,405 26,506 77,941 78,727 Royalties 37,463 33,319 102,583 94,552 Total revenues 101,870 82,130 301,416 237,011 Expenses: Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired

intangible assets 11,213 4,498 33,130 12,873 Cost of revenue – collaborations and services 12,299 15,705 37,393 45,414 Research and development 14,360 14,063 49,592 38,760 Selling, general and administrative 61,412 29,088 173,801 85,724 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,160 — 13,895 — (Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction (391 ) (120 ) (2,195 ) 7,752 Total expenses 104,053 63,234 305,616 190,523 (Loss) income from operations (2,183 ) 18,896 (4,200 ) 46,488 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,090 2,628 3,541 6,416 Interest expense (7,642 ) (1,364 ) (27,015 ) (6,294 ) Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties (501 ) (3,514 ) (3,573 ) (10,564 ) Interest expense on financing liability (2,434 ) (2,456 ) (7,241 ) (7,299 ) Impairment of available-for-sale investment — (6,409 ) — (6,409 ) Loss on settlement of debt — — (917 ) — Other expense, net (11,503 ) — (19,271 ) — Total other expense, net (20,990 ) (11,115 ) (54,476 ) (24,150 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (23,173 ) 7,781 (58,676 ) 22,338 Income tax expense (benefit) 51 (204 ) 198 527 Net (loss) income $ (23,224 ) $ 7,985 $ (58,874 ) $ 21,811 Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income

per share – basic 320,182 306,806 312,722 305,093 Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income

per share – diluted 320,182 311,638 312,722 313,339





MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(In thousands except share

and per share data)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,276 $ 74,882 Short-term investments 55,333 96,464 Accounts receivable, net 41,034 38,367 Inventory 48,469 35,313 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,364 46,553 Total current assets 240,476 291,579 Restricted cash 749 745 Property and equipment, net 86,371 82,423 Goodwill 67,595 67,595 Developed technology - Furoscix 305,877 190,027 IPR&D - ReadyFlow Formulation — 129,600 Other intangible assets 4,927 5,072 Other assets 16,621 20,129 Long-term investments — 5,012 Total assets $ 722,616 $ 792,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,383 $ 9,034 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,593 64,628 Liability for sale of future royalties – current 14,573 14,298 Financing liability – current 10,565 10,328 Deferred revenue – current 9,410 15,331 Contingent consideration – current — 21,132 Senior convertible notes – current — 36,280 Total current liabilities 108,524 171,031 Liability for sale of future royalties – long term 130,026 136,985 Financing liability – long term 92,231 93,092 Deferred revenue – long term 34,809 39,977 Recognized loss on purchase commitments – long term 63,720 65,952 Operating lease liability 9,177 10,689 Milestone liabilities 1,580 2,003 Term loan 319,447 318,361 Other long term liabilities 368 — Contingent consideration – long term — 5,114 Total liabilities 759,882 843,204 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value – 800,000,000 shares authorized;

321,633,894 and 307,832,587 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3,216 3,078 Additional paid-in capital 3,214,437 3,141,741 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (88 ) 115 Accumulated deficit (3,254,831 ) (3,195,956 ) Total stockholders' deficit (37,266 ) (51,022 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 722,616 $ 792,182

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented under GAAP, we are presenting non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share – basic, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures; and we may in the future

cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non- GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this report have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles our financial measures for net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share ("EPS") for basic weighted average shares as reported in our condensed consolidated statement of operations to a non-GAAP presentation:

Three Months

Ended September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Loss

Basic EPS

Net Income

Basic EPS

Net Loss

Basic EPS

Net Income

Basic EPS

GAAP reported net (loss) income $ (23,224 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 7,985 0.03 $ (58,874 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 21,811 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation 6,444 0.02 4,318 0.01 23,125 0.07 17,223 0.06 Interest expense on liability for sale

of future royalties 501 0.00 3,514 0.01 3,573 0.01 10,564 0.03 Sold portion of royalty revenue (1) (3,746 ) (0.01 ) (3,332 ) (0.01 ) (10,258 ) (0.03 ) (9,455 ) (0.03 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency

transaction (391 ) 0.00 (120 ) 0.00 (2,195 ) (0.01 ) 7,752 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets acquired 5,160 0.01 — — 13,895 0.05 — — Expense related to contingent consideration 11,641 0.04 — — 19,409 0.07 — — Loss on settlement of debt — — — — 917 0.00 — — Acquisition related expenses (2) — — 3,673 0.01 — — 3,673 0.01 Impairment loss on available-for-sale investment — — 6,409 0.02 — — 6,409 0.02 Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income $ (3,615 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 22,447 $ 0.07 $ (10,408 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 57,977 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share – basic 320,182 306,806 312,722 305,093 (1) Represents the non-cash portion of the 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI earned during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 which is remitted to the royalty purchaser and recognized as royalties from collaborations in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

CONTACT: MannKind Contacts: Investor Relations Kate Miranda Email: ir@mnkd.com Media Relations Christie Iacangelo Email: media@mnkd.com