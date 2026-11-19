NRHA Pipeline Partner Seal The NRHA Pipeline Partner designation identifies vetted healthcare vendors and service organizations that collaborate with the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) and NRHA Services Corporation to support rural hospitals, clinics, and health systems.

RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., is pleased to announce on National Rural Health Day that it has partnered with the National Rural Healthcare Association (NRHA), a nonprofit membership organization that provides leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research, by joining the NRHA Partnership Program through NRHA Services Corporation. Through this partnership, Konica Minolta reaffirms its commitment to providing systems and solutions that meet the unique needs of rural and critical access hospitals throughout the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome Konica Minolta Healthcare into the NRHA Partnership Program,” said Larry Bedell, CEO of NRHA Services Corporation. “Their commitment to understanding the unique needs of rural hospitals aligns with our mission to connect rural healthcare leaders with organizations dedicated to making a meaningful impact in their communities.”

Rural hospitals across the U.S. play a critical role in providing healthcare to the local communities, yet they are more acutely impacted by rising healthcare costs, declining reimbursement rates and limited budgets and resources than urban facilities. Many rural hospitals have thin operating budgets and serve older populations with lower average incomes who rely on Medicare and Medicaid for insurance, which often reimburse below the actual cost of delivering care. According to the NRHA, more than 140 rural hospitals have closed in the past decade and nearly one-third of existing rural hospitals are at risk of closing in the near future.

As a provider of digital radiography and imaging IT systems, Konica Minolta offers solutions tailored to the needs of rural hospitals. This includes Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), a low-dose motion X-ray technology that allows clinicians to visualize anatomy in motion. DDR is a pulsed X-ray technique, acquiring up to 15 sequential radiographs per second, creating a cine loop that reveals complete physiological cycles, is FDA-cleared and available on the company’s KDR® Flex OTC, KDR® Advanced U-Arm and mKDR Xpress® Mobile X-ray systems.

Rural and critical access hospitals are currently using DDR to provide modified barium swallow studies, esophagrams, upper gastrointestinal (GI), barium enema or cystography/urogram studies, without the added high cost of a fluoroscopy system that must be operated by a radiologist. Technologists can perform these studies without requiring a radiologist to be present in the room. This capability keeps patients near their home, avoids the need to refer or transfer the patient to another facility and keeps them in the local health system. Because DDR is available on a Konica Minolta DR system, rural hospitals can use the X-ray system for all conventional radiography imaging needs.

Konica Minolta also provides Exa PACS|RIS, an integrated, single database solution that scales from a single facility to the enterprise. As important, Exa PACS|RIS has manageable operating expenses and flexible pricing aligned with imaging volumes and budgets, including for storage/archive needs. Exa PACS|RIS provides an efficient workflow with seamless image sharing, worklist management and reporting workflows for radiologists and reading groups. As a cloud-hosted solution, Exa PACS|RIS provides the infrastructure for managing data across the imaging workflow, reducing the need for dedicated IT staff to manage the PACS|RIS and workstations.

“Rural and critical access hospitals are crucial to the health and well-being of residents in less populated areas of the U.S., providing most or nearly all of the healthcare services in the small communities they serve. At Konica Minolta, we recognize the need to provide solutions that not only address their patient’s healthcare needs but also help the hospital do it in a cost-effective and clinically efficient way that reduces their financial and operational burden,” says Mary de Sousa, Executive Vice President, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Today’s healthcare environment is more difficult for rural healthcare providers, and the NRHA is a leading resource and advocate for them. We are proud to be a part of NRHA and support their efforts to keep rural hospitals open and serving their communities.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Ramsey, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. With over 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From its roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About the National Rural Health Association

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of rural Americans. NRHA provides leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. Its diverse membership includes individuals and organizations from across the country who share a common commitment to advancing rural health.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dbffd1a-af5b-4fca-bfbc-675a368bd8ac