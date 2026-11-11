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Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences - November 10, 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



  • UBS Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, November 16, 2026
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026
  • Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.


Contacts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – ir@ionis.com760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

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