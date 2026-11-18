Participating KOLs include six leading physician experts representing vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, and neurosurgery

Webinar to take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. EST

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that the Company will host a Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) webinar, “The Next Chapter in Carotid Stenting: Six Physician Experts Discuss NSPR’s Innovative Technology,” on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature six leading physician experts representing vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, and neurosurgery, who will discuss carotid artery disease management and the advantages of InspireMD’s unique dual-layer mesh-covered stent technology. InspireMD’s CGuard Prime Carotid Stent platform is the only carotid stenting system that utilizes MicroNet™, a flexible, small-pore PET outer layer mesh that has demonstrated strong clinical results in preventing stroke during and after carotid revascularization procedures.

The CGuard® Prime TransCarotid Stent System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on November 9, 2026 for use in transcarotid artery revascularization (“TCAR”) procedures. This follows FDA approval in June 2025 of the CGuard Prime system for use in transfemoral carotid artery stenting (“CAS”) procedures. TCAR and CAS are the two primary methods for carotid stenting, and the Company estimates that they combine to make up approximately 75,000 procedures in the U.S. annually.

Featured Key Opinion Leaders include:

Patrick Geraghty, MD, Professor of Surgery and Radiology, Section of Vascular Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine

Professor of Surgery and Radiology, Section of Vascular Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine Patrick Muck, MD, Vascular Fellowship Program Director and Chief of Vascular Surgery, TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital

Vascular Fellowship Program Director and Chief of Vascular Surgery, TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital Peter Soukas, MD, Director, Peripheral Vascular Interventional Laboratory and Director of the Vascular & Endovascular Medicine Fellowship Program at Brown Health University

Director, Peripheral Vascular Interventional Laboratory and Director of the Vascular & Endovascular Medicine Fellowship Program at Brown Health University Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, Vice-Chairman and Professor of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS) at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Vice-Chairman and Professor of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS) at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Dimitrios Koudoumas, MD, PhD, Vascular Surgeon at Benefits Health System

Vascular Surgeon at Benefits Health System Chris Metzger, MD, Director of the Diagnostic Catheterization and Interventional Labs at Ballad Health

A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Interested parties may register for the webinar here.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company’s website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding InspireMD’s or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company’s estimates regarding the number of carotid stenting procedures performed annually in the United States and the potential market opportunity for the Company’s products. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of its liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s need to raise additional capital to meet its business requirements in the future, and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute its stockholders’ ownership interests; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company’s products; whether the clinical trial results for the Company’s products will be predictive of real-world results; an inability to secure and maintain regulatory approvals for the sale of the Company’s products; any impact of a product recall, including the voluntary recall in the U.S. of the CGuard Prime 135 cm Carotid Stent System, or any future product recall, on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards; the Company’s ability to generate significant revenues from its products; estimates of the Company’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in resuming U.S. commercialization of CGuard Prime following the voluntary recall or in the commercial launch of its other products; the Company’s dependence on a single manufacturing facility and its ability to comply with stringent manufacturing quality standards and to increase production as necessary; the risk that the data collected from the Company’s current and planned clinical trials may not be sufficient to demonstrate that its technology is an attractive alternative to other procedures and products; intense competition in the Company’s industry, with competitors having substantially greater financial, technological, research and development, regulatory and clinical, manufacturing, marketing and sales, distribution and personnel resources than the Company does; entry of new competitors and products and potential technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans; loss of a key customer or supplier; technical problems with the Company’s research and products and potential product liability claims; product malfunctions; price increases for supplies and components; whether access to the Company’s products is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether its products receive adequate reimbursement by governmental and other third-party payers; the Company’s efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering its products, which may not be successful; adverse federal, state and local government regulation in the United States, Europe, Israel and other foreign jurisdictions; the fact that the Company conducts business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing it to foreign currency exchange-rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws, and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm the Company’s business, including due to the current security situation in Israel; current or future unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk; and changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls and other regulatory requirements and the impact of such policies on the Company, its customers and suppliers, and the global economic environment. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Jeff Warren

LifeSci Advisors

jwarren@lifesciadvisors.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com