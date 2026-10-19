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Indivior to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

October 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The results will be released at 7:00 a.m. U.S. EDT and will be available on the Company’s website at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

For Further Information:

InvestorsJason ThompsonVP, Investor Relations
+1 804 402 7123
jason.thompson@indivior.com
MediaCassie France-KellyVP, Communications+1 804 594 0836
Indiviormediacontacts@indivior.com



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