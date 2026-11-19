BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that members of the company’s management team will present at the following investor conferences:

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: December 1, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: December 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been accepted by the U.S. FDA and an MAA has been validated by the EMA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-1617, a clinical-stage solid tumor ADC; IM-3050, a clinical-stage FAP-targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-1340, an IND-cleared solid tumor ADC. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets.

Investor Contact

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com