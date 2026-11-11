Immunis Named Top Biotech and Life Sciences Company of 2026 by Healthcare Technology Report

Recognition follows National Academy of Medicine Healthy Longevity Grand Prize win and highlights Immunis' pioneering approach to restoring muscle function and advancing healthy aging

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biologics--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering multi-active biologics to address age-related decline and promote healthspan, announced that it was named one of The Healthcare Technology Report’s (HTR) “Top Biotech and Life Sciences Companies of 2026.” This distinction acknowledges companies advancing medicine's most promising innovations and bringing breakthrough technologies closer to clinical use.

This marks the company’s second year on the prestigious list of key innovators in scientific, regulatory and industry progress and builds on the recognition of Immunis last month as the National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Global Competition Grand Prize. Later this month, new preclinical data of Immunis’ investigational IMM01-STEM therapy will be presented by its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Tom Lane, at Obesity Week in Washington, D.C..

“Aging is a multi-system problem that requires a multi-active immunotherapy, one that can address the complex processes that contribute to chronic disease and age-related decline,” says Hans Keirstead, PhD, Chairman of the Board at Immunis. “Immunis has produced an immunotherapy that addresses what matters most to patients: mobility, strength, and independence.”

Immunis' lead investigational biologic, IMM01-STEM, is a first-in-class, multi-active secretome-based therapy designed to address the complex biological pathways associated with age-related muscle and metabolic decline. In a Phase 2 clinical research study of older adults with sarcopenic obesity, IMM01-STEM demonstrated preservation of muscle and improvements in gait speed, a clinically meaningful measure of mobility and physical function.

The Immunis team is advancing its clinical development program with plans for two confirmatory Phase 2b trials, supported by financing and expanded manufacturing capabilities designed to accelerate the development of IMM01-STEM. Immunis celebrates HTR’s recognition and will build on this momentum to pursue promising advances in regenerative medicine with real-world impact.

About Immunis

Immunis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel multi-active biologics designed to address age-related muscle and metabolic decline. Its lead investigational therapy, IMM01-STEM, leverages a proprietary secretome-based approach to target multiple biological pathways associated with aging and restore muscle function. Through rigorous clinical development and a focus on meaningful functional outcomes, Immunis aims to advance therapies that help people maintain mobility, independence, and quality of life as they age.

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Press Contact

Shira Derasmo, Cuttlefish Communications

917-280-2497 | shira@cuttlefishpr.com

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Cabato, Chief Business Officer, Immunis, Inc.

mark@immunisbiomedical.com