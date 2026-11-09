Immuneering Appoints Accomplished Commercial Leader Grant Bogle to Board of Directors

- Former TESARO Chief Commercial Officer and Nuvalent board member brings extensive experience in oncology product launches and commercial strategy -

- Led commercialization of ZEJULA for ovarian cancer at TESARO and held senior commercial leadership roles at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Specialty Health -



NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced the appointment of Grant Bogle to its Board of Directors, effective November 09, 2026.

“Grant brings an exceptional combination of oncology commercialization expertise, strategic leadership and operational experience to Immuneering at a pivotal time in our development,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “He has successfully built and led commercial organizations, launched innovative oncology therapies, and is a seasoned board director who has helped companies navigate the transition from clinical development to commercial execution. As we advance atebimetinib through clinical development and prepare for the opportunities ahead, we believe Grant’s experience will be invaluable in guiding the commercial readiness activities we have underway to maximize the potential of our pipeline and ultimately bring important new therapies to as many patients as possible.”

Mr. Bogle has more than four decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, including extensive leadership in oncology commercialization, sales, marketing, market access and corporate strategy. Most recently, he served as a member of the board of directors for Nuvalent, where he worked closely with management on commercial launch planning efforts prior to Nuvalent’s acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline in 2026.

Previously, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Epizyme, Inc., where he led a corporate restructuring that accelerated revenue growth while reducing costs, which facilitated the company’s acquisition by Ipsen in 2022.

Prior to Epizyme, Mr. Bogle served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of TESARO, Inc., where he built the company’s U.S. commercial infrastructure and led the successful launch of ZEJULA® (niraparib) for ovarian cancer. Under his commercial leadership, ZEJULA generated substantial global revenue which helped drive TESARO's acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline in 2019.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bogle served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he led the early U.S. commercialization efforts for VELCADE® (bortezomib), a foundational treatment for multiple myeloma. He also held senior leadership positions at McKesson Specialty Health, where he worked closely with physician practices in the US Oncology network and gained extensive experience in practice operations, reimbursement, patient access and pharmaceutical services.

“I am thrilled to join Immuneering’s Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company,” said Mr. Bogle. “The 17.3 months median overall survival that Immuneering reported at ASCO in June for atebimetinib + mGnP in first-line pancreatic cancer is unprecedented among agents targeting this pathway. As a MEK inhibitor, atebimetinib has the potential to work broadly across a range of different RAS mutations. The data on both tolerability and weight stability/gain contribute to a quality-of-life advantage that I believe has the potential to be highly differentiating and very patient-friendly. I look forward to working with Ben and the team to help translate the company’s accelerating scientific and clinical achievements into broad awareness and, pending approval, a successful launch, with the ultimate goal of making a much needed new treatment option available to as many patients as possible.”

Mr. Bogle earned a BA in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He also serves on several not-for-profit boards.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The Company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat cancer, including modified Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer and its potential to deliver overall survival with both durability and tolerability; expansion of the enrollment target enabling the Company to maintain or potentially accelerate the timing of the Phase 3 topline readout of the MAPKeeper 301 trial in mid-2028; the timing of a data update in the Phase 2a atebimetinib + mGnP trial in first-line pancreatic cancer; the data on both tolerability and weight stability/gain contributing to a quality-of-life advantage that will be highly differentiating and very patient-friendly, and the potential ability of the three design mechanisms of atebimetinib to shrink tumors durably, improve overall survival and overcome the limitations of conventional MAPK inhibition and provide a more sustained clinical benefit for patients.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we are a late-stage clinical oncology company with a limited operating history and have not completed any registrational clinical trials; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; limitations on our cash runway and potential increases in expenditures; our need for additional funding; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and changing regulatory standards, and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including the uncertainty of whether positive preclinical or early clinical efficacy and safety results are confirmed in later-stage trials, potential delays in activation of trial sites or enrollment of trial participants, or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

New Street Investor Relations

laurence@newstreetir.com

Media Contact:

David Caouette

dcaouette@immuneering.com