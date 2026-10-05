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ImageneBio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2026

October 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA) (“Imagene” or the “Company”) today announced that on September 30, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of 90,775 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 32,725 non-qualified stock options (“NSOs”) to three newly hired non-executive employees. The foregoing inducement awards were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Imagene in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2025 Equity Inducement Plan and the applicable equity award agreements.

The RSUs for two of the employees vest in equal annual installments over four years, and the RSUs granted to one of the employees vest over four years with 25% of the RSUs vesting after one year and the balance of the RSUs vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, in each case subject to the grantee’s continuous service through each vesting date. Each NSO has an exercise price equal to $4.58 per share, the closing price of Imagene’s common stock on September 30, 2026. The NSOs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting after one year and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the grantee’s continuous service through each vesting date.

About ImageneBio, Inc.
Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics with differentiated clinical profiles for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s program, olevaprubart, is a receptor targeting, non-depleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of olevaprubart in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of olevaprubart in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Company and Investor Contact
Rebecca Cohen
rcohen@imagenebio.com

Media Contact
Jason Braco, PhD
Valence Communications
jason@valencecomms.com


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