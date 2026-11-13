HTL Biotechnology launches HTL8, a production unit dedicated to pharmaceutical-grade polynucleotides (DNA)

JAVENÉ, France, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, November 12, HTL Biotechnology, a world leader in the development and production of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers, inaugurated its new production unit, HTL8, dedicated to the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade polynucleotides, at its Javené site (Ille-et-Vilaine). This €15 million investment marks a structuring step in the group's international development strategy and in the diversification of its biopolymer portfolio. It responds to the growing global demand for biopolymers intended for the most demanding therapeutic applications.

HTL8 is in line with HTL Biotechnology's 2022-2026 investment plan of €100 million, which has strongly contributed to its international development and the diversification of its portfolio in recent years. A visionary and pioneering player in the mastery of polynucleotides for 45 years, HTL Biotechnology is consolidating its premium positioning in the innovative segment of regenerative medicine and supporting the growth of global demand, particularly in Asian markets.

Polynucleotides are biopolymers made up of chains of nucleotides that are attracting increasing interest for their regenerative properties, including their ability to promote tissue repair, hydration and improved skin quality. With 45 years of expertise in the production of high-quality biopolymers, HTL Biotechnology manufactures its polynucleotides from DNA extracted from wild Alaskan salmon milt, a co-product of the salmon industry recovered and used as a pharmaceutical raw material.

This new unit, dedicated to the purification of pharmaceutical-grade polynucleotides, strengthens HTL Biotechnology's industrial capabilities and supports the development of new applications, particularly in regenerative medicine, ophthalmology, and dermatology (wound healing).

HTL8 has been designed to meet demanding industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturing standards and reinforces HTL Biotechnology's positioning as a key player in health innovation. It combines advanced equipment and automation with enhanced control of critical process parameters and rigorous quality and safety requirements.

HTL8 reflects HTL's approach to industrial excellence: combining advanced equipment and robust processes with the specialist expertise of the teams operating them.

"This new unit is fully in line with the €100 million investment plan launched in 2022. We are very committed to monitoring our markets and anticipating their developments by placing customer expectations at the heart of our strategy. Equipping ourselves with the most modern industrial capabilities to live up to our ambitions is key in this context. HTL8 is a perfect illustration of this: it anchors in France an industrial excellence capable of shining on a global scale, supporting our customers closely in their markets and contributing, through increasingly innovative pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers, to the healthcare solutions of tomorrow," declares François Fournier, CEO, HTL Biotechnology.

About HTL Biotechnology

HTL Biotechnology is a French biotech company and a world leader in the development and bioproduction of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers (Hyaluronic Acid, Polynucleotides). These biopolymers are used by healthcare companies to develop treatments in various cutting-edge therapeutic fields such as ophthalmology, dermatology, medical aesthetics and rheumatology. HTL Biotechnology recently strengthened its position as world leader in the development of pharmaceutical-grade biopolymers by acquiring, through its subsidiary HTL Biotechnology Innovation Inc. (HTL BII - New Jersey), a recombinant protein platform whose most advanced product is recombinant human collagen type III (rhCOL3) at a world-class scientific research center. To meet the world's growing need for biopolymers, the company also has subsidiaries in Asia and is building a neuromodulator production unit in the United States (HTL BMI - Massachusetts). Historically based in Javené (Brittany - France), the company combines production, innovation, R&D and quality activities on its site. HTL Biotechnology employs nearly 300 people worldwide.

For more information on HTL: https://htlbiotech.com



LinkedIn: HTL Biotechnology

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SOURCE HTL Biotechnology