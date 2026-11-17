ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) today announced that it will attend the Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Fred Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation accessible through Guardian Pharmacy Service’s website at https://investors.guardianpharmacy.com.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services is one of the nation’s leading long-term care pharmacy services companies. Through its locally-based business model, Guardian partners with long-term care facilities to deliver medications and a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to enhance care and improve adherence to drug regimens, helping to reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. With a growing network of more than 63 licensed pharmacies, 57 of which are full-service, Guardian is dedicated to providing exceptional service to approximately 218,000 residents (as of September 30, 2026).

Investor Contact

Ashley Stockton

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@guardianpharmacy.net