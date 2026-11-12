SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GeneDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 11, 2026

November 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences:



  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    London, UK
    Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 17 at 4:30 p.m. GMT
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
    New York City, NY
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity™ also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of man imprisoned in a bottle of alcohol, surreal addiction abstract concept
GLP-1
Altimmune gears up for FDA meeting on pivotal Phase 3 trial in alcohol use disorder
November 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney