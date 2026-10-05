EVIDENT Completes Acquisition of CrestOptics S.p.A.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evident announced today that it has completed the acquisition of CrestOptics S.p.A., a Rome-based developer and manufacturer of advanced optical imaging systems for spinning disk confocal and super-resolution microscopy. The acquisition broadens Evident's life science imaging portfolio and deepens its capability in high-speed, high-content 3D imaging for research, pharma, and biotech applications.

Founded in 2011, CrestOptics designs and manufactures confocal spinning disk and structured illumination microscopy (SIM) modules that integrate with microscope platforms from leading manufacturers worldwide. Its portfolio includes the X-Light family of spinning disk confocal systems, featuring precise optical sectioning and uniform illumination across a class-leading field of view; the compact CICERO widefield and spinning disk solution, which brings highly capable entry-level confocal within reach of any lab; and DeepSIM, a Lattice SIM super-resolution module that delivers sub-diffraction imaging with the accessibility of a widefield system. Used in laboratories around the world, CrestOptics products are built to be universally accessible tools that advance discovery without barriers.

"Researchers are asking harder questions of increasingly complex biological models, and that demands faster, gentler, higher-resolution imaging," said Wes Pringle, Evident CEO. "Our customers push the limits of science, and our role is to advance the optical technologies that make new discoveries faster and easier than ever. Evident and CrestOptics operate under a shared vision. After partnering with them, it was clear that their mission, their engineering capability, and most importantly their people, complement our own and together we can deliver more complete solutions to the scientists who depend on us."

Evident and CrestOptics have collaborated as partners for several years, with CrestOptics spinning disk technology already integrated into Evident microscope configurations. The acquisition formalizes and expands that relationship.

"Joining Evident is a natural next step for CrestOptics," said Renato Giacobbo Scavo, Chief Executive Officer, CrestOptics. "We share a commitment to advancing what microscopy can reveal. With Evident's global reach, manufacturing strength, and applications expertise, we can accelerate our innovation roadmap and bring our technologies to many more laboratories worldwide. We are grateful to our previous investors, Apposite Capital and Primo Capital, as well as our Chairman, David Martyr, and the board of directors, for their support throughout this journey."

CrestOptics will continue to operate from its Rome headquarters and R&D and manufacturing facility and maintain its existing partner and distribution relationships, continuing to be a technology provider for the entire microscopy industry.

Learn more about Evident’s confocal and super-resolution solutions.

About EVIDENT

For over 100 years, Olympus set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy. Today, Evident carries that legacy forward, helping scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with digital innovation.

Evident's life science portfolio spans brightfield and darkfield microscopy through advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, the company delivers laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor systems for inspection, quality control, and manufacturing analysis.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo, with R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, and sales and service operations worldwide. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com.







About CrestOptics

Founded in 2011 in Rome, Italy, CrestOptics develops and manufactures advanced optical imaging systems for life science research. Its spinning disk confocal and super-resolution SIM technologies deliver high-speed, high-contrast imaging with low phototoxicity — enabling work with live cells, 3D models, and thick tissue that conventional techniques cannot resolve.

The portfolio includes the X-Light confocal spinning disk family, the CICERO integrated confocal solution, and the DeepSIM super-resolution module, each designed for broad compatibility with leading microscope platforms. CrestOptics also develops custom optical solutions for OEMs serving research, pharma, biotech, and industrial markets.

CrestOptics operates an ISO 9001-certified R&D and manufacturing facility in Rome and collaborates with research institutions including the Italian Institute of Technology.

For more information, visit CrestOptics.com.

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SOURCE Evident