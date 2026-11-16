Envol Biomedical Adopts TurboLIMS To Enable Real-Time Access to Research Results

Envol scientists defined laboratory requirements and tested the system, which Resero Analytics developed for nonclinical labs. Envol is now validating it for its GLP studies.

INDIANAPOLIS & OKEECHOBEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resero Analytics and Envol Biomedical today announced that Envol has licensed TurboLIMS, Resero's electronic data capture (EDC) system for nonclinical studies. Envol is validating TurboLIMS for its GLP studies, including against 21 CFR Part 11 requirements. Envol scientists helped shape the software by setting its laboratory requirements and testing it in their own facility.

In many nonclinical labs, sponsors wait until data has been recorded, reconciled and reformatted before they see results. Each hand-off adds time, and in a GLP study each correction must be documented.

"Our customers depend on us for both quality and speed," said Jake McDonald, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Envol Biomedical. "We worked closely with the Resero team so TurboLIMS delivers both. Now our scientists review data as it is collected, and sponsors get it sooner, with the quality they expect from Envol."

With TurboLIMS, Envol scientists review study data while it is being collected. Envol can download in-life and clinical pathology data straight away, in the formats its sponsors ask for, without a separate step to rebuild the data.

"The best way to build software for regulated studies is alongside experienced scientists who run studies every day," said Dave Watson, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Resero Analytics. "Envol’s scientists pushed us on the details that matter at the bench. As a result, TurboLIMS is fast and intuitive. Envol holds software to the same standard it holds its science, and TurboLIMS is stronger for it.”

TurboLIMS is part of TurboPlatform, which also includes TurboToxicology, TurboPKTK and TurboBioA. Together they connect study design, laboratory operations, instrument integration, data analysis and regulatory reporting.

Organizations decide how AI is used across TurboPlatform. TurboLIMS protects raw study data through validated, rules-based workflows, so every value traces back to who recorded it and when. In TurboToxicology, TurboPKTK and TurboBioA, each organization decides whether to enable AI. In all cases, the scientist makes the final call, study by study and line by line.

Resero and Envol will present how structured, traceable study data supports AI-assisted drug development on Monday, November 16, at 12:00 p.m. at the ACT Annual Meeting in San Antonio, in the session "From Study Execution to IND Readiness: AI Powered Nonclinical Drug Development." To learn more about TurboLIMS, visit reseroanalytics.com.

About Resero Analytics

Resero Analytics provides cloud-based software for drug developers. Their TurboPlatform brings study design, laboratory operations, laboratory instrument integration, scientific data analysis and regulatory reporting into one platform used by toxicologists, pathologists, PK scientists and bioanalytical experts. Learn more at reseroanalytics.com.

About Envol Biomedical

Envol Biomedical is a leading nonclinical contract research laboratory focused on nonhuman primate research. Their North American based laboratory offers GLP Toxicology and discovery research services for customers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. Learn more at www.envolbio.com.

TurboPlatform, TurboLIMS, TurboToxicology, TurboPKTK, and TurboBioA are trademarks of Resero Analytics Inc.

Media contacts

marketing@reseroanalytics.com · info@envolbio.com