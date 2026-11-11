Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, November 16-19, 2026.

Management will present via webcast on November 18 at 8:00am – 8:25am UTC/GMT (3:00am ET). A replay of the presentation will be available on the webcast page linked above for approximately three months. Visit Emergent’s Investor Relations page to learn more. Please contact a conference representative to request a one-on-one meeting.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com



Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com