INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, November 30, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference at 12:55 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, December 3, Simmons will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. Replays will be available for a limited time at the conclusion of the event.

ABOUT ELANCO



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With more than 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga, (765) 740-0314, tiffany.kanaga@elancoah.com



Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker, (317) 989-7011, colleen.dekker@elancoah.com

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SOURCE Elanco Animal Health