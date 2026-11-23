Landmark milestone signals the potential to address the global organ shortage

Achievement builds on eGenesis and Mass General Brigham clinical experience across six patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--eGenesis, Inc. (eGenesis), a biotechnology company developing human-compatible organs for transplantation, and Mass General Brigham today announced that a patient with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) has become the first patient to surpass one year of dialysis independence following transplantation with a genetically engineered porcine kidney. The historic achievement represents the longest sustained function of a genetically engineered porcine kidney in a living human recipient and a significant advancement toward establishing xenotransplantation as a viable treatment option for patients with ESKD.

The patient, Molly Falco, a 58 year-old female, had suffered from kidney failure due to a condition diagnosed during childhood. She began dialysis in 2024. She was transplanted on November 22, 2025, with eGenesis' investigational EGEN-2784 kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham Health System (MGB), under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Expanded Access pathway. The clinical xenotransplantation program is led by Leonardo V. Riella, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Kidney Transplantation at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mass General Brigham Transplant Center, with transplant surgeons Tatsuo Kawai, MD, PhD, and Nahel Elias, MD, leading the surgical procedure.

One year following the procedure, Ms. Falco’s transplanted kidney continues to function, and she remains free from dialysis, demonstrating the potential of long-term durability of the EGEN-2784 genetically engineered porcine kidney.

“Today marks a historic achievement in transplantation,” said Michael Curtis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, eGenesis. “For the first time, a genetically engineered porcine kidney has enabled a patient to remain free from dialysis for an entire year. This milestone is the culmination of decades of scientific research and medical innovation. We are deeply grateful to this patient, her family and the extraordinary clinical team at Mass General Brigham whose courage, commitment and collaboration have made this achievement possible. This milestone strengthens our confidence in the potential of genetically engineered organs to transform the treatment of organ failure and remove supply as a barrier to transplantation.”

“A year ago, I didn’t know what the future would hold. Living with kidney disease had taken so much away from me, and I wanted the chance to get my life back,” Ms. Falco said. Today, I'm celebrating something I once thought might never be possible. I'm incredibly grateful to my doctors, my family and everyone at MGB and eGenesis who made this possible. My hope is that one day, everyone waiting for a kidney transplant can have xenotransplantation as an option that is readily available to them.”

Advancing a Potential New Option for Patients with Kidney Failure

The milestone reflects a growing body of clinical experience with eGenesis' EGEN-2784 genetically engineered porcine kidney. To date, six patients have received EGEN-2784 through the FDA's Expanded Access pathway.

“A few years ago, the question was whether a genetically edited pig kidney could function in a human at all. Today, we are asking how long we can keep it functioning. Reaching one year is a remarkable milestone, but it is not the finish line. Each patient has taught us invaluable lessons about how the human immune system responds to these organs, helping us continuously refine our treatments. Our ultimate goal is to make xenotransplantation a safe and durable alternative to dialysis, so that patients no longer have to spend years waiting for a kidney that may never come,” said Dr. Riella.

EGEN-2784 is an investigational genetically engineered porcine kidney developed using eGenesis' proprietary multiplex genome engineering platform. The Company’s lead candidate carries three classes of genetic modifications designed to improve compatibility and support long-term function in human recipients: 1) inactivation of endogenous retroviruses to reduce the risk of viral transmission. 2) elimination of three glycan antigens to reduce the risk of hyperacute immune rejection 3) insertion of seven human transgenes to regulate immune response, reduce inflammation, improve coagulation compatibility and regulate complement activation.

More than 825,000 Americans and millions worldwide suffer from ESKD. While organ transplantation remains the gold standard for improving survival and quality of life, the severe shortage of donor organs limits access to transplantation. Fewer than 28,000 kidney transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2024. For those unable to receive a transplant, dialysis remains the only option. The five-year mortality rate associated with dialysis is greater than 55%, higher than mortality rates associated with the most common types of cancer. Genetically engineered porcine-derived kidneys may offer a potential solution to this crisis.

eGenesis is developing genetically engineered organs to address this fundamental supply constraint and expand access to transplantation. The company's broader platform includes clinical kidney and liver programs and a preclinical heart program, all supported by a common genetically engineered donor platform.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared eGenesis to conduct a Phase 1/2/3 trial (RESTORE) to evaluate EGEN-2784 in 33 patients with kidney failure who are between 50 and 70 years of age and waitlisted for a human donor kidney transplant. eGenesis expects to initiate the RESTORE registrational trial in the first quarter of 2027.

About eGenesis

eGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the severe global organ shortage. The Company’s proprietary genome engineering platform enables multiplex gene editing designed to address key barriers to xenotransplantation, including immune rejection and pathogen safety. EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney, is the Company’s lead product. eGenesis is also advancing programs for liver and heart failure. To date, the Company has received FDA clearance to conduct clinical studies across its kidney and liver programs. eGenesis is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.egenesisbio.com.

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic health care system, uniting great minds to solve the hardest problems in medicine for our communities and the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a nonprofit organization committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations with several Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Riella reports investigator-initiated grants to his institution from eGenesis. Kawai reports consulting fees from eGenesis.

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