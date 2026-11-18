- Trademark registration strengthens intellectual property protection for Dermata's newly launched commercial skincare business -

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA) ("Dermata," or the "Company"), a commercial skincare company leveraging its proprietary Bioneedle™ technology, today announced that it has received U.S. federal trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its TOME® brand (Registration No.: 8555002).

"We are excited to have secured federal trademark protection for Tome, an important milestone for Dermata's commercial brand identity, as we have invested significant resources in building a differentiated and recognizable brand that we believe can stand out in the skincare market," commented Gerry Proehl, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Dermata. "As we continue to execute our commercial strategy, heading into the holiday shopping season, protecting our brand identity supports our investment in Tome, strengthens our market positioning, and helps establish the foundation for future product growth," concluded Mr. Proehl.

Dermata launched its flagship Tome product, Foundational Treatment, in August 2026, introducing a once-weekly skincare treatment designed to improve the appearance of skin texture, tone, and overall radiance with a professional-grade product that consumers can perform at home. The Company continues to focus on expanding brand awareness, driving consumer adoption, and establishing Tome as a differentiated skincare brand, which the Company believes is helped by recently announced positive clinical data and photos from a cosmetic clinical study of Tome Foundational Treatment.

About Tome Skincare

Tome is Dermata's skincare line focused on bringing about a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing. Tome in its literal meaning is a large, important, scholarly book. Dermata intends to educate consumers with a brand that tells a skincare story rooted in science and history. Tome consists of skincare products utilizing a wild harvested freshwater sponge that has evolved over centuries for consumers compelled by history and science to find potent natural products for their skincare routine. Tome's first product is its Foundational Treatment for skin renewal, with Clearing Treatment for acne, planned to launch in the first half of 2027.

Read our skincare story as Tome.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions focused on the development and commercialization of both direct-to-consumer and professional skincare solutions. The Company leverages its experience in clinical dermatology and its Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated skincare products designed to address a variety of consumer skincare needs. Dermata's first commercial product, Tome Foundational Treatment, is now available, with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information, please visit Dermata.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; the proposed benefits any clinical results will provide to support any product's commercial success; whether pending or registered trademarks will provide adequate protection for the Company's intellectual property, if approved; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Sean Proehl

Investor Relations

info@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

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