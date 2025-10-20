DATROWAY® Demonstrated an Unprecedented Median Overall Survival Improvement of Five Months Vs Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer for Whom Immunotherapy Was Not an Option in TROPION-Breast02

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca’s DATROWAY also demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful 43% reduction in patients’ risk of disease progression or death

DATROWAY is the first and only therapy to significantly improve overall survival versus chemotherapy in this patient population

TOKYO & BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive results from the TROPION-Breast02 phase 3 trial showed DATROWAY® (datopotamab deruxtecan) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option. These late-breaking results will be presented today during a proffered paper session (LBA21) at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (#ESMO25) Congress.

DATROWAY is a specifically engineered TROP2 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN).

DATROWAY demonstrated a 5.0 month improvement in median OS compared to chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR]=0.79; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.64-0.98; p=0.0291). Median OS was 23.7 months for patients treated with DATROWAY versus 18.7 months for those treated with chemotherapy.

DATROWAY reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 43% compared to chemotherapy (HR=0.57; 95% CI: 0.47-0.69; p<0.0001) as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). Median PFS was 10.8 months for patients treated with DATROWAY versus 5.6 months for those treated with chemotherapy.

DATROWAY was associated with more durable treatment responses than chemotherapy. Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 62.5% with DATROWAY, including 29 complete responses (CR) and 173 partial responses (PR) versus 29.3% with chemotherapy, including eight CRs and 86 PRs. Median duration of response (DoR) for patients treated with DATROWAY exceeded one year (12.3 months) versus 7.1 months for those treated with chemotherapy.

In addition to patients whose tumors did not express PD-L1, TROPION-Breast02 enrolled patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors for whom immunotherapy was not an option due to other factors. As of the August 25, 2025 data cut-off, 45 patients (14%) remained on DATROWAY and eight patients (3%) on chemotherapy.

“In TROPION-Breast02, datopotamab deruxtecan meaningfully extended patients’ lives and nearly doubled their time without disease progression,” said Rebecca Dent, MD, FRCP, Professor and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Cancer Centre Singapore, and Principal Investigator for the trial. “These are significant outcomes for patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer who are not suitable candidates for immunotherapy, and remarkable results considering the trial included a subset of patients with highly aggressive disease who are often excluded from research in this setting.”

Patients receiving DATROWAY were on treatment more than twice as long as those receiving chemotherapy (median duration of treatment of 8.5 versus 4.1 months) and experienced a lower rate of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) associated with discontinuation (4% versus 7%). Grade 3 or higher TRAEs occurred in 33% and 29% of patients in the DATROWAY and chemotherapy arms, respectively. The most common grade 3 or higher TRAEs were neutropenia (3%, 13%), stomatitis (8%, 0%), leukopenia (<1%, 4%), fatigue (3%, 3%), vomiting (1%, <1%), anemia (2%, 3%), alopecia (0%, <1%), peripheral neuropathy (0%, 2%), dry eye (1%, 0%), nausea (<1%, <1%), decreased appetite (<1%, <1%) and constipation (<1%, 0%). There was one grade 5 interstitial lung disease (ILD) event in the DATROWAY arm adjudicated as drug-related by an independent committee. This event was characterized as grade 3 pneumonitis and cause of death was attributed to disease progression by the treating investigator.

“Patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer have one of the worst prognoses of any breast cancer subtype, and for those who are not candidates for immunotherapy, chemotherapy has long been the first-line standard of care,” said Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. “The TROPION-Breast02 results show DATROWAY has the potential to replace traditional chemotherapy in this setting and to meaningfully improve survival of patients.”

“The TROPION-Breast02 results show for the first time that these triple negative breast cancer patients may have an alternative to chemotherapy in the first-line setting that can both delay the progression of their disease and prolong their lives,” said Susan Galbraith, MBBChir, PhD, Executive Vice President, Oncology Hematology R&D, AstraZeneca. “For DATROWAY to have so significantly improved patient outcomes in the first-line metastatic setting as monotherapy also gives us great confidence in its potential in combination with durvalumab, and in the early-stage, potentially curative setting where our next studies are ongoing.”

Summary of TROPION-Breast02 Results

Efficacy Measure DATROWAY (n=323) ICC (n=321) Median OS, months (95% CI) 23.7 months (19.8-25.6) 18.7 months (16.0-21.8) HR (95% CI) 0.79 (0.64-0.98) p-value 0.0291 Median PFS by BICR, months (95% CI) 10.8 months (8.6-13.0) 5.6 months (5.0-7.0) HR (95% CI) 0.57 (0.47-0.69) p-value <0.0001 Median PFS by investigator, months (95% CI) 9.6 months (7.4-11.2) 5.2 months (4.2-5.6) HR (95% CI) 0.56 (0.47-0.67) Confirmed ORR, % 62.5% 29.3% CR, n, (%) 29 (9.0%) 8 (2.5%) PR, n, (%) 173 (53.6%) 86 (26.8%) Median DoR, months (95% CI) 12.3 months (9.1-15.9) 7.1 months (5.6-8.9) BICR, blinded independent central review; CI, confidence interval; CR, complete response; DoR, duration of response; HR, hazard ratio; ICC, investigator’s choice of chemotherapy; ORR, objective response rate; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-free survival; PR, partial response

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca will also present updated results from the BEGONIA phase 1b/2 trial at ESMO showing DATROWAY in combination with AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 therapy durvalumab continued to demonstrate robust anti-tumor activity as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic TNBC across PD-L1 expression levels and specifically in those with high PD-L1-expressing tumors. These results will be presented on Monday, October 20, 2025 (555MO).

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca are evaluating DATROWAY across stages and treatment settings of TNBC in three additional phase 3 trials. TROPION-Breast03 is evaluating DATROWAY as adjuvant therapy with or without durvalumab versus investigator’s choice of therapy in patients with stage I-III TNBC with residual invasive disease after neoadjuvant systemic therapy. TROPION-Breast04 is evaluating neoadjuvant DATROWAY plus durvalumab versus neoadjuvant pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with stage II-III triple negative or hormone receptor (HR) low, HER2 low or negative breast cancer. TROPION-Breast05 is evaluating first-line DATROWAY with or without durvalumab versus investigator’s choice of therapy in patients with metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1.

About TROPION-Breast02

TROPION-Breast02 is a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of DATROWAY versus investigator’s choice of chemotherapy (paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel, capecitabine, carboplatin or eribulin) in patients with previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC for whom immunotherapy was not an option. This included patients whose tumors did not express PD-L1 as well as patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors who could not receive immunotherapy due to prior exposure in early-stage disease, comorbidities or immunotherapy not being accessible in their geography. Enrollment included patients with de novo or recurrent disease, regardless of disease-free interval, and those with poor prognostic factors such as stable brain metastases.

The dual primary endpoints of TROPION-Breast02 are PFS as assessed by BICR and OS. Key secondary endpoints include PFS as assessed by investigator, ORR, DoR, disease control rate (DCR), pharmacokinetics and safety.

TROPION-Breast02 enrolled 644 patients at sites in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. For more information visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Triple Negative Breast Cancer

TNBC accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancer cases, with an estimated 345,000 diagnoses globally each year.1,2 TNBC is diagnosed more frequently in younger and premenopausal women, and is more prevalent in Black and Hispanic women.3,4,5 Metastatic TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and has one of the worst prognoses, with median OS of just 12 to 18 months and only about 14% of patients living five years following diagnosis.3,6,7

While some breast cancers may test positive for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors or overexpression of HER2, TNBC tests negative for all three.3 Due to its aggressive nature and absence of common breast cancer receptors, TNBC is characteristically difficult to treat.3 For patients with metastatic disease with PD-L1 expressing tumors, the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy has improved outcomes in the first-line setting.8,9 However, for approximately 70% of patients with metastatic TNBC who are not candidates for immunotherapy, chemotherapy remains the first-line standard of care.10,11

TROP2 is a protein broadly expressed in several solid tumors, including TNBC.12 TROP2 is associated with increased tumor progression and poor survival in patients with breast cancer.13,14

About DATROWAY

DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan; datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk in the U.S. only) is a TROP2 directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary DXd ADC Technology, DATROWAY is one of six DXd ADCs in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo, and one of the most advanced programs in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform. DATROWAY is comprised of a humanized anti-TROP2 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, developed in collaboration with Sapporo Medical University, attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

DATROWAY (6 mg/kg) is approved in more than 35 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HR positive, HER2 negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease based on the results from the TROPION-Breast01 trial.

DATROWAY (6 mg/kg) is approved in Russia and the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy, based on the results from TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 trials. Continued approval for this indication in the U.S. may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

About the DATROWAY Clinical Development Program

A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway with more than 20 trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of DATROWAY across multiple cancers, including NSCLC, TNBC and urothelial cancer. The program includes eight phase 3 trials in lung cancer and five phase 3 trials in breast cancer evaluating DATROWAY as a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer treatments in various settings.

About the Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca Collaboration

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ENHERTU® in March 2019 and DATROWAY in July 2020, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of ENHERTU and DATROWAY.

About the ADC Portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo

The Daiichi Sankyo ADC portfolio consists of seven ADCs in clinical development crafted from two distinct ADC technology platforms discovered in-house by Daiichi Sankyo.

The ADC platform furthest in clinical development is Daiichi Sankyo’s DXd ADC Technology where each ADC consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers. The DXd ADC portfolio currently consists of ENHERTU, a HER2 directed ADC, and DATROWAY, a TROP2 directed ADC, which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with AstraZeneca. Patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), a HER3 directed ADC, ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), a B7-H3 directed ADC, and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), a CDH6 directed ADC, are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with Merck & Co., Inc, Rahway, NJ, USA. DS-3939, a TA-MUC1 directed ADC, is being developed by Daiichi Sankyo.

The second Daiichi Sankyo ADC platform consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a modified pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. DS-9606, a CLDN6 directed PBD ADC, is the first of several planned ADCs in clinical development utilizing this platform.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan, raludotatug deruxtecan, DS-3939 and DS-9606 are investigational medicines that have not been approved for any indication in any country. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

DATROWAY U.S. Important Safety Information

Indications

DATROWAY® is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of:

adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.





adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis

DATROWAY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC

In the pooled safety population of 484 patients with NSCLC from TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-Lung05, and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 7% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.6% of patients with Grade 3 and 0.4% with Grade 4. There were 8 (1.7%) fatal cases. The median time to onset for ILD was 1.4 months (range: 0.2 months to 9 months). Eleven patients (2.3%) had DATROWAY withheld and 20 patients (4.1%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 79% (26/33) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 45% of patients.

Unresectable or Metastatic Breast Cancer

In the pooled safety population of 443 patients with breast cancer from TROPION-Breast01 and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.6% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.7% of patients with Grade 3. There was one fatal case (0.2%). The median time to onset for ILD was 2.8 months (range: 1.1 months to 10.8 months). Four patients (0.9%) had DATROWAY withheld and 7 patients (1.6%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 60% (9/15) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40% of patients.

Patients were excluded from clinical studies for a history of ILD/pneumonitis requiring treatment with steroids or for ongoing ILD/pneumonitis.

Monitor patients for new or worsening respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever) during treatment with DATROWAY. For asymptomatic (Grade 1) ILD/pneumonitis, consider corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

Withhold DATROWAY in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue DATROWAY if ≥Grade 2 ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.

Ocular Adverse Reactions

DATROWAY can cause ocular adverse reactions including dry eye, keratitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, and blurred vision.

In the pooled safety population, ocular adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients treated with DATROWAY. Twenty patients (2.2%) experienced Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions, which included keratitis, dry eye, and blurred vision, and one patient experienced a Grade 4 ocular adverse reaction of conjunctival hemorrhage. The most common (≥5%) ocular adverse reactions were dry eye (17%), keratitis (14%), and increased lacrimation (7%). The median time to onset for ocular adverse reactions was 2.3 months (range: 0.03 months to 23.2 months). Of the patients who experienced ocular adverse reactions, 39% had complete resolution, and 10% had partial improvement (defined as a decrease in severity by one or more grades from the worst grade at last follow up). Ocular adverse reactions led to dosage interruption in 3.6% of patients, dosage reductions in 2.5% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 1% of patients.

Patients with clinically significant corneal disease were excluded from clinical studies.

Advise patients to use preservative-free lubricant eye drops several times daily for prophylaxis. Advise patients to avoid use of contact lenses unless directed by an eye care professional.

Refer patients to an eye care professional for an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity testing, slit lamp examination (with fluorescein staining), intraocular pressure, and fundoscopy at treatment initiation, annually while on treatment, at end of treatment, and as clinically indicated.

Promptly refer patients to an eye care professional for any new or worsening ocular adverse reactions. Monitor patients for ocular adverse reactions during treatment with DATROWAY, and if diagnosis is confirmed, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY based on severity.

Stomatitis

DATROWAY can cause stomatitis, including mouth ulcers and oral mucositis.

In the pooled safety population, stomatitis occurred in 63% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 8% of patients with Grade 3 events and one patient with a Grade 4 reaction. The median time to first onset of stomatitis was 0.5 months (range: 0.03 months to 18.6 months). Stomatitis led to dosage interruption in 6% of patients, dosage reductions in 11% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 0.5% of patients.

In patients who received DATROWAY in TROPION-Breast01, 39% used a mouthwash containing corticosteroid for management or prophylaxis of stomatitis/oral mucositis at any time during the treatment.

Advise patients to use a steroid-containing mouthwash for prophylaxis and treatment of stomatitis. Instruct the patient to hold ice chips or ice water in the mouth throughout the infusion of DATROWAY.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of stomatitis. If stomatitis occurs, increase the frequency of mouthwash and administer other topical treatments as clinically indicated. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells.

Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

The pooled safety population described in WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS reflects exposure to DATROWAY in 927 patients as a single agent at 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. This included 137 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, 297 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung01, 360 patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in TROPION-Breast01, and 50 patients with NSCLC and 83 patients with breast cancer in TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among 927 patients who received DATROWAY, 45% were exposed for 6 months or longer and 19% were exposed for greater than one year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were stomatitis (63%), nausea (52%), fatigue (45%), alopecia (38%), constipation (28%), decreased appetite (23%), rash (23%), vomiting (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (20%). In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥2%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocytes (9%) and decreased hemoglobin (3.5%).

Locally Advanced or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01

The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who received DATROWAY 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 as well as TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among these patients, the median duration of treatment was 6.1 months (range 0.7 months to 41.7 months).

The median age was 63 years (range: 36 to 81), 56% of patients were <65 years, 62% of patients were female; 66% were Asian, 26% were White, 0.8% were Black, 6% were other races; and 2.4% were of Hispanic ethnicity.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received DATROWAY were COVID-19 (4%), stomatitis (2.4%), and pneumonia (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received DATROWAY, due to death not otherwise specified.

Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >1% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (2.4%) and abnormal hepatic function (1.6%).

Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 43% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (13%), stomatitis (7%), fatigue (6%), pneumonia (4%), anemia (2.

