Inside the 2026 Biotech Landscape: Innovation, Investment and Global Momentum

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Kenneth Galbraith, CEO of Zymeworks and Josh Smiley, president and COO of Zai Lab, about how renewed confidence is driving biotech entering 2026.
As we look towards conversations that will shape this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the biotech industry is fueled by improving market sentiments, visible at recent meetings like Jeffries in London, and reinforced by a wave of partnerships, strategic acquisitions and Chinese collaboration that is recalibrating investor expectations.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Kenneth Galbraith, CEO, Zymeworks
Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Zai Lab
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.