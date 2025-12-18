SUBSCRIBE
Inside the 2026 Biotech Landscape: Innovation, Investment and Global Momentum

December 18, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights, Jennifer Smith-Parker

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Kenneth Galbraith, ⁠CEO of Zymeworks and Josh Smiley, president and COO of Zai Lab, about how renewed confidence is driving biotech entering 2026.

As we look towards conversations that will shape this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the biotech industry is fueled by improving market sentiments, visible at recent meetings like Jeffries in London, and reinforced by a wave of partnerships, strategic acquisitions and Chinese collaboration that is recalibrating investor expectations.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Kenneth Galbraith⁠, CEO, Zymeworks

Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Zai Lab

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
