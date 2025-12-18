Inside the 2026 Biotech Landscape: Innovation, Investment and Global Momentum

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

As we look towards conversations that will shape this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the biotech industry is fueled by improving market sentiments, visible at recent meetings like Jeffries in London, and reinforced by a wave of partnerships, strategic acquisitions and Chinese collaboration that is recalibrating investor expectations.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Kenneth Galbraith⁠, CEO, Zymeworks

Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Zai Lab

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.