CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data from Zugo-cel in Large B-Cell Lymphoma at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced that clinical data in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel), its investigational allogeneic CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy targeting CD19, will be presented in an oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 12 to 15, 2026.

Abstract Title: Zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel), an off-the-shelf CRISPR-Cas9 engineered CD19 CAR T cell therapy demonstrates dose-dependent efficacy in highly refractory large B-cell lymphoma

Abstract Number: 706

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Next-Generation CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma: In Vivo Engineering and Beyond

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 5:15 p.m. CST

A copy of the presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

About Zugocabtagene Geleucel (zugo-cel; formerly CTX112™)

Zugo-cel is a wholly-owned, allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy product candidate targeting Cluster of Differentiation 19 (CD19), in development for both autoimmune and immuno-oncology indications. The off-the-shelf therapy leverages CRISPR/Cas9 for targeted gene knockout and CAR insertion, enabling immune evasion and enhanced T effector cell potency, and is administered following a standard lymphodepletion regimen without the need for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matching. In autoimmune disease, zugo-cel is being investigated in three ongoing basket trials. The rheumatology basket trial is enrolling adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), systemic sclerosis (SSc), and inflammatory myositis (IM). The hematology basket trial is enrolling patients with immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). The neuroimmune basket trial is enrolling patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated Disease (MOGAD), N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) and leucine-rich glioma-inactivated Protein 1 (LGI1) autoimmune encephalitis (AIE), and stiff person syndrome (SPS). In immuno-oncology, zugo-cel is being investigated in a trial in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. Founded over a decade ago as an early pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, the Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world’s first CRISPR-based therapy, for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline spanning hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company is also expanding its gene editing toolkit through SyNTase™ editing, its novel, proprietary platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® standard character mark and design logo, CTX112™ and SyNTase™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. CASGEVY® and the CASGEVY logo are registered trademarks of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CRISPR Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any or all of the following: (i) CRISPR Therapeutics preclinical studies, clinical trials and pipeline products and programs, including, without limitation, status of such studies and trials and expectations regarding data, safety and efficacy generally; (ii) data included in the above-described oral presentation and any associated abstract; and (iii) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of gene editing technologies and therapies, including CRISPR/Cas9, as well as other technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact:

+1-617-307-7503

ir@crisprtx.com

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