Expanded manufacturing capabilities: Cana has taken delivery of a Sejong Pharmatech SFC-100 automatic film-coating system at its EU-GMP licensed facility in Athens, with a capacity of approximately 40-82 kg per batch

Cana has taken delivery of a Sejong Pharmatech SFC-100 automatic film-coating system at its EU-GMP licensed facility in Athens, with a capacity of approximately 40-82 kg per batch Shorter production cycles: efficient drying, continuous spraying and automated cleaning are designed to shorten production cycles and support higher volumes

efficient drying, continuous spraying and automated cleaning are designed to shorten production cycles and support higher volumes Broader product range: coated tablets are expected to broaden the range of products Cana can offer to Cosmos Health brands and third-party partners

coated tablets are expected to broaden the range of products Cana can offer to Cosmos Health brands and third-party partners Cost efficiencies: energy-efficient airflow, precise solution dosing and automated cleaning are expected to reduce energy use, coating material waste and changeover time

energy-efficient airflow, precise solution dosing and automated cleaning are expected to reduce energy use, coating material waste and changeover time Quality and consistency: programmable coating cycles, real-time monitoring and HEPA-filtered air, designed to ensure batch-to-batch uniformity in line with GMP standards

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. ("Cana"), has taken delivery of a Sejong Pharmatech SFC-100 automatic film-coating system at its EU-GMP licensed manufacturing facility in Athens, Greece. The system is designed to shorten production cycles, broaden the range of products Cana can offer to Cosmos Health brands and third-party partners, and create cost efficiencies through energy-efficient operation and automated cleaning.

Sejong Pharmatech SFC series automatic tablet coating system.

Expanded Solid-Dosage Capabilities

Tablet coating is an integral step in the manufacture of many pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. A film coating protects active ingredients from environmental exposure, masks taste, improves ease of swallowing and provides a distinctive, consistent product finish.

Combining precision spray technology, energy-efficient airflow design and automated cleaning, the SFC-100 is designed to give Cana a flexible, cost-effective coating platform that shortens production cycles and broadens the range of products it can offer to Cosmos Health brands and third-party partners. The system is manufactured by Sejong Pharmatech, a Korean manufacturer with more than 670 automatic coating systems installed worldwide.

Key Features of the System

Batch capacity of approximately 40-82 kg per run, depending on tablet density, in a 1,050 mm coating pan.

of approximately 40-82 kg per run, depending on tablet density, in a 1,050 mm coating pan. Perforated, airtight pan design, with drying air passing through the tablet bed via eight perforated ducts, for efficient, uniform drying with lower air and energy consumption.

with drying air passing through the tablet bed via eight perforated ducts, for efficient, uniform drying with lower air and energy consumption. Schlick precision spray guns with anti-bearding technology, allowing continuous spraying without nozzle clogging for a smooth, even film finish.

with anti-bearding technology, allowing continuous spraying without nozzle clogging for a smooth, even film finish. Precise solution dosing with a Watson-Marlow peristaltic pump, automatic control of inlet air temperature and real-time monitoring of tablet bed temperature.

with a Watson-Marlow peristaltic pump, automatic control of inlet air temperature and real-time monitoring of tablet bed temperature. PLC-based touch-screen control, with programmable coating cycles for repeatable processing from batch to batch.

with programmable coating cycles for repeatable processing from batch to batch. HEPA-filtered inlet air and a dedicated dust collector for exhaust air.

and a dedicated dust collector for exhaust air. Clean-in-Place (CIP) system for automated cleaning of the pan and air ducts, reducing changeover time and operator exposure.

for automated cleaning of the pan and air ducts, reducing changeover time and operator exposure. Product-contact parts in 316L stainless steel, with automatic tablet discharge.

Shorter Production Cycles and Cost Efficiencies

The SFC-100 is designed to make coating faster and more efficient at every stage. Its airtight, perforated pan is designed to dry tablets quickly and evenly while using less air and energy, its anti-bearding spray guns allow continuous spraying without stopping to clear nozzles, and its automated Clean-in-Place system is designed to reduce the time needed to switch between products.

Together, these features are expected to shorten production cycles, allowing Cana to process higher volumes with the same resources, and to create cost efficiencies through lower energy consumption, reduced changeover time and less manual handling.

Quality Assurance

Programmable coating cycles, precise solution dosing and real-time monitoring of tablet bed temperature are designed to deliver consistent, repeatable results from batch to batch. HEPA-filtered inlet air, product-contact parts in 316L stainless steel and automated cleaning further support hygienic production and compliance with GMP requirements across Cana's solid-dosage operations.

Coating pan access door, stainless-steel spray gun and spray gun arm.

Strategic Rationale

Contract manufacturing is a key driver of the Company's previously announced growth and margin targets. Cana's contract manufacturing pipeline has grown to over 32.7 million units, and in June 2026 Cana inaugurated a new capsule-filling production line. The addition of tablet coating is expected to further broaden the range of finished products Cana can offer, positioning it to address partner requirements that include a coating step.

The capability is also expected to support the development of new coated products and line extensions for the Company's proprietary brands, manufactured within its own EU-GMP licensed facility. The system will now undergo installation, qualification and product-specific validation in accordance with GMP requirements prior to commercial production.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "The addition of in-house tablet coating marks a meaningful expansion of Cana's manufacturing capabilities. We expect the SFC-100 to shorten our production cycles, broaden the range of products we can offer to our partners and our own brands, and create cost efficiencies across our solid-dosage operations.

"Cana remains central to our vertically integrated strategy. We believe each capability we add strengthens Cana's competitive position and supports the continued growth of our contract manufacturing business."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Note: Contract manufacturing pipeline figures were previously disclosed by the Company and are based on management data. Descriptions and specifications of the coating system, including batch capacity, are based on information from the manufacturer and may vary with product characteristics. Expected improvements in production cycles, volumes and costs, and timelines for installation, qualification, validation and commercial production, are management estimates based on current expectations; actual results may differ materially.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

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