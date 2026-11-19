Former Amylin Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer brings more than 40 years of experience building and leading life sciences companies

Daniel M. Bradbury, Chairman of the Board of Directors Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) today announced the appointment of Daniel M. Bradbury as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2026.

RENO, Nev., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company, today announced the appointment of Daniel M. Bradbury as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2026. Mr. Bradbury succeeds Jeff Sharpe, who has stepped down as Chairman and Director of the Company to specifically make way for Mr. Bradbury.

Mr. Bradbury brings more than 40 years of experience creating and carrying out strategies that transform businesses, bring novel medicines to market, and build shareholder value. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from March 2007 until its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in August 2012, in a transaction valued at approximately $7 billion. During his 18-year tenure at Amylin, the company launched three first-in-class medicines, including the first once-weekly therapy to treat diabetes, and was listed on the Nasdaq 100. Before joining Amylin, he spent ten years in marketing and sales roles at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Bradbury is Chairman and Co-Founder of Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), where he served as Chief Executive Officer until January 2020 and as Executive Chairman until October 2025, and led the company through its initial public offering. He is Chairman of the Board of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL) and an independent director of Vivani Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: VANI) and Biocon Limited (NSE: BIOCON). He previously served on the boards of Illumina, Inc., Geron Corporation, Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and has chaired the boards of a number of private life sciences companies. He is the Managing Member of BioBrit, LLC, a Life Sciences Consulting and Investment Firm based in La Jolla, CA.

In 2023, the Corporate Directors Forum named Mr. Bradbury Director of the Year for Lifetime Achievement in Corporate Governance. He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Nottingham University and a Diploma in Management Studies from the University of West London and completed the Director Certification Program at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Board thanks Mr. Sharpe for his leadership as Chairman and past CEO, including guiding the Company through its listing on Nasdaq in May 2026.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Conexeu team, I want to thank Jeff for his leadership and commitment. He guided Conexeu through its Nasdaq listing and helped build the foundation we stand on today," said Miles Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conexeu. "We are delighted to welcome Dan as Chairman. He has led a company from development through regulatory approval, commercial launch and a major acquisition, and has chaired the boards of public and private life sciences companies for more than a decade. His experience will be invaluable as we prepare for our planned 510(k) submission and the commercial steps that follow."

"Conexeu has built a regenerative tissue platform with broad potential in areas of high unmet need," said Mr. Bradbury. "I am pleased to join the Board as Chairman at an important point in the Company's development. I look forward to working with Miles, the Board, and the management team as Conexeu moves toward its first regulatory submission and commercial entry. I also thank Jeff for his service and for the strong position in which he leaves the Board."

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Architecting Bioregeneration™. Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage medical device company. Our patent-protected collagen-based scaffold platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one core technology platform being explored across multiple device formats and potential tissue-restoration applications and designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body soft-tissue applications, including the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss, with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in the first calendar quarter of 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review. Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, wound care and medical device commercialization and development.

For more information, visit www.conexeu.com

Trademarks. CXU™, is a trademark of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Media@Conexeu.com

(424) 333-5622 Ext. 5

astr partners

josh.barer@astrpartners.com

908-578-6478

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management, including, but not limited to, statements regarding regulatory pathway, submission timing, category development and platform expansion. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and Ten Minute Tissue™, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; preclinical study objectives described as met may not result in clinical benefit, regulatory clearance, or commercial success; third party market estimates disclosed herein, including GLP-1, aesthetics and injectable market figures may prove inaccurate or may not reflect the Company’s addressable market; the investigational status of CXU™, which is not cleared or approved for marketing in any jurisdiction, and that no assurance can be given that any such clearance or approval will be obtained; risks associated with the Company's planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all; the risk that the FDA may not accept the 510(k) submission as filed, may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine that the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device; the risk that marketing clearance for the CXU™ wound-care device may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be subject to conditions or limitations that affect the Company's commercial plans; changes in FDA regulatory policy, guidance, or review standards applicable to 510(k) submissions or the Company's identified predicate devices; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the risk that the Company's human collagen program may not achieve the yield, consistency, purity, sterility or scale required for use in a medical device; the risk that results from internal testing of an initial batch may not be reproduced in subsequent batches or in independent testing; the risk that any CXU™ product incorporating human collagen will require separate regulatory review and may not be cleared or approved; risks related to the sourcing, qualification and regulatory requirements applicable to human-derived biological materials; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

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