Co-Diagnostics Highlights Vector Smart® Momentum Following New Federal Initiative on Vector-Borne Disease

New Executive Order prioritizes improved detection and calls for federal R&D programs for rapid diagnostics for mosquito- and tick-borne diseases

Company to participate in October 9 Utah Global Health Leadership roundtable and four regional mosquito control conferences this fall

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today highlighted the growing commercial momentum of its Vector Smart® mosquito surveillance business following the September 29, 2026 signing of Executive Order 14433, "Eliminating Disease-Carrying Pests and Restoring Enjoyment of the Great Outdoors" (the "Executive Order").

The Executive Order establishes a federal initiative focused on suppressing tick and mosquito populations and addressing vector-borne disease through improved detection, screening, prevention and health care interventions. Among its provisions, the order directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, within 90 days, to pursue prize competitions or research and development programs for rapid diagnostics to identify tick- and mosquito-borne diseases. It also prioritizes the use of commercial capabilities and advanced technological solutions as part of a Washington, D.C.-wide campaign intended to serve as a model for nationwide vector control.

"This new Executive Order reinforces the growing importance of rapid, decentralized detection as part of a broader national strategy to address vector-borne disease," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "Vector Smart was designed to address that challenge by enabling rapid, decentralized molecular surveillance of mosquito-borne pathogens. We have built a commercial platform that enables mosquito control programs to bring molecular testing in house, generate actionable results locally and strengthen surveillance in the communities they serve. With a growing customer base, independent validation and our first U.S. Air Force deployment, we believe Co-Diagnostics is well positioned to contribute as this federal initiative moves toward implementation."

Co-Dx Vector Smart products include multiplex PCR assays designed to detect pathogens associated with West Nile virus, Eastern and Western equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, Zika, dengue and chikungunya. The platform enables mosquito abatement districts and public health agencies to perform PCR testing in house, decentralizing mosquito pool testing to provide faster, local data to support mosquito surveillance and abatement activities. Several mosquito-borne diseases identified in the Executive Order, including West Nile virus, Zika, chikungunya and dengue, are among those targeted by Vector Smart assays.

Since its launch, Vector Smart has served 40 customers across 21 U.S. states. In September 2026, the Company completed its first international deployment through an order from an overseas U.S. Air Force base, representing its first order from the U.S. Air Force. Recent milestones also include new full laboratory installations in Florida and Indiana and an additional independent evaluation of the Company's Vector Smart VZDC assay by a state public health laboratory.

Upcoming Vector Conference Participation

Co-Dx also plans to increase its engagement with public health, government and vector-control stakeholders over the coming months. Joseph Featherstone, Executive Vice President of Business Development, will represent the Company at the Utah Global Health Leadership roundtable on October 9, 2026, where Utah leaders will discuss the state's role in global health and development. The Company intends to use the forum to engage with stakeholders relevant to implementation of the federal vector-borne disease initiative. Co-Dx already services several counties in the State of Utah.

In addition, Co-Dx will participate in the following upcoming vector control conferences:

Utah Mosquito Abatement Association (UMAA): October 26–28

Florida Mosquito Control Association (FMCA): November 9–11

Oregon Mosquito and Vector Control Association (OMVCA): November 12–13, including a 30-minute Co-Dx presentation

Louisiana Mosquito Control Association: December 8–10

The Company will also host a Co-Dx Vector Smart webinar on November 17, 2026, for current and prospective mosquito abatement customers. Interested parties may pre-register by emailing info@co-dx.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to continue to grow the Vector Smart product line; the potential effects of federal policy initiatives on demand for vector surveillance solutions; the Company's ability to engage with federal officials and other stakeholders involved in implementing such initiatives; and the Company's participation in upcoming industry conferences and events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to changes in government policy, priorities and funding, including that federal initiatives may not result in increased demand for the Company's products or any funding, contracts or other opportunities for the Company; risks that engagement with federal officials and other stakeholders may not result in the Company's participation in federal programs or other commercial opportunities; risks that the conferences, webinar or similar engagements may not result in any commercial or other benefit to the Company; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx Vector Smart tests and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics