Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") announced that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 2, 2025 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company and the resolution approving the unallocated shares, rights and other entitlements under the Company's share purchase plan. A total of approximately 13 million shares, representing approximately 50.9% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Cipher is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Craig Mull 11,476,390 96.15 % 459,043 3.85 % Harold Wolkin 11,475,560 96.15 % 459,873 3.85 % Douglas Deeth 11,864,293 99.40 % 71,140 0.60 % Hubert Walinski 11,806,918 98.92 % 128,515 1.08 %

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH) (OTCQX:CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

