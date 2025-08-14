SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

The Hidden Patent Crisis That Could Break Biotech: What Every CEO Needs to Know

August 14, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the ‘enormous implications’ of patent policy changes with Aaron Cummings and Anne Li of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

In this Denatured discussion, the conversation revolves around unpacking the patent policy changes that could make or break biotech companies. Guests Aaron Cummings and Anne Li of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck highlight critical issues posed by the Patent Office including recent changes to the Inter Partes Review (IPR) such as discretionary denial and a proposed patent property tax.
Cummings and Li also discuss how biopharma can work with the administration as changes are being proposed and evaluated and stress the importance of individual advocacy and engagement.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Aaron Cummings⁠, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

⁠Anne Elise Herold Li⁠, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Policy Regulatory Intellectual property Patents
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Prasad Returns, Delany Departs, Lilly’s Weight Loss Pill Disappoints and Sarepta’s Fallout Continues
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dismissal of an incompetent employee. Refuse to participate, low morale. Nonconformist. Open for new possibilities and opportunities. Quit the job.
Government
Top ARPA-H Official Departs in Protest of BARDA mRNA Cuts
August 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
View from above of male hand interfering collapsing dominos in a conceptual image of business crisis management. Over navy blue background.
Vaccines
HHS Freezes Vaxart’s Oral COVID-19 Vaccine, Again
August 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Government
Medical Journal Refuses to Retract Vaccine Study Despite RFK Jr.’s Criticism
August 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac