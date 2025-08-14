The Hidden Patent Crisis That Could Break Biotech: What Every CEO Needs to Know

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the ‘enormous implications’ of patent policy changes with Aaron Cummings and Anne Li of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
In this Denatured discussion, the conversation revolves around unpacking the patent policy changes that could make or break biotech companies. Guests Aaron Cummings and Anne Li of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck highlight critical issues posed by the Patent Office including recent changes to the Inter Partes Review (IPR) such as discretionary denial and a proposed patent property tax.
Cummings and Li also discuss how biopharma can work with the administration as changes are being proposed and evaluated and stress the importance of individual advocacy and engagement.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Aaron Cummings, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Anne Elise Herold Li, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.