The Hidden Patent Crisis That Could Break Biotech: What Every CEO Needs to Know

In this Denatured discussion, the conversation revolves around unpacking the patent policy changes that could make or break biotech companies. Guests Aaron Cummings and Anne Li of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck highlight critical issues posed by the Patent Office including recent changes to the Inter Partes Review (IPR) such as discretionary denial and a proposed patent property tax.

Cummings and Li also discuss how biopharma can work with the administration as changes are being proposed and evaluated and stress the importance of individual advocacy and engagement.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Aaron Cummings⁠, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

⁠Anne Elise Herold Li⁠, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.