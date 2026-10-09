Chai Discovery Announces Collaboration with GSK Following Successful Wet-Lab Evaluation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chai Discovery, the AI company building a computer-aided design suite for molecules, today announced a collaboration with biopharma company GSK following a successful technology evaluation.

Under the collaboration, GSK will gain access to Chai's platform, including its protein folding and design models, to power discovery efforts across GSK’s pipeline.

In the evaluation, Chai’s models generated designs to GSK targets, zero-shot without target-specific training. GSK conducted internal wet-lab testing of the designs, finding binders to all tested targets. These results supported GSK’s expansion of its work with Chai into a broader collaboration.

“We are pleased to expand our work with GSK following its evaluation of Chai’s technology,” said Joshua Meier, co-founder and CEO of Chai Discovery. “The evaluation gave both teams an opportunity to assess Chai’s models against a range of therapeutic targets in the lab. We are excited to build on those results with GSK and support discovery efforts across its pipeline.”

“GSK is excited to be working with Chai Discovery,” said Christopher Austin, SVP R&D Technologies, GSK. “We evaluated their models across a panel of diverse targets and saw designs with strong binding affinities. Their technology complements our own internal models that we continuously retrain against our own wet-lab data, all helping to enable us to accelerate the discovery of potential new medicines.”

Chai Discovery builds AI models to accelerate pre-clinical drug discovery, predicting and reprogramming the interactions between molecules. Chai-3, the company’s latest model, achieves high target success rates and binding affinities, including to challenging targets. The GSK evaluation is one example of how pharmaceutical companies are assessing AI models through empirical results.

The collaboration with GSK is the latest in a string of collaborations Chai has announced with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies since the start of 2026.

About Chai Discovery

Chai Discovery is building a world where new medicines are not found through trial and error, but designed with the precision, speed and scale of modern engineering. Chai's models are designed to reason about biological structure and function, generate new molecular designs from scratch, and help pharma teams pursue targets that traditional discovery methods have struggled to reach.

Founded in 2024 by Joshua Meier, Jack Dent, Matthew McPartlon and Jacques Boitreaud, Chai Discovery is based in San Francisco, California. With backgrounds spanning OpenAI, Meta FAIR, Stripe, molecular design and academic research, the team shares a singular vision: to bring the precision and predictability of engineering to one of the hardest problems in science - better, faster therapeutics, for even the toughest 'undruggable' conditions.

Chai Discovery is backed by top investors, including Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Dimension, Oak HC/FT, General Catalyst, OpenAI, Thrive Capital, and Menlo Ventures.

press@chaidiscovery.com