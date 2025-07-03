Cell Line Development Market Grows to USD 6.44 Billion in 2025 Amid CRISPR, AI and Biosimilar Expansion

The global cell line development market size was valued at around USD 5.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to approximately USD 6.44 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach nearly USD 14.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85% over the forecast period.
New paths have been opened for cell line development (CLD) due to the increased availability of transcriptomic and genomic resources, which aid in developing cell lines, coupled with advances in genome editing technology. This newly developed cell line helps in the manufacturing of biosimilars.
Get a quick preview of key trends and insights shaping the Cell Line Development Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5527
The most significant growth factor for the global cell line development market is the increasing demand for biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars. Besides this, other factors like advancements in cell line engineering, such as various gene editing tools including CRISPR, which provides highly effective and stable cell lines, as well as rising research and development activities in numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, especially in cancer research and personalized medicine, are driving the market growth.
Cell Line Development Market Highlights
- North America held the largest revenue share of the market share by 40% in 2024.
- Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.
- By product & service type, the reagents and media segment led the global cell line development market in 2024.
- By product & service type, the services segment is expected to register rapid growth in the upcoming year.
- By source type, the mammalian cell line segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing over the projected period.
- By type of cell lines, the recombinant cell lines segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024.
- By type of cell lines, the hybridomas segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.
- By application type, the bioproduction segment dominated the global cell line development market in 2024.
- By application type, the tissue engineering segment is expected to show the fastest growth during 2025-2034.
Market Overview: Breakthroughs in 3D Culture Models
The process in with population of cells, primarily a cell line is created and controlled in culture, and it is further used to produce a specific product, like a therapeutic protein or biomolecules is known as cell line development. As previously mentioned, several factors are contributing to the expansion of the global cell line development market, like a rising demand for different biologics and biosimilars, along with innovations in technologies such as CRISPR.
Furthermore, governments are supporting and investing actively in cell-based research innovations and an increase in outsourcing trends to specialized contract research and manufacturing organizations (CROs and CDMOs). Recently, the R&D department has been mainly focused on advancements in 3D cell culture to develop more physiologically relevant models for in vitro studies, more mimicking the behaviour of cells in their natural conditions.
Access detailed market data, segment analysis, and forecasts in our comprehensive databook: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-databook/5527
Wide Range Applications in the Development of Novel Products: Major Potential
The global cell line development market is opening more paths for its broad applications over the globe, as it is very essential for the large-scale production of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, and other biologics. Also, mainly employed in the drug discovery process to model diseases, address probable drug candidates, and study drug toxicity. Along with this, cell lines are highly used in regenerative medicine to develop tissues and organs employed in transplantation. Nowadays, the rising demand for gene therapies requires cell lines to be created to deliver therapeutic genes to patients, with accelerating usage in immunology, genetics, and biology driving the ultimate market growth.
The Cell Line Development Market: Regional Analysis
North America was registered as a dominant region in the market share by 40% in 2024. Due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases that require targeted therapies, there is a propelled demand for biologics and biosimilars, which are widely based on stable cell lines for their production is fueling the market expansion. Also, this region is heavily investing in advancements in gene editing technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9, which has escalated the development of gene and cell therapies, requiring strong cell line development processes.
The US is a country that has experienced a major growth of the market in North America, due to contributing factors like a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which allows more access to cell-based therapies and diagnostics, fueling the demand for cell line development. As well as a rising trend of outsourcing cell line development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to specialized contract research organizations (CROs) are significantly involved in the market growth.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Latest Updates Regarding Cell Line Development in the US
|
Company
|
Latest Updates
|
AGC Biologics (May 2025)
|
Partnered with Novelty Nobility for cell line development and phase I preparations of the antibody drug candidate
|
Cellino (February 2025)
|
Launched the U.S.’s first Nebula-Powered iPSC Foundry for scalable autologous biomanufacturing
|
Japanese-founded Regcell Inc. (March 2025)
|
Invested $45.8 million in the US to expand clinical development of its pioneering regulatory T-cell (Treg) platform
|
Colossal Bioscience (January 2025)
|
Received $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global on the way to De-Extinction
Whereas Canada’s market is propelled by a
high emphasis on the adoption of the development of personalized treatments in
various conditions, with growing R&D activities in both public and private
areas, which overall enhances the applications of cell lines across numerous
therapeutic areas. The government of Canada is also encouraging genomic R&D
with precision therapy, which is propelling the ultimate cell line development
market growth. The Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the
Fastest-Growing Region in the Upcoming Years Primarily, the ASAP region is expected to
grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, as there is a surge in the demand
for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and
other biologics. Also, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies is resulting in accelerated R&D activities, which directly demand
cell line development services. Governments in this region are widely supporting
awareness related to chronic diseases and therapeutics used for the same,
including cell line-based medicines. However, Japan is experiencing rapid growth
due to the widespread contribution of regulatory agencies to address the
importance of cell line authentication and compliance with strict guidelines,
which is assisting laboratories to achieve standardized identification tests
and quality control solutions. Furthermore, the increasing collaborations
between academic research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are
escalating the translation of fundamental research into clinical applications.
These collaborations, along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions by
global leaders, are fueling innovation and the cell line development market
expansion. For instance, ·
In July 2024, Merck, a global science and
technology company, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with
Gene Therapy Research Institution (GTRI), a Japanese clinical-stage biotech
startup specialising in gene therapy, to boost viral vector-based gene therapy
for parkinson’s disease. Whereas the increasing advancements in gene
editing techniques and growing funding for R&D activities are impelling the
cell line development market in India. Although there is specific demand for
monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and personalized medicine is fueling the
requirement for strong cell-based platforms. Along with this, government
policies and rising cases of different chronic and rare diseases are driving
the market expansion. For this market, ·
In June 2025, HealthKois, a newly established
growth-stage healthcare investment platform, unveiled its $400 million
investments to support developing companies in India, such as healthtech,
biopharma, medtech, healthcare delivery, and climate health. Get the latest insights on life science
industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership The Cell Line Development Market: Segmentation
Analysis By product & service type analysis The reagents and media segment held the
dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. This segment is driven by
increasing bioproductions of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and cell
therapies, which are widely dependent on cell line development, along with
reagents and media, which give consistent and quality end products. As well as
ongoing innovations in serum-free, chemically defined, and
animal-component-free media formulations boost cell culture conditions, enhance
protein expression, and ensure reproducibility in biomanufacturing is a major
factor for this segment expansion. Whereas, the services segment is estimated
to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. As various biopharmaceutical
industries are greatly outsourcing cell line development to expert service
providers like CROs and CDMOs are mainly driving this segment growth. Also,
this outsourcing supports an affordable solution for this development,
particularly for companies with a shortage of resources or those prioritizing
rapid development cycles is expanding the overall cell line development market.
By source type analysis The mammalian cell line segment led the
market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. The
extensive use of mammalian cell lines in bioproduction, especially for
difficult proteins such as monoclonal antibodies and other biologics, along
with their robust activity of post-translational modifications (PTMs), protein
folding, and glycosylation, are vital for the functionality and efficacy of
many therapeutic proteins are fueling the demand for this segment and its
growth. By type of cell line analysis The recombinant cell lines segment
dominated the cell line development market in 2024. As a rising demand for
biosimilars, customized medicines, and complex therapies, along with
breakthroughs in gene editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9 and inducible
expression systems, which accelerate productivity and efficiency, are assisting
in the major growth of the segment. On the other hand, the hybridomas segment
is estimated to register the fastest growth over the predicted timeframe. Major
benefits of this segment, like it has greater affinity and specificity in mAbs
production, it can be maintained for a long-term period with consistent
production, and it can be used in large-scale mAbs production, are driving the
demand for hybridomas with its overall expansion in the market. By application type analysis The bioproduction segment held the biggest
revenue share of the global cell line development market in 2024. Increasing
cases of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and other rare conditions are
demanding novel and biologics, biosimilars in therapeutics, vaccines, and
cell-based therapies are accelerating the bioproduction segment. As well as
enhanced expenditure on R&D of cell line development is also driving the
segment expansion. However, the tissue engineering segment is
expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment is fueled by
rising adoption of regenerative medicine in growing chronic disease, along with
increasing demand for precision medicine and accelerating focus on the creation
of artificial tissues and organs in repairing or replacing damaged or diseased tissues
in patients are majorly impacting the complete segment and market growth. Elevate your
healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive
better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting Top Companies and Their Contributions to
the Market Company Contribution to Cell Line Development Market Lonza Provides comprehensive cell line development services, including
GS Xceed® expression system for high-yield biologics production. Merck KGaA Offers CHO cell lines and gene editing tools; invests in
technologies for accelerated clone screening and process development. Corning Inc. Supplies advanced culture vessels, bioreactors, and surface
treatments supporting efficient cell growth and scale-up. Thermo Fisher Scientific Delivers cell culture media, transfection reagents, and Gibco™
cell lines; supports upstream bioproduction with automation solutions. Creative BioLabs Specializes in custom cell line development services for antibody
and recombinant protein production, using stable expression systems. Sartorius AG Offers scalable bioprocess solutions, single-use systems, and
real-time analytics aiding in fast, compliant cell line development. Berkeley Lights Provides optofluidic platforms for rapid cell selection and
analysis, improving the efficiency of clone screening. Danaher Through subsidiaries like Cytiva, it offers tools and systems for
clone selection, process optimization, and analytics. Advanced Instruments Supplies osmometers and cell culture quality control tools that
enhance reproducibility in cell line development. WuXi PharmaTech Delivers end-to-end biologics services, including cell line
development, leveraging proprietary WuXi Biologics platforms. Cell Line Development Market Companies What is Going Across the World? In June 2025, Miltenyi Biotec, a leading
biotechnology company, partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research
Assistance Council (BIRAC) to enhance cell and gene therapy capabilities. In May 2025, NKure Therapeutics, a
Bengaluru-based cell and gene therapy startup, made a partnership with
gene-based medicine company CRISPR Therapeutics to develop off-the-shelf CAR T
therapy CTX112 in India. In March 2024, Novartis, a global leader in
biopharmaceuticals, invested $545M to develop two cell culture plants in Kundl
and Schaftenau, Austria. In April 2024, Japan-headquartered Fujifilm
Corporation invested an additional $1.2 B to accelerate large-scale cell
culture CDMO biz in the US. Cell Line Development Market
Segmentation By Product & Service By Source By Type of Cell Lines By Application By Region Unlock the complete Cell Line
Development Market report with expert analysis, competitive landscape, and
future outlook: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5527 You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com Gain access to the
latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our
Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with
detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs.
Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations.
Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic
world of healthcare: Get a Subscription About Us Towards
Healthcare is a leading global provider of
technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics,
with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we
build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and
transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower
life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and
accelerate sustainable growth. Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards
Automotive | Towards Food and
Beverages | Towards
Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer
Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare Browse More Insights of Towards
Healthcare: https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cancer-biomarkers-market-size-leads-12-73-cagr-to-soar-113-54-bn-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cord-blood-banking-services-market-size-to-surge-65-36-bn-at-6-15-cagr-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/pharmaceutical-cdmo-market-size-to-surge-to-usd-315-08-bn-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/bioinformatics-market-size-leads-13-73-cagr-to-hit-47-48-bn-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/next-generation-sequencing-market-size-soars-by-21-74-cagr-to-reach-73-47-billion-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/optical-genome-mapping-market-size-to-soar-1150-73-mn-at-26-8-cagr-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/global-peptide-synthesis-market-size-to-reach-2-28-bn-by-2034-growing-at-a-12-74-cagr https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/synthetic-biology-market-size-poised-to-surge-191-48-bn-at-25-04-cagr-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cell-culture-vessels-market-to-reach-17-59-billion-by-2034-driven-by-15-18-cagr-growth https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/pharmaceutical-water-market-size-to-soar-from-usd-42-26-bn-in-2024-to-usd-107-15-bn-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cell-therapy-market-size-uplifts-usd-44-39-bn-at-22-69-healthy-cagr-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market-to-soar-43-04-billion-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/upstream-bioprocessing-market-size-to-reach-105-46-bn-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cholera-vaccines-market-size-to-grow-at-10-04-cagr-reaching-246-mn-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/biobanking-market-size-projected-to-surge-to-us-208-81-billion-by-2034 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cancer-biologics-market-size-to-increase-by-7-66-cagr-to-hit-usd-215-60-bn-by-2033 https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/automated-cell-counting-market-to-surge-from-4-48-bn-in-2024-to-14-51-bn-by-2034-at-a-12-48-cagr https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/stem-cells-market-size-to-surge-to-49-26-billion-by-2034-driven-by-11-47-cagr
Whereas Canada’s market is propelled by a high emphasis on the adoption of the development of personalized treatments in various conditions, with growing R&D activities in both public and private areas, which overall enhances the applications of cell lines across numerous therapeutic areas. The government of Canada is also encouraging genomic R&D with precision therapy, which is propelling the ultimate cell line development market growth.
The Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Upcoming Years
Primarily, the ASAP region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, as there is a surge in the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other biologics. Also, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is resulting in accelerated R&D activities, which directly demand cell line development services. Governments in this region are widely supporting awareness related to chronic diseases and therapeutics used for the same, including cell line-based medicines.
However, Japan is experiencing rapid growth due to the widespread contribution of regulatory agencies to address the importance of cell line authentication and compliance with strict guidelines, which is assisting laboratories to achieve standardized identification tests and quality control solutions. Furthermore, the increasing collaborations between academic research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are escalating the translation of fundamental research into clinical applications. These collaborations, along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions by global leaders, are fueling innovation and the cell line development market expansion.
For instance,
· In July 2024, Merck, a global science and technology company, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gene Therapy Research Institution (GTRI), a Japanese clinical-stage biotech startup specialising in gene therapy, to boost viral vector-based gene therapy for parkinson’s disease.
Whereas the increasing advancements in gene editing techniques and growing funding for R&D activities are impelling the cell line development market in India. Although there is specific demand for monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and personalized medicine is fueling the requirement for strong cell-based platforms. Along with this, government policies and rising cases of different chronic and rare diseases are driving the market expansion.
For this market,
· In June 2025, HealthKois, a newly established growth-stage healthcare investment platform, unveiled its $400 million investments to support developing companies in India, such as healthtech, biopharma, medtech, healthcare delivery, and climate health.
Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership
The Cell Line Development Market: Segmentation Analysis
By product & service type analysis
The reagents and media segment held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. This segment is driven by increasing bioproductions of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and cell therapies, which are widely dependent on cell line development, along with reagents and media, which give consistent and quality end products. As well as ongoing innovations in serum-free, chemically defined, and animal-component-free media formulations boost cell culture conditions, enhance protein expression, and ensure reproducibility in biomanufacturing is a major factor for this segment expansion.
Whereas, the services segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. As various biopharmaceutical industries are greatly outsourcing cell line development to expert service providers like CROs and CDMOs are mainly driving this segment growth. Also, this outsourcing supports an affordable solution for this development, particularly for companies with a shortage of resources or those prioritizing rapid development cycles is expanding the overall cell line development market.
By source type analysis
The mammalian cell line segment led the market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. The extensive use of mammalian cell lines in bioproduction, especially for difficult proteins such as monoclonal antibodies and other biologics, along with their robust activity of post-translational modifications (PTMs), protein folding, and glycosylation, are vital for the functionality and efficacy of many therapeutic proteins are fueling the demand for this segment and its growth.
By type of cell line analysis
The recombinant cell lines segment dominated the cell line development market in 2024. As a rising demand for biosimilars, customized medicines, and complex therapies, along with breakthroughs in gene editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9 and inducible expression systems, which accelerate productivity and efficiency, are assisting in the major growth of the segment.
On the other hand, the hybridomas segment is estimated to register the fastest growth over the predicted timeframe. Major benefits of this segment, like it has greater affinity and specificity in mAbs production, it can be maintained for a long-term period with consistent production, and it can be used in large-scale mAbs production, are driving the demand for hybridomas with its overall expansion in the market.
By application type analysis
The bioproduction segment held the biggest revenue share of the global cell line development market in 2024. Increasing cases of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and other rare conditions are demanding novel and biologics, biosimilars in therapeutics, vaccines, and cell-based therapies are accelerating the bioproduction segment. As well as enhanced expenditure on R&D of cell line development is also driving the segment expansion.
However, the tissue engineering segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment is fueled by rising adoption of regenerative medicine in growing chronic disease, along with increasing demand for precision medicine and accelerating focus on the creation of artificial tissues and organs in repairing or replacing damaged or diseased tissues in patients are majorly impacting the complete segment and market growth.
Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting
Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market
Company
Contribution to Cell Line Development Market
Lonza
Provides comprehensive cell line development services, including GS Xceed® expression system for high-yield biologics production.
Merck KGaA
Offers CHO cell lines and gene editing tools; invests in technologies for accelerated clone screening and process development.
Corning Inc.
Supplies advanced culture vessels, bioreactors, and surface treatments supporting efficient cell growth and scale-up.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Delivers cell culture media, transfection reagents, and Gibco™ cell lines; supports upstream bioproduction with automation solutions.
Creative BioLabs
Specializes in custom cell line development services for antibody and recombinant protein production, using stable expression systems.
Sartorius AG
Offers scalable bioprocess solutions, single-use systems, and real-time analytics aiding in fast, compliant cell line development.
Berkeley Lights
Provides optofluidic platforms for rapid cell selection and analysis, improving the efficiency of clone screening.
Danaher
Through subsidiaries like Cytiva, it offers tools and systems for clone selection, process optimization, and analytics.
Advanced Instruments
Supplies osmometers and cell culture quality control tools that enhance reproducibility in cell line development.
WuXi PharmaTech
Delivers end-to-end biologics services, including cell line development, leveraging proprietary WuXi Biologics platforms.
Cell Line Development Market Companies
What is Going Across the World?
In June 2025, Miltenyi Biotec, a leading biotechnology company, partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to enhance cell and gene therapy capabilities.
In May 2025, NKure Therapeutics, a Bengaluru-based cell and gene therapy startup, made a partnership with gene-based medicine company CRISPR Therapeutics to develop off-the-shelf CAR T therapy CTX112 in India.
In March 2024, Novartis, a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, invested $545M to develop two cell culture plants in Kundl and Schaftenau, Austria.
In April 2024, Japan-headquartered Fujifilm Corporation invested an additional $1.2 B to accelerate large-scale cell culture CDMO biz in the US.
Cell Line Development Market Segmentation
By Product & Service
By Source
By Type of Cell Lines
By Application
By Region
Unlock the complete Cell Line Development Market report with expert analysis, competitive landscape, and future outlook: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5527
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription
About Us
Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire
For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cancer-biomarkers-market-size-leads-12-73-cagr-to-soar-113-54-bn-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cord-blood-banking-services-market-size-to-surge-65-36-bn-at-6-15-cagr-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/pharmaceutical-cdmo-market-size-to-surge-to-usd-315-08-bn-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/bioinformatics-market-size-leads-13-73-cagr-to-hit-47-48-bn-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/next-generation-sequencing-market-size-soars-by-21-74-cagr-to-reach-73-47-billion-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/optical-genome-mapping-market-size-to-soar-1150-73-mn-at-26-8-cagr-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/global-peptide-synthesis-market-size-to-reach-2-28-bn-by-2034-growing-at-a-12-74-cagr
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/synthetic-biology-market-size-poised-to-surge-191-48-bn-at-25-04-cagr-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cell-culture-vessels-market-to-reach-17-59-billion-by-2034-driven-by-15-18-cagr-growth
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/pharmaceutical-water-market-size-to-soar-from-usd-42-26-bn-in-2024-to-usd-107-15-bn-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cell-therapy-market-size-uplifts-usd-44-39-bn-at-22-69-healthy-cagr-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market-to-soar-43-04-billion-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/upstream-bioprocessing-market-size-to-reach-105-46-bn-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cholera-vaccines-market-size-to-grow-at-10-04-cagr-reaching-246-mn-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/biobanking-market-size-projected-to-surge-to-us-208-81-billion-by-2034
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/cancer-biologics-market-size-to-increase-by-7-66-cagr-to-hit-usd-215-60-bn-by-2033
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/automated-cell-counting-market-to-surge-from-4-48-bn-in-2024-to-14-51-bn-by-2034-at-a-12-48-cagr
https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/stem-cells-market-size-to-surge-to-49-26-billion-by-2034-driven-by-11-47-cagr