Cell Line Development Market Grows to USD 6.44 Billion in 2025 Amid CRISPR, AI and Biosimilar Expansion

July 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

The global cell line development market size was valued at around USD 5.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to approximately USD 6.44 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach nearly USD 14.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85% over the forecast period.

New paths have been opened for cell line development (CLD) due to the increased availability of transcriptomic and genomic resources, which aid in developing cell lines, coupled with advances in genome editing technology. This newly developed cell line helps in the manufacturing of biosimilars.

The most significant growth factor for the global cell line development market is the increasing demand for biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars. Besides this, other factors like advancements in cell line engineering, such as various gene editing tools including CRISPR, which provides highly effective and stable cell lines, as well as rising research and development activities in numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, especially in cancer research and personalized medicine, are driving the market growth.

Cell Line Development Market Highlights

  • North America held the largest revenue share of the market share by 40% in 2024.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.
  • By product & service type, the reagents and media segment led the global cell line development market in 2024.
  • By product & service type, the services segment is expected to register rapid growth in the upcoming year.
  • By source type, the mammalian cell line segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing over the projected period.
  • By type of cell lines, the recombinant cell lines segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024.
  • By type of cell lines, the hybridomas segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.
  • By application type, the bioproduction segment dominated the global cell line development market in 2024.
  • By application type, the tissue engineering segment is expected to show the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

Market Overview: Breakthroughs in 3D Culture Models

The process in with population of cells, primarily a cell line is created and controlled in culture, and it is further used to produce a specific product, like a therapeutic protein or biomolecules is known as cell line development. As previously mentioned, several factors are contributing to the expansion of the global cell line development market, like a rising demand for different biologics and biosimilars, along with innovations in technologies such as CRISPR.

Furthermore, governments are supporting and investing actively in cell-based research innovations and an increase in outsourcing trends to specialized contract research and manufacturing organizations (CROs and CDMOs). Recently, the R&D department has been mainly focused on advancements in 3D cell culture to develop more physiologically relevant models for in vitro studies, more mimicking the behaviour of cells in their natural conditions.

Wide Range Applications in the Development of Novel Products: Major Potential

The global cell line development market is opening more paths for its broad applications over the globe, as it is very essential for the large-scale production of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, and other biologics. Also, mainly employed in the drug discovery process to model diseases, address probable drug candidates, and study drug toxicity. Along with this, cell lines are highly used in regenerative medicine to develop tissues and organs employed in transplantation. Nowadays, the rising demand for gene therapies requires cell lines to be created to deliver therapeutic genes to patients, with accelerating usage in immunology, genetics, and biology driving the ultimate market growth.    

The Cell Line Development Market: Regional Analysis

North America was registered as a dominant region in the market share by 40% in 2024. Due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases that require targeted therapies, there is a propelled demand for biologics and biosimilars, which are widely based on stable cell lines for their production is fueling the market expansion. Also, this region is heavily investing in advancements in gene editing technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9, which has escalated the development of gene and cell therapies, requiring strong cell line development processes. 

The US is a country that has experienced a major growth of the market in North America, due to contributing factors like a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which allows more access to cell-based therapies and diagnostics, fueling the demand for cell line development. As well as a rising trend of outsourcing cell line development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to specialized contract research organizations (CROs) are significantly involved in the market growth.

Latest Updates Regarding Cell Line Development in the US

Company

Latest Updates

AGC Biologics (May 2025)

Partnered with Novelty Nobility for cell line development and phase I preparations of the antibody drug candidate

Cellino (February 2025)

Launched the U.S.’s first Nebula-Powered iPSC Foundry for scalable autologous biomanufacturing

Japanese-founded Regcell Inc. (March 2025)

Invested $45.8 million in the US to expand clinical development of its pioneering regulatory T-cell (Treg) platform

Colossal Bioscience (January 2025)

Received $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global on the way to De-Extinction

Whereas Canada’s market is propelled by a high emphasis on the adoption of the development of personalized treatments in various conditions, with growing R&D activities in both public and private areas, which overall enhances the applications of cell lines across numerous therapeutic areas. The government of Canada is also encouraging genomic R&D with precision therapy, which is propelling the ultimate cell line development market growth.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Upcoming Years

Primarily, the ASAP region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, as there is a surge in the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other biologics. Also, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is resulting in accelerated R&D activities, which directly demand cell line development services. Governments in this region are widely supporting awareness related to chronic diseases and therapeutics used for the same, including cell line-based medicines.

However, Japan is experiencing rapid growth due to the widespread contribution of regulatory agencies to address the importance of cell line authentication and compliance with strict guidelines, which is assisting laboratories to achieve standardized identification tests and quality control solutions. Furthermore, the increasing collaborations between academic research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are escalating the translation of fundamental research into clinical applications. These collaborations, along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions by global leaders, are fueling innovation and the cell line development market expansion. 

For instance,

·         In July 2024, Merck, a global science and technology company, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gene Therapy Research Institution (GTRI), a Japanese clinical-stage biotech startup specialising in gene therapy, to boost viral vector-based gene therapy for parkinson’s disease.

Whereas the increasing advancements in gene editing techniques and growing funding for R&D activities are impelling the cell line development market in India.  Although there is specific demand for monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and personalized medicine is fueling the requirement for strong cell-based platforms. Along with this, government policies and rising cases of different chronic and rare diseases are driving the market expansion.

For this market,

·         In June 2025, HealthKois, a newly established growth-stage healthcare investment platform, unveiled its $400 million investments to support developing companies in India, such as healthtech, biopharma, medtech, healthcare delivery, and climate health.

The Cell Line Development Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product & service type analysis

The reagents and media segment held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. This segment is driven by increasing bioproductions of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and cell therapies, which are widely dependent on cell line development, along with reagents and media, which give consistent and quality end products. As well as ongoing innovations in serum-free, chemically defined, and animal-component-free media formulations boost cell culture conditions, enhance protein expression, and ensure reproducibility in biomanufacturing is a major factor for this segment expansion.

Whereas, the services segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. As various biopharmaceutical industries are greatly outsourcing cell line development to expert service providers like CROs and CDMOs are mainly driving this segment growth. Also, this outsourcing supports an affordable solution for this development, particularly for companies with a shortage of resources or those prioritizing rapid development cycles is expanding the overall cell line development market.

By source type analysis

The mammalian cell line segment led the market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. The extensive use of mammalian cell lines in bioproduction, especially for difficult proteins such as monoclonal antibodies and other biologics, along with their robust activity of post-translational modifications (PTMs), protein folding, and glycosylation, are vital for the functionality and efficacy of many therapeutic proteins are fueling the demand for this segment and its growth.

By type of cell line analysis

The recombinant cell lines segment dominated the cell line development market in 2024. As a rising demand for biosimilars, customized medicines, and complex therapies, along with breakthroughs in gene editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9 and inducible expression systems, which accelerate productivity and efficiency, are assisting in the major growth of the segment.

On the other hand, the hybridomas segment is estimated to register the fastest growth over the predicted timeframe. Major benefits of this segment, like it has greater affinity and specificity in mAbs production, it can be maintained for a long-term period with consistent production, and it can be used in large-scale mAbs production, are driving the demand for hybridomas with its overall expansion in the market.

By application type analysis

The bioproduction segment held the biggest revenue share of the global cell line development market in 2024. Increasing cases of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and other rare conditions are demanding novel and biologics, biosimilars in therapeutics, vaccines, and cell-based therapies are accelerating the bioproduction segment. As well as enhanced expenditure on R&D of cell line development is also driving the segment expansion.

However, the tissue engineering segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment is fueled by rising adoption of regenerative medicine in growing chronic disease, along with increasing demand for precision medicine and accelerating focus on the creation of artificial tissues and organs in repairing or replacing damaged or diseased tissues in patients are majorly impacting the complete segment and market growth.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company

Contribution to Cell Line Development Market

Lonza

Provides comprehensive cell line development services, including GS Xceed® expression system for high-yield biologics production.

Merck KGaA

Offers CHO cell lines and gene editing tools; invests in technologies for accelerated clone screening and process development.

Corning Inc.

Supplies advanced culture vessels, bioreactors, and surface treatments supporting efficient cell growth and scale-up.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Delivers cell culture media, transfection reagents, and Gibco™ cell lines; supports upstream bioproduction with automation solutions.

Creative BioLabs

Specializes in custom cell line development services for antibody and recombinant protein production, using stable expression systems.

Sartorius AG

Offers scalable bioprocess solutions, single-use systems, and real-time analytics aiding in fast, compliant cell line development.

Berkeley Lights

Provides optofluidic platforms for rapid cell selection and analysis, improving the efficiency of clone screening.

Danaher

Through subsidiaries like Cytiva, it offers tools and systems for clone selection, process optimization, and analytics.

Advanced Instruments

Supplies osmometers and cell culture quality control tools that enhance reproducibility in cell line development.

WuXi PharmaTech

Delivers end-to-end biologics services, including cell line development, leveraging proprietary WuXi Biologics platforms.

Cell Line Development Market Companies

  • Lonza
  • Merck KGaACorning Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Creative BioLabs.
  • Sartorius AG
  • Berkeley Lights
  • Danaher
  • Advanced Instruments
  • WuXi PharmaTech

What is Going Across the World?

In June 2025, Miltenyi Biotec, a leading biotechnology company, partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to enhance cell and gene therapy capabilities.

In May 2025, NKure Therapeutics, a Bengaluru-based cell and gene therapy startup, made a partnership with gene-based medicine company CRISPR Therapeutics to develop off-the-shelf CAR T therapy CTX112 in India.

In March 2024, Novartis, a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, invested $545M to develop two cell culture plants in Kundl and Schaftenau, Austria.

In April 2024, Japan-headquartered Fujifilm Corporation invested an additional $1.2 B to accelerate large-scale cell culture CDMO biz in the US.

Cell Line Development Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

  • Reagents and media
    • Equipment
    • Automated Systems
    • Centrifuges
    • Bioreactors
    • Storage Equipment
    • Others
  • Accessories and consumables
  • Services

By Source

  • Mammalian cell line
  • Non-mammalian cell line
  • Insects
  • Amphibians

By Type of Cell Lines

  • Recombinant cell lines
  • Hybridomas
  • Continuous cell lines
  • Primary cell lines

By Application

  • Bioproduction
  • Drug discovery
  • Toxicity testing
  • Tissue engineering
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Thailand
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Denmark
    • Norway
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Kuwait

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

