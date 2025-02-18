Cancer Biologics Market Size to Increase by 7.66% CAGR to Hit USD 215.60 Bn by 2033

The global cancer biologics market size was US$ 110.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 215.60 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66% between 2024 and 2033. The cancer biologics market has been expanding rapidly due to the increasing development of novel cancer therapeutics.

Market Overview

Cancer biologics contain living organisms that are used in the treatment of cancer. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies are crucial in cancer therapeutics. The cancer biologics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing burden of cancer across the globe. As per the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) estimation, there will be more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million in 2022. The rapidly growing global cancer burden highlights the need for effective treatments. Different types of cancer can be treated with biological therapies, which can prevent or slow tumor growth and stop the spread of cancer.

Biological therapy is an effective alternative treatment for different cancers since it causes fewer side effects. Cancer biological therapies include the use of monoclonal antibody therapy, adoptive cell transfer, gene therapy, cytokine therapy, cancer vaccines, oncolytic viruses, immunoconjugates, and targeted therapies. Biological therapy is gaining immense traction. This targeted therapy fits perfectly into the emerging trend of precision oncology. This cancer treatment utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods to detect new and rare mutations in cancer cells and tailor treatment to specific patients.

Major Trends in the Cancer Biologics Market

Rising Investments in R&D:

With the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in the research and development of cancer biologics. Governments around the world are also allocating funds for cancer research to accelerate the development of effective cancer treatments. This, in turn, makes biological cancer therapies more accessible.

For instance, in December 2024, the Australian Government announced a plan to help eight Australian startup companies commercialize their research and help turn their discoveries into new medicines and treatments for cancer and other conditions by investing US$ 18.5 million. This funding will also support Amplificare in developing a drug that allows healthcare professionals to find out the efficacy of cancer treatments and Currus Biologics to improve CAR T-cell therapy's success in treating solid tumors.

Increasing Awareness About the Benefits of Biological Therapies:

Both doctors and patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of biological therapies, which is one of the major factors boosting the demand for these therapies. Biological therapies have changed the field of oncology. These therapies attack only cancer cells while reducing the impact on normal tissues. They can enhance the body's immune system, which further helps repair normal cells that are damaged by other treatments like chemotherapy. Biological therapies have been proven effective in preventing cancer cells from spreading to other body parts.

Increasing Demand for Activated CAR-T:

Activated CAR-T cells can recognize and destroy cancer cells that express target antigens. These cells provide long-term immunity against cancer recurrence. Chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells) or genetically engineered T cells have emerged as a promising treatment option for several types of cancer. CAR-T cells are designed to attack cancer antigens specifically.

Integration of AI in Cancer Treatment

AI has the potential to dramatically impact almost every aspect of oncology, from improving diagnosis to personalizing treatment and discovering new cancer drugs. AI can rapidly understand how cancer cells become resistant to anticancer drugs. This helps improve drug development and tailor therapies, further enhancing the effectiveness of treatments and patient outcomes.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Cancer Biologics Market

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to advances in screening technologies, big data, and computational methods that have revolutionized cancer diagnostics and treatments. These advances further help the region to sustain market dominance in the coming years. North America has emerged as the leader in cancer research. Since the burden of cancer has increased in the region, governments around the region are increasingly allocating funds for cancer research. This further bolsters the regional market growth.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the American cancer biologics market. The rising concerns about the increased mortality rate of cancer in the country are influencing the market. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 611,720 people in the U.S. will die from cancer in 2024. This, in turn, boosts the need for personalized medicine. Cancer biologics are also used in personalized medicines to tailor treatments according to individual patient’s genetic profiling. Moreover, increasing government support and funding are also supporting the country's market.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the market. The regional market growth is primarily driven by increasing government funding for cancer research. This, in turn, boosts the development of effective cancer treatments, including biological therapies. Although some countries have begun to develop cancer treatment and prevention strategies, the cancer burden in the region continues to increase.

The Chinese government has made efforts to reduce the cancer burden by investing in cancer education and prevention programs. The increasing awareness of cancer significantly impacts the market. As awareness of cancer prevention increases, the number of people who actively seek medical help will also increase, and the cancer detection rate will also increase. China is constantly advancing its cancer testing and diagnostic technologies and exploring new testing methods to reduce the cancer burden. In addition, the Indian government is investing heavily to improve healthcare and research infrastructure, contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation

By drug class, the monoclonal antibodies segment led the market in 2024. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used in precision medicines due to their ability to support the immune system in combating cancer cells. These biologics target specific cancer cells , reducing the risk of damage to healthy cells. The rise in demand for targeted therapies supports segmental growth.

By application, the blood cancer segment dominated the cancer biologics market with the largest share in 2024. The demand for cell therapies has increased due to the rise in instances of blood cancer, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, approximately one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma every 3 minutes.

By end-use, the hospitals segment led the market in 2024. Since hospitals often have advanced healthcare technologies and a skilled workforce, people often choose these settings for primary care. Moreover, the availability of a range of therapeutics, including cancer biologics, contributes to segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The worldwide cancer biologics market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2025 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Amgen, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, BioNTech, Novartis International AG, and others. Market players are adopting various business strategies to boost their presence worldwide.

In February 2025, Novartis agreed to acquire MorphoSys AG, a Germany-based global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the field of oncology. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of the outstanding shares tendered in the tender offer and regulatory approvals, will expand and complement Novartis' oncology pipeline, one of its priority therapeutic areas, and strengthen Novartis' global presence in hematology. Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., President, Development and Chief Medical Officer of Novartis, said “With the planned acquisition of MorphoSys, we aim to further strengthen our leading pipeline and portfolio in oncology, adding to our capabilities and expertise.”

Recent Development

In April 2023, TORL BioTherapeutics LLC (TORL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel biologics for the treatment of cancer, announced its public launch and the closing of a $158 million Series B financing by introducing its pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibodies

Naked Monoclonal Antibodies



Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies



Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Growth Inhibitors

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor



mTOR Inhibitors



Proteasome Inhibitors



Others

Vaccines

Preventive Vaccines



Therapeutic Vaccines

Recombinants Proteins

CAR-T Cells

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Interleukins (IL)

Interferons (IFN)

Gene Therapy

Others

By Applications

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Skin Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Cancer Center

Academics & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

