Bioinformatics Market Size Leads 13.73% CAGR to Hit 47.48 Bn by 2034

The global bioinformatics market size was USD 13.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 47.48 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.73% between 2024 and 2034. The growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by the increasing advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies and rising R&D activities in bioinformatics.

Market Overview

Bioinformatics refers to the use of computer technology and software to analyze biological data. Bioinformatics plays a crucial role in analyzing complex biological data, enabling breakthroughs in drug discovery, precision medicine, and agricultural biotechnology. Through its data analysis capabilities, bioinformatics accelerates drug discoveries and the development of personalized medicines. The global bioinformatics market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising advancements in computational biology, increasing genomic research initiatives, and the growing adoption of data-driven healthcare solutions.

Moreover, the rising government funding for biotechnology research contributes to market expansion. The U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative and Europe’s Horizon 2020 Program demonstrate the strategic value of bioinformatics technology for improving healthcare delivery. These programs use bioinformatics to enhance disease protection, diagnostic speed, and therapeutic success. The emergence of next-generation sequencing (NGS) is revolutionizing biological data analysis, allowing the creation of massive genomic data and supporting market growth.

Major Trends in the Bioinformatics Market

Rising Genomic Research Initiatives

The demand for bioinformatics solutions is surging due to the growing focus on genomic research for understanding diseases and developing personalized treatments. The Human Genome Project established large-scale genomics foundations, which drive other worldwide research initiatives. According to recent data from WHO, the percentage of countries that are able to conduct genomic surveillance increased from 54% to 68% between March 2021 and January 2022, owing to major investments made during the COVID-19 pandemic. These increasing initiatives stimulate the inception of next-generation bioinformatics analysis tools suited for efficiently processing extensive datasets.

Technological Innovations

Innovations such as AI algorithms, machine learning tools, and cloud-based platforms are revolutionizing the bioinformatics landscape. These innovations deliver faster and more precise analysis of complicated biological data to offer real-time visibility into genetic expression, protein interactions, and metabolic pathways. AI integration into bioinformatics systems leads to more reliable genomic assessment. The identification of drug targets alongside the prediction of molecular interactions now occurs at unprecedented speeds due to machine learning algorithms in drug discovery applications.

Increasing Demand for Precision Medicine

Bioinformatics underpins precision medicine by enabling the identification of genetic mutations and biomarkers for targeted therapies. The foundation of precision medicine exists within bioinformatics technology, as it helps healthcare providers find genetic mutations together with biomarkers and specific treatment plans for each patient. Through genomic data analysis, healthcare professionals utilize bioinformatics to transform complex genomic information into personalized therapeutic approaches that bring improved therapeutic results alongside lower side effects.

The rising number of clinical trials in precision medicines further boosts the growth of the market. According to the report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2023, the ClinicalTrials.gov database contains 1,938 clinical trials involving precision medicines in 2023, reflecting an increasing trend over time. New analytical approaches for genomic data processing through bioinformatics technology generate rapid actionable insights that enable developers to create better drugs while handling diseases more effectively.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Bioinformatics Market

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its advanced research infrastructure, high adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and increased funding in bioinformatics and genomics research. The NIH allocated USD 27 million in 2024 to establish a new network of genomics-enabled learning health systems, emphasizing the region’s leadership. The presence of well-known research institutes and academic centers further sustains regional dominance. The All of Us Research Program under the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative uses bioinformatics to evaluate genomic behavioral and environmental data sampled from more than one million potential participants.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the bioinformatics market. This is mainly due to increasing investments in healthcare IT solutions, rising awareness about genomics, and government-led initiatives such as China’s Genomics 2030 Plan and India’s Genome Valley Initiative. These strategic projects work to build new genomic research sites alongside industry-academic partnerships and specialized bioinformatics capabilities to handle healthcare challenges effectively. Moreover, the rising adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for cancer research and rare disease diagnostics and the increasing investments in precision medicines contribute to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

By product, the biocontent management segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for efficient data storage, retrieval, and analysis solutions in genomic and proteomic research. The increased adoption of cloud-based platforms and AI-driven data management tools further contributed to segmental growth. On the other hand, the bioinformatics services segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years. This is mainly due to the rising outsourcing of data analytics solutions. The demand for specialized bioinformatics services is rising due to increased personalized medicine development and drug discovery projects.

By application, the genomics segment dominated the market with a significant share in 2024 due to the increase in the number of genome sequencing projects and advancements in genome sequencing technologies. The rise in investments in personalized medicine and genome research further bolstered the segment. On the other hand, the chemoinformatics & drug designing segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to the rising adoption of AI-driven drug discovery and computational modeling techniques. The increasing investments in drug discovery further boost segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The bioinformatics market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2023 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, Verge Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomax Informatics, DNAnexus, Geneva Bioinformatics, Waters Corporation, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Fios Genomics, and Eurofins Scientific. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and innovations to expand their footprints.

In January 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global leader in serving science, unveiled Olink Reveal, an innovative solution that redefines affordable, high-plex proteomics. This advancement allows researchers to identify circulating biomarkers across various applications, reducing costs and setup requirements.

Recent Developments

• In September 2024, Almaden Genomics introduced a new Data Management and Informatics Services division to bolster its bioinformatics and computational biology offerings. This expansion highlights Almaden’s dedication to advancing life sciences research by delivering innovative, scalable solutions that streamline data analysis and management across drug discovery, diagnostics, and biotech research.

• In September 2024, Conectado Inc., a provider of immersive education services, announced a partnership with Hollister High School in Hollister, CA. This collaboration will introduce specialized boot camps in artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to preparing students for a workforce where AI and bioinformatics will fuel innovation across industries.

• In February 2024, at Biomarkers UK, Metabolon, Inc., a global leader in providing metabolomics solutions for advancing life science research, diagnostics, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announced the launch of its latest innovation: an integrated bioinformatics platform designed to enhance metabolomics analysis in life sciences research.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Biocontent Management

• Generalized Biocontent

• Specialized Biocontent

• Bioinformatics Services

• Sequencing Services

• Database & Management Services

• Data Analysis

• Others

• Bioinformatics Platforms

• Sequence Analysis Platform

• Sequence Alignment Platform

• Sequence Manipulation Platform

• Structural & Functional Analysis Platform

• Others

By Application

• Genomics

• Chemoinformatics & Drug Designing

• Molecular Phylogenetics

• Metabolomics

• Proteomics

• Transcriptomics

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

