Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Soar $43.04 Billion by 2034

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was calculated at US$ 7.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around US$ 43.04 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is driven by the increasing usage of plasmids and viral vectors in R&D and the rising investments in cell and gene therapies.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are essential in the research and development of new therapeutics. The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising advancements in biotechnology. Innovations in manufacturing techniques, such as high-density cell culture, enhance the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA, making them more accessible. Technological innovations in manufacturing processes have also made production easier.

The rising demand for cell and gene therapies is one of the major factors boosting the market's growth. These therapies rely heavily on high-quality viral vectors and plasmid DNA for their processes. Viral vectors are used to deliver genetic materials into cells. The ongoing research and development activities and increase in funding for the development of gene and cell therapies further contribute to market expansion. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population are likely to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major Trends in the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Increasing Investments in Research and Development

The rising funding from both the public and the private sectors for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research contributes to the market's growth. Governments around the world are investing heavily to accelerate the development of cell and gene therapies, which significantly boosts the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Such funding helps researchers to spend on quality product development. In addition, governments of various nations are supporting research programs to boost the domestic production of cell therapies. For instance, the Department of Biotechnology, led by the Indian government, supports research projects on CAR-T cell therapy for cancers.

High Effectiveness of Viral Vectors

Improvements in manufacturing technologies have improved the effectiveness of viral vectors. These vectors are effective in delivering therapeutic genes as well as target cells in gene therapy. Viral vectors have proven to be the most effective gene delivery method, specifically for in vivo gene transfers. They have the ability to be adaptable. They can be modified according to the necessary application, which helps gain an advantage for targeting and delivering cells. Their effectiveness slightly varies depending on factors like the target cell type, dosage, mode of delivery, and the patient's immune response. Due to their high effectiveness in delivering genes into target cells, they play a crucial role in gene therapy, contributing to the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

The growing prevalence of genetic disorders and rare diseases worldwide propels the growth of the market. According to the report published by The Lancet Global Health, around 80% of rare diseases have a genetic cause. This highlights the need for cell and gene therapies, which are significantly influencing the market. Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are not just used for therapeutics but also for understanding the underlying causes of diseases. In addition, the rising demand for personalized medicines and the increasing development of novel drugs to treat genetic disorders fuel the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

North America’s Leadership in the Market: What Till 2034?

North America dominated the market with the largest share by 49.20% in 2023. The increased investments by the government as well as private entities in the development of cell and gene therapies is a key factor supporting the region’s dominance. The region is home to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which continuously engaged in research and development activities, leading to innovations in viral vector and DNA manufacturing technologies. The U.S. plays an important role in the North American viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The presence of a large number of key players, research institutes, and CDMOs that offer GMP manufacturing services supports market growth.

Asia Pacific’s Influence on the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the next few years. The increasing investments by the government in advancing healthcare infrastructure are expected to enhance viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, rising funding for research and development programs contributes to market growth. China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The country’s frameworks and regulations for cell-based therapies research will influence the market. The rising development and commercialization of novel vaccines nationwide, the increasing demand for gene therapies, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders further contribute to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

Vector Type Insights

The adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of AAV vectors in gene therapies. These vectors are a popular method of delivering genes due to their high effectiveness and precision. They offer a long-term transgenic expression by chromosol integration. The heightened demand for gene therapies to treat various diseases further supports segmental growth.

Disease Insights

The cancer segment dominated the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market with the largest share in 2024. This is primarily due to the rise in gene therapies for treating cancer, significantly boosting the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA that are essential for delivering therapeutic genes. Since gene and cell therapies have proven effective in treating cancer, the demand for these therapies increased over the years. These therapies are widely becoming a viable option for cancer treatment. The increase in cancer cases worldwide contributes to the segment's growth.

Workflow Insights

The downstream processing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The increase in demand for high-quality plasmid DNA is a major factor that contributed to segmental growth. Plasmid DNA purification is a crucial step in its production for therapeutic use. Downstream processing is a highly complex procedure carried out for polishing and purification of clinical-grade products. The demand for clinical-grade viral vectors has increased, supporting the growth of the segment. Moreover, downstream processing enables manufacturers to scale up or scale down production.

Application Insights

The vaccinology segment led the market by capturing the largest share in 2024. This is an innovative method of drawing out an immunological response in DNA vaccination. A new method has been created for immunization, which depends on the target antigen being produced in situ. In comparison to conventional methods, utilizing vaccinology for innovative applications increases vaccination stability. This method offers several benefits, such as a lack of infectious agents, simple manufacturing, and activation of B and T-cell responses. This method is also suitable for large-scale vaccine manufacturing.

End-use Insights

The research institutes segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. The segment’s dominance is mainly attributed to the increased investments in research and development to produce novel therapeutics, drugs, and vaccines. Strong emphasis on cell and gene therapies further contributes to segmental dominance. Researchers often need viral vectors and plasmids in cell-based research. Viral vectors help modify specific cell types or tissue and can be manipulated to express therapeutic genes.

Competitive Landscape

The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2025 witnessing a dynamic market landscape. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, ProBio Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, Lonza, Asahi Kasei, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Cobra Biologics, Genezen laboratories, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent Inc., Wuxi Biologics, Batavia Biosciences, Takara Bio Inc., Virovek Incorporation, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, BioNTech IMFS GmbH, RegenxBio, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and others. These companies are making efforts to bring innovations to the market and expand their footprints worldwide.

In January 2025, Elegen, the leader in next-generation DNA manufacturing, launched ENFINIA Plasmid DNA, a faster, cost-effective solution for clonal synthesis of long and complex genes. Matt Hill, founder and CEO of Elegen, said "ENFINIA Plasmid DNA is a perfect addition to our line-up. With this product, we convert our fast, accurate ENFINIA Linear DNA into plasmids as long as 15 kb with unprecedented speed, accelerating our customers’ work and eliminating their reliance on in-house foundry teams.”

Recent Developments

• In June 2024, a U.S. based CDMO, ProBio, announced the expansion of the production capabilities of its viral vector and plasmid DNA by establishing a new state-of-the-art facility in Hopewell, New Jersey. This will help accelerate the production of gene and cell therapies.

• In January 2024, VGXI announced that they had entered a strategic multi year partnership with Resilience, a biomanufacturing company. This partnership enables VGXI to serve as a trusted partner for the manufacturing of plasmid DNA, which will support Resilience’s advanced therapy manufacturing programs.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vector Type

• Adeno-associated virus (AAV)

• Adenovirus

• Retrovirus

• Lentivirus

• Plasmids

• Others

By Disease

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

By Workflow

• Downstream Manufacturing

• Purification

• Fill Finish

• Upstream Manufacturing

• Vector Amplification & Expansion

• Vector Recovery/Harvesting

By Application

• Vaccinology

• Cell Therapy

• Antisense & RNAi Therapy

• Gene Therapy

• Research Applications

By End-use

• Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

