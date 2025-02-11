Optical Genome Mapping Market Size to Soar $1150.73 Mn at 26.8% CAGR by 2034

The global optical genome mapping market size is calculated at US$ 130.53 million in 2024, grew to US$ 162.27 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 1150.73 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 26.8% between 2024 and 2034. The rising research and development activities is expected to boost the growth of the optical genome mapping market during the forecast period.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5384

Market Overview

Optical genome mapping (OGM) is a genomic technology that uses optical imaging to create high-resolution maps of the complete genome. This technology helps researchers understand the variations in genetics, the functions of genes, and the evolution of genes by providing information on DNA structure. This technology is widely used to assemble genomes, study complex diseases, and identify structural changes. The optical genome mapping market is witnessing significant growth due to the ongoing technological advancements in genomics research. The rising investments in complex diseases and genetic disorders research further support the market growth.

The prevalence of genetic disorders is rising across the world, which is one of the key factors boosting the market’s growth. The rising healthcare expenditures and the increasing government funding for genomics research further contribute to market expansion. OGM technology provides researchers with detailed insights into genome structure. This further helps researchers make informed decisions.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Major Trends in the Optical Genome Mapping Market

Adoption in Research Institutions

The adoption of optical genome mapping is increasing in research institutions, which drives the growth of the market. Research institutions often focus on understanding complex diseases and the role of genetics in them. OGM enables researchers to analyze complex genomic structures more accurately. This encourages research institutions to adopt OGM technology. In addition, researchers are increasingly recognizing the importance of genomic technologies, boosting their use in diagnostics and research.

Advancements in Technology

Continuous advancements in optical mapping technologies influence the market. Innovations such as high-resolution imaging, data analysis, and DNA labeling enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical genome mapping technology. The improved reliability further widened the scope of applications to include structural variation detection, genotyping, and genome assembly. Integrating new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics makes OGM more accessible and effective for genomic analysis.

Rising Funding for Genomics Research

There has been a steady rise in investments from government as well as private organizations for genomics research programs. This increase in investment is helping change the landscape of personalized medicine, unraveling complex diseases, and driving innovations in biotechnology. For example, in September 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded US$ 5.4 million in first-year funding to establish a new program that supports the integration of genomics into learning health systems. In addition, in April 2024, the European Commission awarded a €20M grant to the Genome of Europe (GoE). This ambitious multi-country project will sequence 100,000 genomes to create a database for the European reference genome.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Insights

North America: The Epicenter of Optical Genome Mapping Innovation

North America dominated the market in 2024 by holding the largest share and is anticipated to sustain its dominance in the near future. This is mainly due to the rising investments in genomics research from the private and public sectors alike. The rising integration of advanced technologies in genomics fields is also one of the key factors supporting market growth. The U.S. held the maximum share of the North American optical genome mapping market. This is due to its well-established healthcare and research organizations. The U.S. government regularly invests in genomics research, contributing to market growth in the country.

Canada is expected to play a major role in the market in the coming years. The commitment by research institutions and the Canadian government to support genomics research drives the market. For instance, a leading organization in genomics research, Genome Canada, recently announced government and private funding of USD 41 million for eight new research projects related to genomics. Such efforts will further help bring innovations to the optical genome mapping market.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest Growing Frontier in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced diagnostics, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for personalized medicine are key factors boosting the market growth in the region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to play an important role in the Asia Pacific optical genome mapping market. Governments of these countries are investing heavily in genetic disorders research. Optical genomic mapping performs accurate DNA studies, which is important in genetic testing.

The growing aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases further drive market growth in Japan. The country boasts a well-developed healthcare system, leading to rapid innovations in genomic technologies. In addition, the rising integration of advanced technologies and government investments and funding for R&D programs boost the market in India. There is a high demand for personalized medicine and precision diagnostics in the country. Numerous projects led by the government, such as the Genome India Project, significantly fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Market Segmentation

Product & Service Insights

The services segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased demand for outsourced services. Services like sample preparation, data analysis, and interpretation ensure accurate mapping and analysis of genomic structures. Outsourcing such tasks allows researchers to focus on other key areas. The segmental growth is also attributed to the increased funding for research programs.

On the other hand, the software segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years. With the increasing complexities in genomic research, the need for software is increasing. Software helps accelerate research processes by managing and analyzing data. This assists researchers in extracting information from datasets and identifying genomic alterations.

Technique Insights

The structural variant detection segment led the market in 2024 due to the increased prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders. Structural variant detection plays a crucial role in understanding disease mechanisms. This cutting-edge technique can identify different kinds of alteration in the structure in the optical genome mapping. Moreover, increased funding for cancer research augmented the segment. Furthermore, the genome assembly segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This technique is based on DNA tagging, which offers accuracy and depth of coverage for the de novo human genome assembly. This technology is widely used because it provides high-resolution, long-range structural information about DNA molecules.

Application Insights

The research segment dominated the optical genome mapping market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased government initiatives to support genomic research. Optical genome mapping is crucial in genomic research since it helps understand genetic differences, find structural variations, and thoroughly process and analyze genomes. Increasing R&D activities in various fields, such as oncology, precision medicine, and biotechnology, further contribute to segmental growth.

End-use Insights

The academic research institutes segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The rising interest in genomics studies propelled the growth of this segment. Researchers from different fields like molecular biology, biotechnology, life sciences, and genetics require methods and tools that can facilitate a better understanding of genomes. Active participation of academic institutes in research programs further bolstered the segment.

Competitive Landscape

The optical genome mapping market is evolving rapidly. Key players competing in the market are Bionano Genomics, Nucleome Informatics Private Limited, Praxis Genomics, LLC., SourceBio International Limited (Source BioScience), MedGenome, INRAE (French Plant Genomic Resources Center (CNRGV), PerkinElmer (PerkinElmer Genomics), Genohub Inc., Hofkens Lab, and Cerba. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to drive innovation and expand their OGM capabilities.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Moonshot Scholars program awarded US$ 3.7 million to US-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. This funding will go toward the study of the development of optical genome mapping tests for brain tumors in children.

In April 2024, NewBiologix SA launched its next-generation sequencing (NGS) and optical mapping platform, a novel suite of technologies combined to offer comprehensive genomic analysis services to the biopharmaceutical industry . This platform is capable of addressing the complex demands of genomic research.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• Genome Editing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/genome-editing-market-sizing

• Optical Imaging Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/optical-imaging-market-sizing

• Liquid Biopsy Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/liquid-biopsy-an-emerging-cancer-diagnostic

• RNAi Therapeutics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/rnai-therapeutics-market-sizing

• Advanced Drug Delivery Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/advanced-drug-delivery-market-sizing

• Biologics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/biologics-market-size

• Gene Synthesis Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/gene-synthesis-market-sizing

• Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/lipid-nanoparticle-raw-materials-market-sizing

• Sequencing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/sequencing-market-sizing

• Epigenetics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/epigenetics-market-sizing

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Service

• Instruments

• Consumables & Reagents

• Software

• Services

By Technique

• Structural Variant Detection

• Genome Assembly

• Microbial Strain Typing

• Others

By Application

• Research

• Diagnostics

By End-use

• Academic Research Institutes

• Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Optical Genome Mapping Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/optical-genome-mapping-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5384

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare