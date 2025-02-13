Pharmaceutical Water Market Size to Soar from USD 42.26 Bn in 2024 to USD 107.15 Bn by 2034

The global pharmaceutical water market size was valued at USD 42.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand USD 107.15 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.25% from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing production of pharmaceutical products.

Market Overview

Pharmaceutical water is purified water that has a range of applications across the pharmaceutical industry. It is utilized as a primary ingredient in drug formulations. This highly purified water helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies achieve high-quality products. Pharmaceutical water is also used to clean pharmaceutical products and equipment. The pharmaceutical market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising production of pharmaceuticals and biologics and stringent regulations regarding the safety and quality of pharmaceuticals. The demand for ultra-pure water is increasing with the rising production of vaccines and medications. Different grades of water, such as WFI and HPLC grade water, are used in the production of pharmaceuticals, ensuring final products meet stringent safety standards.

Major Trends in the Pharmaceutical Water Market

Stringent Regulatory Compliance

Regulatory frameworks for the pharmaceutical industry are stringent. Many regulatory agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), and European Medicines Agency (EMA), have set guidelines regarding the quality of water used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Such regulations ensure that the water is highly purified and free from contaminants. This further enhances the quality of pharmaceutical products.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in water purification methods, such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, electrode ionization, distillation, and UV oxidation, improve the efficacy of water treatment. Adopting these advanced technologies further helps pharmaceutical companies produce high-quality water that meets stringent regulations set by regulatory bodies. The integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing water purifying systems to improve efficiency and maintain quality in production.

Increasing Trend of Manufacturing Outsourcing

The increasing trend of pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing is driving the growth of the pharmaceutical water market. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsource their drugs and other product manufacturing processes to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), the need for high-quality water increases. CMOs and CDMOs need to follow the same regulations as the original manufacturers, contributing to market growth.

Demand for High-quality Pharmaceuticals

The increasing demand for high-quality pharmaceuticals such as biologics and biosimilars, boosts the growth of the market. With the growing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, there is a high demand for novel targeted drugs. Governments around the world are also investing heavily in precision medicines, significantly boosting the need for pharmaceutical water.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Leadership in the Market

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024 by capturing the largest share. The presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and well-established healthcare industry is a major factor supporting the region’s dominance. Stringent regulations regarding the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products significantly impact the market for pharmaceutical water.

Countries like the U.S. and Canada are leading the North American pharmaceutical water market. Both countries have robust biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. The U.S. is the world’s largest producer of pharmaceuticals. The rate of approval for new drugs and treatments by the regulatory bodies has steadily increased in the last decade. In 2024, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 50 new drugs for the U.S. market. There is also a significant increase in research and development activities, contributing to regional market growth.

Expansion of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, leading to increased demand for pharmaceutical water for various purposes. Governments of various Asian countries are investing heavily in research and development of novel drugs, supporting market growth.

Countries like India, China, and Japan are leading the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical water market. With the increasing population, there is a high demand for pharmaceuticals. This, in turn, boosts the need for pharmaceutical water. The rising healthcare expenditures and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases further drive the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population contributes to regional market growth, as older adults require frequent medical attention, which boosts the need for pharmaceuticals.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Segmentation

Type Insights

The water for injection segment led the market by holding the largest share in 2024. This is primarily due to the increased production of vaccines. Water for injection (WFI) is a high-quality, sterile water widely used to make formulations of injectable drugs. The primary function of WFI is to protect the drugs from getting contaminated. It is widely used as a solvent to enable better absorption of the medicines. WFI ensures the safety and quality of injectable drugs.

Application Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Increased participation of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in research and development activities is a major factor supporting the segment’s dominance. These companies are often engaged in drug development and clinical trials. As these activities increase, so does the need for pharmaceutical water. The segment continues to expand at a steady growth rate in the coming years. The increase in the prevalence of diseases, especially chronic disorders, boosts the need for novel drugs and treatments. This significantly boosts the demand for pharmaceutical water. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies often collaborate with academic and research institutions to conduct clinical research and trials, contributing to segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The pharmaceutical water market is evolving rapidly, with 2024 witnessing a dynamic competitive landscape. Some of the prominent players competing in the market include Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei, Intermountain Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Veolia Water Technologies, CovaChem, LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cytiva (Danaher), Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, and others. These companies are continuously launching new products to maintain stronghold in the market.

In February 2024, Veolia Water Technologies launched the latest generation of Polaris, its leading high-capacity water distillation and steam generation solutions, for the pharmaceutical industry. The new Polaris 2.0 range have been designed to guarantee high-quality WFI. Luca Danesi, Chief Sales Officer Europe - Pharma Division at Veolia Water Technologies, said “Our Polaris distiller and steam generation units have long been the go-to solution for pharmaceutical businesses around the world. Polaris 2.0 is an evolution of this tried-and-trusted solution for WFI with improved performance and efficiency.”

Recent Developments

• In December 2024, Veolia Water Technologies, launched its mobile water services for pharmaceutical, life sciences, and cosmetics industries across Europe. This initiative provides a comprehensive range of technologies and services bundled as a rental service to deliver reliable, uninterrupted, and sustainable solutions for manufacturing, cleaning, and complex liquid waste treatment for compliant offsite management.

• In September 2023, Actylis launched Water for Injection (WFI) and additional ISO Class 7 manufacturing space at its Baie d’Urfé site in Montreal, Canada. Actylis’ WFI meets monographs for pharmacopoeias worldwide and can be provided in both custom and standard packaging configurations.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

• Water for Injection

• HPLC Grade Water

By Application

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academics & Research Laboratories

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

